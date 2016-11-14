Authoritarianism is the enemy - whether from the neolibs or the alt-rights

Trump's victory has shocked and stunned neo-libs everywhere. So firmly do they believe they are the clever, wise people with the right answers that they simply cannot credit the US with not voting their candidate into office. But this is what happens to zealots and authoritarians when people reject them; we saw it in the fall of Communism, and before that in revolutions that deposed autocratic monarchs. I think it likely that the last Tsar, the Shah of Iran, Ceausescu, Louis XVI, Hillary Clinton and Erich Honecker all had the same expressions on their face as realisation dawned. The common thread that runs through all is the deposition of authoritarian rulers by folk seeking greater participative democracy. But that not how it looks right now.
For the defeated neo-libs, the issues are still around gender, sexual and trans rights, race awareness, cultural appropriation, safe spaces and no-platforming anyone they disagree with. Neolibs are illiberal and authoritarian, a dangerous minority determined to impose their own views on everyone else. And they've taken a kicking.
The enemy of the neolibs have been described as the alt-rights. They too are authoritarian gumboils, and elated by Trump's election success have started to reveal the terrifying depths of their reaction. Restrict voting to tax-payers, home-owners, gun-holders or the otherwise deserving, they bray; persecute differences, flog gayers. They are also a dangerous minority determined to impose their own views on everyone else.
Now for those of us caught between these two, we face the dilemma of being termed racists and fascists by the neolibs or leftards and libtards by the alt-right. And this is a poser. For we have to vote with the upsetters of the incumbent authoritarians to secure any change - and to be frank, I'll vote any way to upset incumbent authoritarians of whatever party or political colour.
The real issues, the most fundamental safeguards that we should all sign up to defend, are just not mentioned by either the neolibs or the alt-rights. Well, I sign up top them, and they're what this blog is really all about. Democracy. Free Speech. Liberty. Universal Suffrage. The Secret Ballot. Universal access to public services. Political accountability. And above all, freedom from authoritarians.
Alt-righters, please be warned.
27 comments:
The 'establishment' is a moving target, no sooner has one been undermined but a new one appears.
The reason for this is 'representative' democracy.
Citizen triggered binding local direct democracy aimed at solving (usually and most effectively) binary issues, is the way to keep the concept fresh...
...The establishment is always on its toes if it collectively thinks that it has to continuously look over its shoulder.
right-writes
Don't know whether it's an oversight, Mr R, but I have Rule of Law at the top of my list
small government Radders, is the only solution, cultural mores and libtards can go take a running jump.
There is a middle ground here, middle England, where those who voted out work with colleagues who voted remain, we josh along, we may not personally agree with what others think but on the whole the British get along because our collective ideal is not much different.
The problem is, when societal structures and population changes, introducing creeds which are antithetical, inimical to our way of life and indeed our grounding in Christianity, our fundamental philosophies and then the political elite in their infinite wisdom grant these newcomers squatters rights, rights to maintain their own culture at the expense of and riding roughshod over the sensibilities, the culture and traditions of the nation which gives succour, benefits galore, shelter and seemingly free rein: to these new arrivals.................
Then, that is the time to start questioning the perceived libtard wisdom and we find them to be divisive, hateful and undoubtedly undemocratic.
Alack, when mild mannered men begin to lose their jollity and happy countenances, it bodes ill.
@Nick - Rule of LAW, yes. Rule of 'Legislation' not so much.
Raedwald, Please don't be so precious. The "libtards" have had a long walk through our institutions for the last 60 years (at least). In the process they have taught (most of) us to hate our own democracy and hate our own culture.
These cultural marxists have variously imposed: political correctness, using the law as a political weapon; massive immigration to destabilise our culture; the EU to rule over us; and perverted morals based on the nihilism of failed man-centric philosophy.
I do not know who or what you mean by "alt-right", but clearly whoever they are they have not had even 6 years in the Sun never mind 60 years. I doubt whether the "alt-rights" will be allowed any time in the Sun, but if they were, would it not be fairer to come back after 30 years and see how they're doing?
