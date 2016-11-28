Farewell to the Raccoon Arms

Just a housekeeping post today to add my thanks and regrets on the news that Anna Raccoon's blog has come to the end of its cyberlife. Thanks for a permanent reminder of what rigourous, informed journalism should look like, thanks for a humane, compassionate and empathetic voice for those for whom this was otherwise denied or restricted and thanks for just being there as another non-establishment presence. I can't deny that this will leave a hole in the blogosphere for which there are no obvious candidates to fill.
Thankyou, Anna, it was a privilege to read you.
“The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,
Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit
Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,
Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.”
Omar Kayyam
Fine words, well said.
I feel as if I've lost true friend & mentor. God speed Anna on your journey ahead.
Very true Ed P.
Amen to this.
Sad news indeed, I hope the Landlady and Mr G have many more days to share together and with the ones they love.
I don't think anyone could fill this void in the blogosphere. It was indeed a privilege to read - made me laugh, cry, and above all, think!
Nice one, Raeders.
And keep going Anna, seconds can become years for a while.
Her writings will be missed. Thanks, Anna, for your insights and campaigns for justice.
Agreed, well said. One of the best over the years. Wonderful how she managed such in depth detail, all sourced, with a few francs and a computer where the BBC fail with multiple billions of tax revenue and multiple thousands of staff. A loss to the Blogosphere.
I was unaware of Anna Raccoon until reading Raedwald's report, and I went on to find and read her piece "Dying to be heard". As a surviving cancer sufferer, I was astounded by her courage and humour in this ghastly circumstance. What a pity that such an outstanding personality should arrive at this destination, and what a loss to us all. I trust she will rest in peace!
A sad, sad loss in the most tragic of circumstances. How she has kept going for so long is a mystery to me. Inspirational - and I very rarely use that word.
I think quite a lot of us are suffering withdrawel symptoms. We need our daily fix of Anna Raccoon. Keep well as can be, Anna.
Anna is truly a giant among bloggers. She will be sorely missed.
What a great loss to the blogsphere. Each one of her pages was a treasure trove of wit, humane understanding and forensic analysis the like of which does not and sadly now will no longer exist. It has been a honour to read her thoughts and treasure them for their insight.
Even if, I disagreed with her [though it was not often, admittedly], the way Anna had with words, such was her conviction and indeed her courage, it shone through, I liked her way, I liked her very much.
With you in determined spirit lady, we may meet someday and then we can talk and talk.
