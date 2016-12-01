Mandelson plays Fitzcarraldo - boom coming to an end

Anyway, the point is that Mandelson is one of those birds of bad omen, carrying with him a cloud of despond, a black feng-shui wrap of misery and failure. If the Chinese had any sense at all they would never have allowed him to enter the country. His presence in China signals more clearly than anything else that the Chinese boom is coming to an end.
|Manaus Opera house in the heart of the rain forest
It is rumoured that Lord Mandelson will next offer his unique services to the European Union ...
9 comments:
Keep eating the guacamole, Peter........
If ever there was and may heaven forfend it! an expedition to find the archetypal bottom feeder, then, look no further
Peter Madelson?
I thought he died after going down on the Titanic.
right-writes
Little bouys must be cheaper in China if Mandie is over there doing his Xmas shopping.
Mandelson and Brown. Out of the same mould then eh? :)
There's a certain jumping of the shark to this.
Is he the poor man's George Soros? Maybe not, but the slime he moves around in comes from the same swamp. Of course the big news today is for the forseeable future immigration will be running at one Glasgow per year - plus or minus one Dorchester.
Steve
Manaus has twice the population of Birmingham, UK. Excellent venue and, one reads, concerts:
https://www.tripadvisor.co.uk/Attraction_Review-g303235-d317909-Reviews-Teatro_Amazonas-Manaus_Amazon_River_State_of_Amazonas.html
Mandelson, on the other hand: even Blair said "Perhaps he's not as good as we thought."
Anonymous said...1 December 2016 at 08:22
Unfortunately not...........damn the penicillin
