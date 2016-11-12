Is it time for the FBI to take down Soros?

A greed for wealth is rarely divorced from a greed for power. Couple this with the contempt with which the very rich regard democracy and you have the foetid breeding ground for loathsome bottom feeders that may include George Soros to operate. Leaks from intelligence agencies are revealing that Soros is funding anarchic and seditious street thuggery, violence, arson and assault. His money is allegedly behind both the anti-Trump riots and the Black Lives Matter disorder, it has been revealed.
He is also suspected by FSB of being behind the Ukraine mafia thuggery and power-seizures. The parents of one US police officer killed in Soros-funded riots are also currently suing him for $550m.
Well, if all this is true, the world can't have a mega wealthy anarchist on the loose, disrupting lives, order, settled government and public peace. Soros fills the profile of a Marvel Comics villian, but we don't need Batman to take him down - the FBI, MI5, FSB and an international arrest warrant should be enough. Perhaps it's high time Mr Soros donned the orange jumpsuit at Gitmo Bay.
Soros, is a monster, a very dangerous, sociopath, a twisted mendacious fabulously rich, powerful operator who can do what he wants because he buys politicians, Clinton, Barry, even Bush and the peanut farmer were in his [Soros's] pocket.
Soros, he controls lives and ordains from on high............ but no one ever voted for this fucker which is why, he needs to be reminded of his own human fallibility [Karl Popper could have told him] and that, no one, not even wealthy Jewish arch manipulators are above the law.
Bang him up, for the old bastard, it would not be before time.
Didn't he fuck us over on Black Wednesday?
I don't understand when much is known of his nefarious activities that some shadowy government agency of whichever country hasn't arranged for him to have a tragic and fatal accident by now.
Softly, softly catchee monkees ...
Let's start with getting Hilliary indicted first, then Bill and with that much pressure on them they might be willing to spill the beans.
Or as andy points out they might have a tragic accident. You know I could've sworn they moved to Chappaquidick and not Chappaqua!
Well the old bastard is in his mid 80's it can't be much longer before we're rid of him, probably the vultures are already circling over the division of his cash. Didn't Russia chuck him or his company out of their country, suppose any head of state could throw him out providing they themselves weren't on the take.
For the most part he fulfils the desire of the establishment so how can we rely on the same establishment to bring him to justice?
They protect their own - as you well know - therefore the only recourse left to us is......???
Sir, please dont associate anarchy with this criminal or with the socialist criminals who are rioting in USA.
anarchists are by definition against violence.
It's always a question of scale but he (Soros) is possibly the world's biggest ever shit-stirrer. He loves it: the chaos, the fear, the deaths - probably reminds him of his youth when he betrayed his own to the Nazis, which allowed him to run away to America.
Good luck to the folks who've filed a $550 million lawsuit against him for the needless death of a police officer at a Trump rally.
Billionaire Globalist Soros Exposed as Hidden Hand Behind Trump Protests — Provoking US ‘Color Revolution’
http://thefreethoughtproject.com/soros-trump-protests-revolution/
Steve
Amen to all of that Steve.
He is the greatest shit stirrer, the advocate administering devilry and fomenting deconstruction leading to the most appalling societal decay - how he thrills to it all, that smug bastard is evil personified.
In the good old days, the us issued letters of marque and reprisal. Perhaps now would be a good time to revive the tradition.
Essential reading:
The Clintons and Soros launch America’s Purple Revolution
http://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2016/11/11/clintons-and-soros-launch-america-purple-revolution.html
Steve
Hess >>> Spandau
Soros >>> Gitmo
The Russians have an open arrest warrant on Soros. Perhaps his extradition could be arranged?
@Bill Sticker
got any details on that warrant?
It would I suspect make for an interesting read etc...
"It would I suspect make for an interesting read etc... "
"Interesting read etc".....indeed, it would be a very interesting peruse. Inexorably, the Russian intelligence services are so very thorough and with their computer savvy abilities if, the dirt can be dug out, they'll excavate with all the tools necessary and prosecute to the end.
bump..
ANYBODY
That Russian arrest warrant for Soros ?
otherwise it's BS - something like that should be trivially verifiable.
Is it time for the FBI to take down Soros?
Yes.
La Cantina Di Crono said: "anarchists are by definition against violence"
Is that an anarchist law then?
FBI and their oppos at the George Bush Centre for Inteligence will be far more interested in putting Julian Assange in an orange suit and chains than taking down Soros.
He will be thoroughly protected by the US establishment. He is right at the top of the pile with CFR and the meerkin royal families.
The irony of these protests aka riots is they are all taking place in urban areas where most people voted for Hillary. Surely an own goal. Can't see their revolution of any colour being taken into 'red' country where at least most people know how to shoot straight. And what change they think they can bring with torching a car if there's no plastic wrapped chicken or bread left on the shelves at the store will be nothing more than civil war. Bring on the Hunger Games.....
Personally, I blame Brexit.
Russia has its head screwed on the right way
https://www.rt.com/politics/323919-soros-foundation-recognized-as-undesirable/
I wouldn't trust anything the FSB say. They are the grand masters in disinformation.
Anon 07:27.
Explain how much more they are the grand masters in disinformation than BBC news/politics. If you think they could be as bad as each other then I agree.
La Cantina Di Crono: "anarchists are by definition against violence"
Whose definition is that then?
All my best dictionaries indicate that the word denotes disorder and chaos, refusal to accept rules, law, or government, and that it derives from the Greek for 'without government' or 'leaderless'.
I guess everybody can have that state of disorder without violence. What fun.
