Cookie Notice

WE LOVE THE NATIONS OF EUROPE
However, this blog is a US service and this site uses cookies from Google to deliver its services and analyze traffic. Your IP address and user-agent are shared with Google along with performance and security metrics to ensure quality of service, generate usage statistics, and to detect and address abuse.

Wednesday, 30 January 2019

Sweden, we forgive you.

Poor Sweden has not had a good history of making the right decisions. There's something contrary about the country - when faced with turning onto the right path or the wrong path, Sweden all too often picks the wrong 'un.  So we should not be surprised at the mistaken little nation's Foreign Minister Margot Wallström saying she can 'never forgive' the UK for voting for Brexit. I guess in a another year or two Margot may change her mind and be embarrassed by this foolishness. But for us? We're a forgiving nation, and we forgive Sweden fully for
  • Continuing the Nazi 'eugenic sterilisation' programme (that morphed into Aktion T4) long after Germany was defeated, and continuing to compulsorily sterilise educationally sub-normal or 'antisocial' Swedes until 1975. Yes, when I was boogying to 10cc, Bowie and Tavares, Swedish boys were tied down to have their testicles lopped off and Swedish girls strapped to surgical couches to have their wombs ripped out by the Swedish State in the cause of preserving Swedish racial hygiene. 
  • That hundreds of Swedish soldiers volunteered to serve with the Nazi SS and many served as guards at the Treblinka extermination camp. They returned to Sweden and were protected from prosecution by the Swedish government.
  • For selling ten million tonnes a year of Swedish iron ore, vital for Nazi munitions and weapons that killed both British combatants and innocent civilians, to Germany. Without Swedish iron ore, the war would have been shorter and many British lives saved.
  • For giving free passage through a supposedly 'neutral' Sweden to German army forces mounting a surprise attack on Russia in 1941
  • For growing fat on gold plundered, looted and robbed from the corpses of dead jews - German gold from Jewish sources was handled by the Swedish Riksbank, and the bank and Sweden's government covered up it's revolting origin. 
Dear Sweden, for all of this we forgive you. You did rather well out of the war, didn't you? Whilst we buried our dead and hungered on rations of 2oz of bacon a week, you invented blond Aryan pornography and partied.

Still. Things might not be so good for you now. You may find that yet again you have made another wrong decision.

Sweden compulsorily sterilised 'non normal' citizens from 1941 - 1975
at
Labels: ,

3 comments:

mikebravo said...

Nonny will be along in a minute to tell us we will be sterilising kids when we leave the eu. After all it is the only source of decency in the world.

30 January 2019 at 17:07
Gardener Fisher said...

The Swedes talk a good game but really they are a very dubious bunch. A natural fit for the EU and it’s shenanigans, I don’t think we need to forgive or forget, it’s far too easy and it allows poisonous little people to thrive.

30 January 2019 at 17:15
Malcolm Stevas said...

Ah, Sweden, the home of the Bergmans (Ingmar & Ingrid),Volvo, Saab and ABU – makers of my favourite fishing reels over many years… What on earth are they doing to themselves in the name of bleeding-heart Lefty progressivism? As recorded last November on the Gatestone Institute site, “22,000 sexual crimes were reported in 2017 to the Swedish police, 7370 of them rapes, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brottsförebyggande rådet, or Brå). That number corresponds to an average of 20 reported rapes per day -- twice as many as in 2005. Those are just the reported rapes. In 2012, for instance, only 20% of all rapes were reported to the police, according to Brå…. Out of the 842 men sentenced for rape or attempted rape in the past five years, noted a report by Svt Nyheter (Swedish Television) 58% were foreign-born -- from the Middle East and North Africa, southern parts of Africa and other places outside of Europe…. not only women but almost one out of three Swedes do not feel safe in Sweden, according to a new poll that asked 6,300 Swedes how safe they felt in their homes and communities.” (my emboldening)
Yup, it's scary - and sad. Sweden is a small (by population) that has punched above its weight in many fields, but for how much longer?

30 January 2019 at 17:30

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)