There is a terrible tendency for the English to do all the work of determining the truth from provable, fact based evidence and then spoiling it all by the characteristic English compromise. But compromising between that truth and falsehood is still false.
Raedwald you are way off base about the alt right. See here for an article written by the "dangerous faggot" Milo:
http://www.breitbart.com/tech/2016/03/29/an-establishment-conservatives-guide-to-the-alt-right/
The Alt Right is a reaction to the left in the US wanting to eliminate any influence the right may have forever using immigration as a neutron bomb.
The Alt bit being they are willing to use tactics that the "cuckservative" right wont.
I have a lot of sympathy for the alt right - cucks like Paul Ryan are a bigger enemy for conservatism that a million Clintons.
In the UK, Cameron was absolutely a cuck, and your loathing of him made you from a UK perspective an alt righter.
Blimey,
and I was thinking all the time that, Parliament is painted dark crimson and where the so called political parties are just various diaphanous glimmers of differing RED.
But you could surely surmise other than, Camoron was through and through one of those fucking ocean going hypocrites those toffs, awful silver spooned cants and faux Socialist in "do as I tell you but not as do", but there you go, you live and learn.
Nick - yes of course
Anon 12.12 - My loathing of Cameron could also have been from a libertarian standpoint rather than an alt-right one - I think there's a difference
Re Democracy:
The American system has not been truly democratic since the adoption of the 17th Amendment in 1913, which changes the election of Senators from the control of the State legislatures to the voters. This introduced checks on Federal power, which is why Obama (and many other Presidents in the last 100 years) have been trying to overturn it.
I wrote something the other day which a friend thought profound.
As far as I know, it was all my own work but apologies if someone else thought of it first.
" A conservative is a libertarian who accepts the reality of Original Sin"
So you could do a lot worse than start with the Ten Commandments .
I really can't see what the problem is.
I've had roughly the same views ever since I was out of school, having learned at an early age how things seemed to be in life.
I just don't listen to leftie crap, and also silly stuff by anyone - I've been the same ever since.
Scrobs is still here, despite labour's decimation of business and Cameron making things worse.
Heyup Trump and Brexit! Great news for me.
After reading the Briebart article mentioned above,I no longer know what I am. Very confusing. Perhaps we should stop labelling people and putting them in boxes and just treat them as individuals with their own viewpoint.
"alt-rights. They too are authoritarian gumboils, and elated by Trump's election success"
It would seem that elation by Trump's success, defines you as deplorable.
I think I have already heard that from a failed far-left authoritarian, never expected to see it here.
Given that alt-right is an attempt by the loony-left to define most who disagree with their warped sense of governance I will reject both silly labels.
Further, given the weepy, hysterical response from the wimmin who believed hilliary "deserved" to be president because she possessed withered ovaries I am reconsidering universal suffrage.
Where do I start? I'm better off just asking Jonathan Pie to deliver his top quality rant about why the left keep losing. So here goes. Buckle up and enjoy the 6 minute ride.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GLG9g7BcjKs
Poisonedchalice.
Thanks for that. He is nearly right.
Only problem is the reason the left has reverted to abuse, no-platforming, safe spaces and such like - they have not got an argument. They always loose. They loose because 100 million dead!
Dead for not agreeing fully! Pricks!
The Alt right is just a convenient tag so the left have a target to demonise and you seem to have joined in, shame.
"After reading the Briebart article mentioned above,I no longer know what I am. Very confusing. Perhaps we should stop labelling people and putting them in boxes and just treat them as individuals with their own viewpoint."
You probably don't realise how close to the answer you actually are. (Although it has to be said that agreement with this answer is a million miles away).
Gay, black, woman, white male heterosexual. These are all "groups" if you wish to view them that way. As are alt-right and neo-libs.
Perhaps the better way is to view everyone as an individual and work to preserve the individual rights of the individual.
Dispense with the labels. Ensure that what works for one person works for the next whatever their persuasion.
I won't step on your toes if you agree not to step on mine.
I think we can work on that basis.
All - the labels aren't the issue.
If we stand for the Rule of Law, Democracy, Free Speech, Liberty, Universal Suffrage, the Secret Ballot, universal access to public services, political accountability and freedom from authoritarian coercion then that's fine.
