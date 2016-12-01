Thursday, 1 December 2016

Mandelson plays Fitzcarraldo - boom coming to an end

When Mandelson appears in the middle of landlocked rural China supporting the construction of a replica of the Titanic there, you just know the Chinese economic boom is coming to an end.  We've been here before of course; Herzog's 'Fitzcarraldo' told the story of an Irishman who moved a paddle steamer over a mountain during the nineteeenth century rubber boom, and in the middle of the Brazilian jungle stands an opera house as pink and pretty as a wedding cake and that would not disgrace Budapest or Prague. It was also built during the rubber boom, before we Brits undercut the Brazilian rubber industry with our managed plantations in Malaysia. 

Anyway, the point is that Mandelson is one of those birds of bad omen, carrying with him a cloud of despond, a black feng-shui wrap of misery and failure. If the Chinese had any sense at all they would never have allowed him to enter the country. His presence in China signals more clearly than anything else that the Chinese boom is coming to an end. 
 
Manaus Opera house in the heart of the rain forest

It is rumoured that Lord Mandelson will next offer his unique services to the European Union ...
9 comments:

markc said...

Keep eating the guacamole, Peter........

1 December 2016 at 07:48
Anonymous said...

If ever there was and may heaven forfend it! an expedition to find the archetypal bottom feeder, then, look no further

1 December 2016 at 07:54
Anonymous said...

Peter Madelson?

I thought he died after going down on the Titanic.

right-writes

1 December 2016 at 08:22
barnacle bill said...

Little bouys must be cheaper in China if Mandie is over there doing his Xmas shopping.

1 December 2016 at 08:27
Poisonedchalice said...

Mandelson and Brown. Out of the same mould then eh? :)

1 December 2016 at 10:16
James Higham said...

There's a certain jumping of the shark to this.

1 December 2016 at 10:23
Anonymous said...

Is he the poor man's George Soros? Maybe not, but the slime he moves around in comes from the same swamp. Of course the big news today is for the forseeable future immigration will be running at one Glasgow per year - plus or minus one Dorchester.

Steve

1 December 2016 at 14:46
Sackerson said...

Manaus has twice the population of Birmingham, UK. Excellent venue and, one reads, concerts:

https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g303235-d317909-Reviews-Teatro_Amazonas-Manaus_Amazon_River_State_of_Amazonas.html

Mandelson, on the other hand: even Blair said "Perhaps he's not as good as we thought."

1 December 2016 at 20:31
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...1 December 2016 at 08:22
Unfortunately not...........damn the penicillin

1 December 2016 at 21:00

