Farewell to the Raccoon Arms

Just a housekeeping post today to add my thanks and regrets on the news that Anna Raccoon's blog has come to the end of its cyberlife. Thanks for a permanent reminder of what rigourous, informed journalism should look like, thanks for a humane, compassionate and empathetic voice for those for whom this was otherwise denied or restricted and thanks for just being there as another non-establishment presence. I can't deny that this will leave a hole in the blogosphere for which there are no obvious candidates to fill.

Thankyou, Anna, it was a privilege to read you. 
15 comments:

Poisonedchalice said...

“The Moving Finger writes; and, having writ,
Moves on: nor all thy Piety nor Wit
Shall lure it back to cancel half a Line,
Nor all thy Tears wash out a Word of it.”

Omar Kayyam

28 November 2016 at 11:55
feargalthecat said...

Fine words, well said.

28 November 2016 at 12:00
Ed P said...

I feel as if I've lost true friend & mentor. God speed Anna on your journey ahead.

28 November 2016 at 12:47
mike fowle said...

Very true Ed P.

28 November 2016 at 13:43
Dr Evil said...

Amen to this.

28 November 2016 at 13:52
Juliet1946 said...

Sad news indeed, I hope the Landlady and Mr G have many more days to share together and with the ones they love.
I don't think anyone could fill this void in the blogosphere. It was indeed a privilege to read - made me laugh, cry, and above all, think!

28 November 2016 at 15:39
Michael said...

Nice one, Raeders.

And keep going Anna, seconds can become years for a while.

28 November 2016 at 18:32
Anonymous said...

Her writings will be missed. Thanks, Anna, for your insights and campaigns for justice.

28 November 2016 at 19:55
Span Ows said...

Agreed, well said. One of the best over the years. Wonderful how she managed such in depth detail, all sourced, with a few francs and a computer where the BBC fail with multiple billions of tax revenue and multiple thousands of staff. A loss to the Blogosphere.

28 November 2016 at 20:51
Anonymous said...

I was unaware of Anna Raccoon until reading Raedwald's report, and I went on to find and read her piece "Dying to be heard". As a surviving cancer sufferer, I was astounded by her courage and humour in this ghastly circumstance. What a pity that such an outstanding personality should arrive at this destination, and what a loss to us all. I trust she will rest in peace!

28 November 2016 at 23:53
Billy Marlene said...

A sad, sad loss in the most tragic of circumstances. How she has kept going for so long is a mystery to me. Inspirational - and I very rarely use that word.

29 November 2016 at 08:54
Anonymous said...

I think quite a lot of us are suffering withdrawel symptoms. We need our daily fix of Anna Raccoon. Keep well as can be, Anna.

29 November 2016 at 09:07
Anonymous said...

Anna is truly a giant among bloggers. She will be sorely missed.

29 November 2016 at 10:02
Paul Oliver-Smith said...

What a great loss to the blogsphere. Each one of her pages was a treasure trove of wit, humane understanding and forensic analysis the like of which does not and sadly now will no longer exist. It has been a honour to read her thoughts and treasure them for their insight.

29 November 2016 at 10:14
Ravenscar. said...

Even if, I disagreed with her [though it was not often, admittedly], the way Anna had with words, such was her conviction and indeed her courage, it shone through, I liked her way, I liked her very much.

With you in determined spirit lady, we may meet someday and then we can talk and talk.

29 November 2016 at 19:58