THANK YOU Readwald:
"The enemy of the neolibs have been described as the alt-rights. They too are authoritarian gumboils, and elated by Trump's election success have started to reveal the terrifying depths of their reaction. Restrict voting to tax-payers, home-owners, gun-holders or the otherwise deserving, they bray; persecute differences, flog gayers. They are also a dangerous minority determined to impose their own views on everyone else. "
Spot on.
WARNING:
Bad though Danaldo Trumpolini is, it's the rigged election of 2020 that scares me, when President Pence is "elected" his christian/nazi sympathies are truly, evilly scary.
In reverse order from previous commenters
Thud
NOT EVEN WRONG.
The al-right exist they are the ultra-fringe of UKIP in the UK, shading over to other fascist sympathisers. Or Marine le Pen in France, or ....
Cacadioan - Trumpolini did NOT win the popular vote, or had you failed to notice that?
Ed Spalton
WHICH SET of the so-called "10 Commandments"? [ The Protestant & Catholic versions are different, or didn't you know that? ]
And there is no such thing as original sin or, even sin, for that matter - they are blackmail.
[ PLEASE NOTE: I am NOT SAYING that there is no such ting as evil ... ]
And I suppose you "think" Pence is a good guy, huh? Because he's a good christian - can I vomit now?
Anon
Small government is indeed a worthy ideal - YOU WILL NOT GET IT from Trumpolini & Pence.
Not given Pence's christian/nazi tendencies.
Greg,
Well, I have just read the Roman Catholic Douai bible translation of the Decalogue and it is not materially different from the King James Authorised Version - so I fear you may be mistaken - although there are now so many modern ( and dumbed down ) translations that anything is possible. Both the Anglican and Roman Churches have tended to become very " pick and mix" in their orders and styles of service in the last forty years.
I had really not taken any notice of Mr Pence's claimed religious affiliations, so I don't know what you are getting so cross about. There are thousands of sects to choose from . Does he go to one of those churches where they handle rattlesnakes?
It is notable that some of the American Founding Fathers did say that their republic would not last without the
underpinning of the Christian religion. They said that Congress should not make any ordinance to have an established Church.
Tingey, Alt right is being freely used in America to describe anybody daring enough to go against the liberal establishment and media, by conflating any view right of centre you are helping them do there job in slandering us on the right who believe in free markets etc...fascists are simply fascists.
Pence is a REAL christian - you know, like "saint" Dominic & Cyril of Alexandria, both of whom were mass murderers ....
Thud & everybody else.
Not so
LINK:
http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/305912-kkk-american-nazi-party-praise-trumps-hiring-of-bannon
( KKK & US nazi party endorse Trumpolini's choices.... )
UPDATE
http://www.antipope.org/charlie/blog-static/2016/11/playtime-is-over.html#_login_CcwWftwsmK0wZ19vu8ULJwRz5LQ9XskTnWojlJfS
Entitled: "Playtime is Over"
Uggg ....
Greg-what has the popular vote to do with alt-right? And why would a representative democracy (or I) care?
Thuds comment is worth repeating- Tingey, Alt right is being freely used in America to describe anybody daring enough to go against the liberal establishment and media, by conflating any view right of centre you are helping them do there job in slandering us on the right who believe in free markets etc...fascists are simply fascists.
Raedwald once again went along with the pack of braying no-nothings in the MSM and got it wrong, much as he did when he conceded to Hilliary a few weeks back.
cascadian & Thud
BLOODY GROW UP
Pence wants to send women back to the kitchen as tame breeders, because the bible says so - also read open comments by Bannon.
This is emphatically not mislabelling.
In the same way that "momentum" are marxists, the alt-right, especially Pence/Bannon are christo-fascists.
Greg, it should not be my task to point out to you that momentum are an identifiable grouping of loonies, whilst alt-right is some figment of the fevered minds of similar loonies in the USA, who at the moment have spazzed-out at the thought of a very successful group of people having the chance to reverse the tremendous destruction wrought over the last eight years.
Given your own fifth column attempts to silence others I would suggest that you have more fascistic tendencies than either gentleman.
Post a Comment