Major survey shows danger of Saudi Islamism in UK

However, the report also highlights the pernicious effect of Saudi funding and in particular of the evil, divisive and Islamist effects of Deobandism, Salafism and Wahhabism in the UK. The survey found that 71% of Muslims 'identify with their mosque and see it as representing their views' - a worrying high percentage if applied to the radical Saudi sponsored mosques promoting Islamist terrorism. Saudi denials of its involvement in 9/11 are clearly finding a hearing in the Moslem community - some 31% of Muslims think the US was responsible for the terrorist atrocity, 7% blame the Jews and only 4% admit that an Islamist terror organisation of Saudi origin was responsible.
Whilst the majority of British Muslims are peaceable and responsible citizens, there are concernedly high percentages of those advocating violence, Sharia and Islamism in the UK, in complete contravention of the rules laid down by the government. A worrying percentage - 26% - deny that there is any extremism in the UK at all.
The self-appointed Muslim Council of Britain enjoys little confidence amongst Muslims, which is encouraging. The official credence given to this spurious and unhelpful cabal will now hopefully be on the wane, along with any tax money.
Further action toward integration is needed in several areas:
- The banning of all Saudi finance to mosques or Islamic organisations in the UK
- Registration required for all imams to practice - with Wahhabi, Deobandi and Salafi imams refused registration
- Imams who are both non-UK citizens and unregistered to be deported
- Further extension of 'Prevent' to decrease high levels of support for Islamist actions
- Schools to counter Muslim 'denial' over 9/11 and extremism, using as a blueprint the methods used to de-nazify German schools in 1945 - 1950
10 comments:
" All in all a full and fair report though conclusions have been substantially watered and bowdlerised."
And so it goes............but you cannot ever claim we were not warned.................
[quote]Thirty years ago, as editor of the Salisbury Review, I began to receive short articles from a Bradford headmaster, relating the dilemmas faced by those attempting to provide an English education to the children of Asian immigrants. Ray Honeyford’s case was simple. Children born and raised in Britain must be integrated into British society. Schools and teachers therefore had a duty, not merely to impart the English language and the English curriculum, but to ensure that children understood and adhered to the basic principles of the surrounding society, including racial and religious tolerance, sexual equality and the habit of settling conflicts by compromise and not by force.
Honeyford complained of the damage done by the multicultural ‘experts’, whose sole aim seemed to be ghettoisation. He recounted his efforts to explain to parents that it was in fact against the law to take their children out of school for weeks on end during term time. As a result of these efforts, Muslim activists packed a meeting in his school in order to make loud and threatening protests. Honeyford wrote from a spirit of genuine concern for children whom he was trying to protect — girls who were being forced into marriage, boys who came to school already exhausted from their lessons in the madrasah, children who were being brought up to believe that they were living in an alien place to which they did not belong and to which they owed neither loyalty nor gratitude.
/ end quote.
we've been here before..........!
Back in 2006 the fuckwit political claque still were burying their heads in the shit and steadfastly in: denial.
"Miss Kelly's speech comes two decades too late to save the career of Mr Honeyford. And asked last week whether the minister's speech would change anything, Mr Honeyford shrugged resignedly and said it was too late for that, too. "
it was too late for that, too. "
Bowdlerised, had em chopped off more like - yes we have been and now the end is nigh.
Islam in the UK is a problem created by politicians.
Fifty years ago it was a 'religion' that was virtually unknown in the UK because essentially no-one here was Muslim. Just as the USA bans the immigration of known Nazis, criminals etc. we should have excluded ALL muslims. Why would any sane government want to import them starting, as we were, from a position of near zero?
Now scarcely a day goes by without this vile cult being in the news and, thanks to the politicians, we are emeshed in 'human rights' of those born here but whose spiritual home and alleginces are elsewhere.
I think the cavalry has already set out. Fracking puts a ceiling on the price of oil, currently about 50$ per barrel, but it is getting more and more efficient so expect that to drop. Worldwide demand for oil shows signs of declining as alternatives are found.
Without the income from oil the Saudis and their associates will become too concerned with their own problems to intervene abroad, and with a reduced need for Saudi products Western governments will have less reason to suck up to them.
I believe we have a law that stops foreign individuals or organisations from funding British political activities. Just extend it to cover religious funding.
I don't think quoting 9/11 is helpful to anyone given the discrepancies that still exist.
All we require is an 'oath of allegiance' that all immigrants must abide by on penalty of immediate expulsion, no questions asked or answered.
We all know what should be done It never fails to amaze me that most of the time it's our own kinsfolk in the traitor's parliament plotting against our welfare and that of our descendants, having been paid, I can only presume, blood money to ensure our demise.
I'll be plain. I have absolutely no interest in Muhammadans or their belief system. What little value (tax on earnings, etc) they have is massively offset by the sheer number of them in our homelands - roughly the population of Wales, in little more than sixty years.
Just think about that for a moment - and think about the future when they dominate an entire region of England.
Do you really think they give a fuck about integrating when everywhere you look they are trying to dominate the place they've moved into? Have you heard of taqiyya, or kitman? Islam is Arabic for submission - a 'mission statement' if ever there were one.
Wake up.
Steve
All the bumph you quote, Radders, reads like the franco-german claptrap in a "Deconstruction" class - which of course is what the enemy has done to us.
Overall, I agree with Steve (14:42). In light of this, I love what Fitzgerald did to the language of Omar, a little ahead of time :) :) -
And he left us with this:
Ah, Moon of my Delight who Know'st no wane
The Moon of Heav'n is rising once again:
How oft hereafter rising shall she look
Through this same Garden after me---in vain!
And when thyself with shining foot shall pass,
Among the guests, star-scattered on the grass,
And in thy joyous errand reach the spot
Where I made one, turn down an empty glass. (Rubaiyat 74, 75)
DP111 writes..
The idea that Islam can be integrated within Western culture, is an insult to Western culture.
As for Muslims, they are simply doing Taqiyya, till they are a near majority. Then will start the persecution of all non-Muslims. The canaries in the mine will be Jews, Buddhists, and Hindus. They will start to leave first.
DP111 writes..
Whilst the majority of British Muslims are peaceable and responsible citizens,
Let us assume that our politicians and media stopped telling lies about Islam, and challenged Muslims on their belief system. We even went further, and took action on “radical” i.e., normal imams and mosques. I know the response. Islam plays for the long term.
Muslims at present living in the West, will accept the call to clean up their communities of extremism. After all, the idea of living in Pakistan or Somalia is hardly appealing.
They even went further and made the changes in their teachings of the Koran and the jihad. Such an outcome would no doubt come as a relief to many on this site, the government, the MSM, and elsewhere. But I counter, that all such changes were being done merely to protect the ummah while it grows at ever-increasing pace in the West. Once a near majority is achieved, that future generation of Muslims will simply revoke any changes, and return to the traditions of the unchanging and unchangeable Koran i.e., the canonical texts of Islam that cannot be changed, but only protected when under duress. That future generation of Muslims in the UK, or in any Infidel nation, will even praise this generation of Muslims for having done what was necessary to protect Islam.
Islamic ideologues take the long view – in several decades or centuries, or more. They are here not just for Benefits, and a cushy life, but to impose sharia.
It is only right that we as well consider options, keeping in mind Islam’s long-term objective.
Post a Comment