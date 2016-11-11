Desperate Idiot Rasmussen pleads at Trump

The EU and NATO's desperately wrong attempts to pull Ukraine from Russia's orbit into Europe have done nothing but cause death, misery, poverty and tension. Catherine Ashton, possibly the most incompetent unelected official ever appointed by the EU, sneaked off after her signal and manifold failures, to hide in well-deserved obscurity. Rasmussen, the idiot running NATO at the time, is still making pathetic attempts to draw Trump's US into a face-off with Putin's Russia.
Well, if Rasmussen and other half-witted lunatics like him had the collective intelligence of an artichoke they would realise what was bound to happen. A bankrupt EU is now committed to pouring funds into a failed and corrupt state run by a corrupt mafia of violent thugs. And in the past few weeks, Putin has determined to steal Turkey from under NATO's nose in an exquisite revenge for Ukraine. Relations between Russia and Turkey have never been warmer; Turkey has even placed significant arms and military equipment orders with Russia. At the same time, Turkey's coming land grabs in Iraq of the Sunni areas in the North, undoubtedly with Russian approval, may well aggravate relations with NATO to the point at which Turkey's membership is suspended.
Trump is perfectly correct about the EU's free riders taking the piss out of the US. Germany, Spain and Italy need to double their defence spend to reach the 2% benchmark (even though the UK's was cooked by crooked Osborne to reach the target by including pension costs). Currently the US bears some 74% of NATO's indirect costs. However, Federast hubris may well block change. The EU wants its own army, and any additional EU defence spend is likely to be directed at building central EU command structures and integrated forces not under NATO command. This is exactly the right way for the Berleymont artichokes to prompt Trump to wind down NATO.
We should start work now to anticipate the EU's stupidity. A new Atlantic alliance between the UK and US will allow our joint forward troops to be pulled well back, beyond the point where they can be misused by the likes of Rasmussen to poke the bear. The trip line can be moved West, from the Vistula to the Oder, though Poland is unlikely to be happy. And we'll leave the EU army to it.
Excellent post and the closing para' just so right Radders.
And someone needs to get with the reality, the house of saud needs to be told to fuck off and Russia needs to be embraced not cold shouldered as a pariah, cripes - the west and nutters like Rasmussen [Fallon, Merkl, Hollande] are the dangerous out of control fuckwits.
Perfidious in Splendid isolation!! yes to, world trade and mutual association with the Anglosphere it is and must be: the only way and er oh - out of the UN - next.
Lets see what the coming weeks bring. Right now, the only stupid thing that I've heard Trump say is about building a wall on the Mexica / US border. Other things like working with Russia to defeat a common enemy (ISIS) and not engaging in wars that are none of their business and vetting people who want to come into the US all make perfect sense to me.
Of course, you could easily predict the indignant outrage from the likes of the EU leaders but they're going to have to get used to democracy.
On behalf of artichokes everywhere I protest at your insulting and demeaning of a complex, noble and intelligent vegetable by attempting comparisons to the likes of Mrs Ashton and Rassmussen.
Mr. Soros realizes he cannot always sponsor the ideal candidate but he will consider candidates who display an aptitude for addressing the challenges and responsibilities of discharging their delegated tasks. If you can address the outstanding invoice for the special voting machines we can address your expense and travel chitties at the same time.
It's interesting to see that the "seats of curruption", Belgium & Herr Drunker's Luxembourg, contribute the least (but demand the most). Now they're holding losing cards and are about to be trumped, ha ha.
A recent Russian bomber raid flew north, through the Iceland UK gap, south to Gibraltar, then east to Syria and back north to Russia.
The defence of the UK has long since ceased to be in Germany. If Russia wants to Blitz London it has no need for west German or French airbases.
This might work out well for America if a resurgent EU war machine decides to arm themselves using American weaponry. But you just know that they'll want to keep it all 'in house' if even as a last ditch attempt to kick their economies back into gear by arms production.
Either way, the arms need to be USED to be profitable and I don't thing anything will change the direction we've been set upon.
70 days before Trump becomes President. 70 days of mischief-making left to the American Neocons. Plenty of time to fulfil their already-planned schemes.
As usual, Radders, you have this one pretty much covered.
In my day the line was at the Elbe. Why not bring it back to there again?
Of course the 2% military spend is totally artificial, if EU countries were spending 10% it would not be sufficient.
Even if the European constipated inaction force were the best equipped in the world, it still has address its 40 hour work week insanity and general unwillingness to engage the enemy as was shown in Yugoslavia. I cannot visualize a scenario where President Trump would want to associate US forces with such a rabble, the days of John Kerry's and Susan Rice incompetence is about to end not a moment too soon.
I see I almost have Raedwald admitting that yUK is also a freeloader, he will get there one day. If it makes it easier lets point out that Canada has been a freeloader for too long but then we don't go picking pointless fights with the Russians.
Raedwald, There is the basis for a new, non-EU, "NATO" in the "Five Eyes" intelligence co-operation.
I doubt Russia wishes to be embraced,they have their own agenda and I'm not too keen on abandoning Poland.Working against islam is good and sensible but where does Russia and its new found friendship with rapidly islamising turkey fit here?
"new found friendship with rapidly islamising turkey fit here?"
Because maybe it's better to keep your enemies in plain sight, there is no love between these two but if Vladimir Putin can royally spit in the eye of the Brussels twerps, NATO and Washington, for the Russians what is that there's not to like?
Money, power and Weltpolitik.
Money, power and Weltpolitik, are the primary motivation behind the Sultan making up with Russia and probably somewhere in the negotiations are oil/gas pipelines - piping stuff and halting the planned Azeri effort piping gas/oil to the west - President Putin would love to put a spanner into the works of that particular project. Plus, not forgetting the Chinese building a new transAsian railway - Turkey is the opening to the European market China are already favoured trading partners with Moscow.
Wheras, with the Sultan of the neoOttoman Empire, they have no real friends in NATO, they feel isolated and in need of something to salve the economic calamity hitting their tourist beach resorts [ie no fat rich Europeans] thus their next best customer is......wait for it! yes! Russia had to be courted and placated.
Ah yes, Dave G's EU war machine. Can't remember whether I've said it already on this site or elsewhere, but I can't wait to hear the EU generals shouting 'fire' in 27 different langauges.
And Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania can go hang, eh?
Also - abandoning Poland smacks just a LITTLE to much of 1939.
G Tingey, Poland is not being "abandoned". And the UK declared war on Germany in support of Poland in September 1939. It was Czechoslovakia we abandoned in March 1939.
If the EU and the US had not sought to encircle Russia and provoke her then Estonia, Latvia & Lithuania would not be in danger. As it is I trust Putin much more than the EU to act sensibly.
It looks like Trump has more sense too. Especially compared to our totally moronic FCO which thinks it can educate Trump into being anti Putin and anti Assad.
