Sweden, we forgive you.

- Continuing the Nazi 'eugenic sterilisation' programme (that morphed into Aktion T4) long after Germany was defeated, and continuing to compulsorily sterilise educationally sub-normal or 'antisocial' Swedes until 1975. Yes, when I was boogying to 10cc, Bowie and Tavares, Swedish boys were tied down to have their testicles lopped off and Swedish girls strapped to surgical couches to have their wombs ripped out by the Swedish State in the cause of preserving Swedish racial hygiene.
- That hundreds of Swedish soldiers volunteered to serve with the Nazi SS and many served as guards at the Treblinka extermination camp. They returned to Sweden and were protected from prosecution by the Swedish government.
- For selling ten million tonnes a year of Swedish iron ore, vital for Nazi munitions and weapons that killed both British combatants and innocent civilians, to Germany. Without Swedish iron ore, the war would have been shorter and many British lives saved.
- For giving free passage through a supposedly 'neutral' Sweden to German army forces mounting a surprise attack on Russia in 1941
- For growing fat on gold plundered, looted and robbed from the corpses of dead jews - German gold from Jewish sources was handled by the Swedish Riksbank, and the bank and Sweden's government covered up it's revolting origin.
Still. Things might not be so good for you now. You may find that yet again you have made another wrong decision.
Nonny will be along in a minute to tell us we will be sterilising kids when we leave the eu. After all it is the only source of decency in the world.
The Swedes talk a good game but really they are a very dubious bunch. A natural fit for the EU and it’s shenanigans, I don’t think we need to forgive or forget, it’s far too easy and it allows poisonous little people to thrive.
Ah, Sweden, the home of the Bergmans (Ingmar & Ingrid),Volvo, Saab and ABU – makers of my favourite fishing reels over many years… What on earth are they doing to themselves in the name of bleeding-heart Lefty progressivism? As recorded last November on the Gatestone Institute site, “22,000 sexual crimes were reported in 2017 to the Swedish police, 7370 of them rapes, according to the Swedish National Council for Crime Prevention (Brottsförebyggande rådet, or Brå). That number corresponds to an average of 20 reported rapes per day -- twice as many as in 2005. Those are just the reported rapes. In 2012, for instance, only 20% of all rapes were reported to the police, according to Brå…. Out of the 842 men sentenced for rape or attempted rape in the past five years, noted a report by Svt Nyheter (Swedish Television) 58% were foreign-born -- from the Middle East and North Africa, southern parts of Africa and other places outside of Europe…. not only women but almost one out of three Swedes do not feel safe in Sweden, according to a new poll that asked 6,300 Swedes how safe they felt in their homes and communities.” (my emboldening)
Yup, it's scary - and sad. Sweden is a small (by population) that has punched above its weight in many fields, but for how much longer?
