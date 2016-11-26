Has-beens and infants

Then there is Tim: naïve, earnest, well meaning, Christian, his little boy's face permanently etched with worry about climate change, gender equality in public toilets, the prospects for his once great party, and above all his fears for a future outside the clammy embrace of the EU's tentacles.And a warning to Blair, Major and the saboteur has-beens from Katie Hopkins in the Mail;
And you know what? We have done with being angry. That feeling of wanting to piss in the water cooler and protest in the foyer has evolved. Something darker is now lurking in our hearts. It’s not despondency. Despondency is safe — it’s giving up, it’s sitting unresponsive in the corner, an old person in a home. This is far more sinister. This is a pressure cooker whose lid is being screwed tighter while the temperature rises. This is an angry animal, forced into a cage and tormented, determined to find itself free....
They say people with nothing to lose are the most dangerous of all. I think the Establishment both here and in the United States may be about to learn the biggest threat to peace and order in their respective countries, will be entirely of their own making.And she's right. If the establishment foolishly imagines we'll all just stand by and watch the subversion of democracy by trickery, legal games and weasel words then I beg the establishment to consider that it is most grievously mistaken.
Readers comments in the newspapers on the start of Blair/Major's campaign to overturn democracy were scathing - even in The Guardian, the majority want to butt out and instead see him in court before a judge.
They want the tyranny of the Elite minority to dictate to the rest of us and "up with that we are no longer going to put."
I wish Farage hadn't stepped down from UKIP quite so quickly; he and Banks need to stop swanning around the USA and get the resistance campaign up and running PDQ.
I see that Fidel has popped off. Some of these dinosaurs should do the decent thing an join him.
Major, Blair, Brown and Cameron. The reason why our leaders have been such uniform tossers is surely that the EU makes the decisions - they're just functionaries.
It's started. You can hear it in the news and see it in the MSM. The "dreadful decade" that will befall all working people because of Brexit. The stagnation and decline of wages. The decline of public services. The isolation from the rest of the world. The EU is going to gang up on us and cause ruination.
All this is the narrative that we are being plied with to trigger another referendum and frighten us into reversing our decision.
Well maybe they had better be careful what they wish for. Maybe the next GE could be treated with the same contempt (goose & ganders) and if Labour were to win, the Tories could simply say that the vote was merely an "advisory" position and that the status quo will be maintained for the good of the nation. I'm sure the MSM and Labour would understand.
It takes a lot and a long time to motivate the British into rebellion, but these EU mouthpieces had better watch out - subverting the democratic will of the people will not be tolerated.
Initially a good way to hit back would be the indictment of Soros - Machiavelli would consider the devious fellow a role-model - before he funds any more wars and antiTrump/anti-Brexit demonstrations.
Makes you wonder what goes on at these annual Bilderberger conferences doesn't it. The people networking is the real reason they hold these things: a global elite get-to-know; your future enabler; paymaster, all in one room.
Saw a couple of minutes of Farron on Question Time this week. Clueless whiny child. I turned over and watched Family Guy.
Raedwald said:
'If the establishment foolishly imagines we'll all just stand by and watch the subversion of democracy by trickery, legal games and weasel words then I beg the establishment to consider that it is most grievously mistaken.'
We're at the start of something serious that's for sure. History is swirling. You can almost feel it brushing against you. My Nan said something like that when she talked to us kids about the years leading up to WW2. "You can't stop it", she said, "it sort of comes at you and then suddenly you're in it."
Steve
June 23-five months gone and nothing done yet!
Except perhaps a report that 13000 civil servants are required, standard mode British management.
I am beginning to think you need a new nationalized company, something along the lines Britishh La-Laland to build faulty negotiating positions.
Sort of O/T, but at the same time linked, currently, the power situation seems to be getting a bit worrying: http://www.gridwatch.templar.co.uk/
Nuclear and gas electricity generation are full on. Wind and solar are of course producing sweet FA. The interconnectors with France and Holland are pretty much on max, and we're forecast colder days and nights on Monday and Tuesday without much wind.
