Why is Britain allowing this poisonous national suicide?

Sutherland was that most dangerous of creatures; a deluded guilt-burdened Catholic who convinced himself that a global corporatism that trampled on family, community, culture and identity for the sake of ever-increasing global GDP as engineered by the globalists was actually a good thing.
He was not short of followers. They have been toiling in the Halls of Mordor since his death to grow his homunculus creation - The Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration. In around five weeks time, in Morocco, all the nations of the UN and unelected Federast cabals such as the EU will give themselves a bean-feast as they sign up to the appalling document, almost certainly against the express wills of their populations.
Almost all. We reported back in September that President Trump would not participate in this act of cultural genocide. Hungary, Europe's candle of light and hope in the darkness of EU fanaticism, followed suit. Yesterday, Austria's Chancellor Kurz became the third leader of sense to reject this abomination. But where does this leave the UK?
Austria, Hungary and and other EU nation might not be given the choice. The EU has claimed a prerogative under Article 16 of the TEU to sign-up on everyone's behalf. And we have enough malicious globalists in Whitehall sabotaging the national interest to ensure their malign influence even after Brexit. As the European Scrutiny select committee reported;
Immigration Minister (Caroline Nokes) told us that there was some uncertainty as to the procedures that the Commission should follow to obtain the Council’s authorisation to approve the Global Compact on Migration and some doubt whether the proposed Council Decisions would be put to the vote. The Commission considered that the usual procedures for negotiating, signing and concluding international agreements or establishing the EU’s position in an international body (set out in Article 218 TFEU) were not appropriate in this case as the Global Compact would not create any legal obligations under domestic or international law. It had therefore cited Article 16 TEU as the procedural legal base for both proposals, relying on Court of Justice case law to support its position. The Minister noted that this was “the first time the Commission has taken this approach in using Article 16 TEU” and that the Government was considering its position. She added that, even if the Government decided not to opt into document (b), the UK would still be bound by document (a) dealing with the development cooperation elements of the Global Compact and so would be able to attend and influence EU coordination meetings within the United Nations and negotiate as part of the EU block. She set out the factors that would inform the Government’s opt-in decision but indicated that a decision not to opt into document (b) was unlikely to have a negative political impact. The UK would, in any event, remain free to sign the Global Compact on Migration in its national capacity as the EU only has observer status within the United NationsThere can be little doubt that the UK should be the fourth nation to publicly reject this ghastly act of voluntary cultural genocide - but under Mrs May, does this cripple government have the balls?
It isn't a question of May's ghastly cripple government having the balls to reject it. They won't reject it because she - and the other Remainers in the Establishment - support its aims.
We have had mass immigration and a multi-cultural society imposed on us by our own governments for the past 20+ years, since Blair decided to "rub our noses in diversity."
The aim of the globalists is to create a one-world-government and that will require the destruction of national identity.
The irony of the UN monsters is that they are prepared to accept any amount of rape and bloodshed to achieve their New World Order.
They claim to be creating something wonderful when what they are doing is destroying the evolved beauty of the democratic nations.
How I despise organisations like Hope, not hate - they tell us it's all for our own good that they are celebrating our decline.
It was ever thus...
It was a matter of mere days following the events that forced King John to put his name and agreement to the Magna Carta document, that the catholic church (a one world order) informed the people that their efforts were wasted, since the church was the messenger of God (who?) and MUST be obeyed.
It is the same general point that I was making yesterday in response to your piece.
It is our biggest failing as a social animal, we are continuously subject to attempts by evil people to herd us into massive groups, rather than families or tribes.
It is almost schizoid in the way it works, and probably the most fundamental unanswered question about what it means to be human.
I wonder if the small print of the compact will be overlooked by the rabid snowflakes:
"National sovereignty: The Global Compact reaffirms the sovereign right of States to determine their national migration policy and their prerogative to govern migration within their jurisdiction, in conformity with international law. Within their sovereign jurisdiction, States may distinguish between regular and irregular migration status, including as they determine their legislative and policy measures for the implementation of the Global Compact, taking into account different national realities, policies, priorities and requirements for entry, residence and work, in accordance with international law."
I expect there to be a lot of 'interpretation to suit my political viewpoint' going on.
Discovered Joys - I think it's a baited hook. Getting the December sign-up allows them to move onto the next stage - a binding international treaty, in which the UN will define migration status. The trick is the wording 'in conformity with international law' - in other words, signatory nations are signing up to the principal of new UN migration law trumping national law.
Every state in the world already has migration controls. There is simply no point to this document unless it advances an alternative, over-riding system of migration controls - we'd be fools to agree to it.
The US, Hungary and Austria thankfully haven't fallen for the con.
Hungary, Europe's candle of light and hope in the darkness of EU fanaticism,
*SNORK* such a shame that Hungary is but a 'vassal state' of the EU, held captive by Brussels, unable to make its own laws and is subject to the corrupt EU courts; oh how those patriotic Magyars must yearn for FREEDOM, the freedom to elect an independent sovereign parliament and president so that they can TAKE BACK CONTROL of their own country and their borders.
I reckon about the only BrexSShiteur Myth Orban hasn't yet exposed is the one about Fishing...probably because Hungary doesn't have much of coast line (and yes that was litotes).
Jack Ketch, Raedwald's point about Hungary was that it could be signed up by the EU (Art 16 TEU), despite Hungary's preference not to be.
" does this cripple government have the balls? "
Wot DeeDee99 said at 0729
