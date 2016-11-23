They simply can't resist having an Euarmy

`No!' the EU said, a little sullenly, but stoutly; `I'm not sorry. And it isn't folly at all! It is simply glorious!'
Anyone unfamiliar with Kenneth Grahame's classic will not know Toad's obsession with squandering his wealth on foolish self-indulgence:
They reached the carriage-drive of Toad Hall to find, as the Badger had anticipated, a shiny new motor-car, of great size, painted a bright red (Toad's favourite colour), standing in front of the house. As they neared the door it was flung open, and Mr. Toad, arrayed in goggles, cap, gaiters, and enormous overcoat, came swaggering down the steps, drawing on his gauntleted gloves.I get the same feeling with Brussels. Britain turns its back for an instant and lo, the EP have voted for an EU army. Even now, some talentless little unelected functionary in the Berlaymont is already designing the ceremonial uniforms, glorious kitsch costumes replete with yards of gold braid so that Herr Juncker and the other unelected officials can play at being the Emperor Bokassa.
All the while their foolish hubristic self-indulgence is eroding the real security of Europe maintained by NATO. They're still hiding behind weasel words, obfuscation and deceit, but there's no doubt as to the direction of travel or of the aspiration.
Foolish, lunatic little dags.
With any luck (if Mrs. May gets a move on) this will be nothing to do with us.
And on the real security, I feel that Mr. Trump may be about to call their bluff.
Before long, the ceremonial uniforms will be all they have.
Vladimir Vladimirovich is, no doubt, quaking in his boots. Not.
They just can't help themselves can they? This is the problem when one's existence is based on dogma and idealism rather than reality. It doesn't matter that the continent continues to be inundated with economic migrants, which in its stead is causing untold damage, or that the youth unemployment rate is southern Europe is approaching 50%. Who care's about the damage the Euro is causing. It's irrelevant that Britain has voted to leave, that the upcoming German, French and Dutch elections could change everything. No! We must have this EU army. What's the betting they'll be using against their own populations first?
Putin must be laughing his head off.
The Wind in the Willows (hardback version, with Ernest H. Shepherd pencil illustrations) is my favourite ever book. If I were ever invited to Desert Island Discs, that would be my book choice.
Anyway, the EU petty functionaries, like Toad, just cannot help themselves. Only removing all their access to tax payers money (and ultimately removing them) will put an end to this nonsense.
Interesting that the EU has only finally decided to stand on its own feet in terms of defence from external invasion. Hitherto that has been the responsibility of NATO, which most EU countries are members of.
It is interesting to note though that another organisation has been created and developed almost from the inception of the EU...
http://www.eurogendfor.org
It would seem that TPTB are more frightened of their own citizens than dirty foreigners.
right-writes
Your comment about the uniforms reminds me of the late lamented Richard Nixon's redesign of the White House guards' uniforms (https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2013-08-16/richard-nixon-s-palace-guard). They were gloriously inept.
The mouse roars defiance and in the chambers of the Ruritanian parliament - Berlaymont the noise seems to be so loud! Ah ha! but outside not a sound was to be heard, except maybe for the echo of the pipsqueaks and Toad's giggling glee - Toot, Toot! toute, toute indeed.
Be not mishtaken: As has been hinted above, a EUro army is for control of the provinces of the Empire its populace, never to counter an external threat - for heaven's sake that's the job of the Yanks and their 'friends' in NATO - shurely?
This is just rearranging deckchairs - these petty-minded unelected ignoramuses are blind to the EU's decline.
How's Herr Hofer doing in the polls?
The elephant in the room here is Ireland and it's absolute belief in its unassailable right to remain neutral.
Hugo Boss could design the uniforms ...
Ireland was on Germany's side in practice, hoping for a British defeat so they could be united with NI, and complete their ethnic cleansing of non-Catholics.
HUGO BOSS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Don't be so fekkin' silly, are you out of your mind??!!
The Italians wouldn't be seen dead in [German fatigues] Hugo Boss, they'd far rather be shot in the back with the labels showing them wearing Giorgio Armani and silk at that!
Whenever i think of an EUarmy I see those clowns from 'Allo 'Allo.
Gruber in his "little tank", Bertorelli chasing the skirt and the incompetent Von Klinkerhoffen trying to avoid anything dangerous.
They could make a comedy about the negotiations on the equipment procurement escapades that would surely ensue.
rapscallion said @ 09:06
'What's the betting they'll be using [it] against their own populations first?'
That's the primary purpose of such a force: to quell any uprising. Big trouble is coming and they know it. The Brussels mafia will not be denied. People are gonna die.
Saw my first (very) long-haired soldier on an AMF(L) exercise in Belgium back in '84 - Dutch mechanized infantry unit - he had his head sticking out of a hatch and I thought it was a girl. They all went home at the weekend but we dug trenches and got drenched in the rain.
Steve
It'll be a barmy army to eclipse any gone before.
Anon 13:27 - Hugo designed the Gestapo uniform, beloved of homosexuals and motoracing tycoons ever since.
Perhaps they have an eye on EU wide conscription.
One way to solve the youth unemployment.
Ingrid detter de Frankopan (Swedish Lawyer) has explained in the Express how to get out of this madhouse.
Look her up,it makes interesting reading! The comments are gems to behold.
Then again a lot of people already knew.
Sending a small note to my MP.Not that it will make a blind bit of difference. But hey ho, lets just carry on and eat shit, not.
T.May, and how many lawyers, in the Houses of Parliament,and not one has realized we have no written constitution. What a joke shop it is.
They must all still believe in fairies.
They should call the force Schiaparelli (sp?) same as EU Mars lander-it will be expensive, extensively hyped, will perform much worse than the USA equivalent and will CRASH AND BURN.
The Kermits and Krauts have mis-understood British humour yet again. They haven't realised that 'Allo, 'Allo wasn't supposed to be an instruction manual.
I note that the Froggies don't want anything to do with this farce ....