If they ratted on Brexit, I doubt I'd do much about it - just accept that they're the type of people I thought they were.
If my elderly parents have to endure power cuts, I'll want Ed Miliband's head on a platter.
We'll probably muddle through this time, but it could be something like this, totally linked to the EU, which makes the worm turn.
Cascadian @ 5:32 p.m: "Except perhaps a report that 13000 civil servants are required, standard mode British management."
And the 13000 will not be indigenous Brits, of course. This is for the invaders - management will be euros or Traitor-marxists.
That's how afternoon tea tumbles.
Oh come on Andy Dan, nuclear is always full on, the fuel is cheap so it pays to generate as much as you can. Who are trying to frighten?
They say people with nothing to lose are the most dangerous of all. I think the Establishment both here and in the United States may be about to learn the biggest threat to peace and order in their respective countries, will be entirely of their own making.
Yes.
A bit O/T here R but good grief.....................
The shit they talk about Putin, Araby, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Aleppo, Obummer, Clinton, Brussels, the lavs, CONs, Limp dhims, Islam is a peaceful religion and then;
That obscene circus yesterday, al beeb banshees weeping over the demise of some sad old bastard dictator on some Caribbean island [so what you might think]. The tears were flowing about the man, one who terrorized his people to merely stay in power.
Cripes on a bike if, you've ever been stupid enough to think that the twats inhabiting Broadcasting house were anything other than Cultural Marxist, genocidal wanabees, yesterday they flew their true colours, in despair over the death of a killer, is, what the beeb are all about.
We can complain until we are blue in the gills about corbyn, may and the rest of the weasels in Westminster and Brussels. Until propaganda organ promulgating its cultural Marxist diseases through the media, until the bbc [Sky and Itn made to see the error of their ways] is destroyed, smashed then, our EUropean elite, the judges and the administration will happily go on taking the piss.
FFS the media are there to hold the establishment to account - Bring back PUNCH and or, bring back investigative journalism.
And after the meejah, the universities need a thorough de staffing and fundamental reset - the Marxist pedagoguery needs decapitating - metaphorically speaking, natch~?!
The fight back needs to remove the Erasmus ill education spread of Marxist/critical theory it's perverted, obsessional hatred of Christianity and that, anything is preferable better than 'white'.
Universities are not all about Marxism or politics. Departments such as Engineering, Computer Science, Physics, Maths, Geology, etc etc do not teach anything political at all.
It is the subjects that have no laboratories or practical skills that are the trouble. But then, Universities were largely founded to teach Theology, so what can you expect ? Marxism is a popular religion.
Don Cox
anon 23:47 your comment re; nuclear energy is of course correct, but you missed the indicator that your power generation capacity is in woeful condition, here it is again "The interconnectors with France and Holland are pretty much on max",that is the shortfall being made up.
Lets play what-if, what if the EU decided they wanted to give the Brexiteers a short sharp shock of reality by disconnecting the interlinks? Suddenly yUK would be back to the bad old days of the early 1970"s-rolling power outages, 3 day weeks, etc. This is the legacy of the prime ministers pictured above ably assisted by the milliband.
The reason we don't have enough electricity generation capacity is no-one has built replacement CCGT to cover for the Coal and Gas plants that have closed over the last few years.
And the reason for that is Wind and Solar are not only highly subsidised, but they are used as the preferential fuel. The net result is Gas plant utilisation is down from around 80% in 2008 to about 30% now. Businesses don't make money at 30% usage, so won't build any more.
The government have belatedly reacted to this. There are now extra subsidies to build Gas; the strike price is put out to tender rather than being set by DECC; and we have "STOR" - ranked masses of diesel generators in an old quarry near you.
Yes, as a direct result of Miliband's destructive 2008 Climate Change Act, we've swapped out moderately clean Coal and clean Gas for filthy polluting diesels (which are paid for by us to just sit there).
If you write to your MP you will get the bland brush off. The political establishment won't do anything until it all goes horribly wrong. Then they'll blame Brexit.
