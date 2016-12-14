Christmas peace for Aleppo's Christians as Islamist butchers routed

Assad has many faults but religious intolerance is not amongst them. He protects not only Syria's ancient Christian population but also many other minority faiths, all the target of violence, hate and extinction by the Islamist rebels backed by Saudi Arabia and others.
Fools including Cameron and George Osborne in the UK have done nothing but prolong the war, extend the agony and add to the heaps of dead and dreadfully injured innocents. Their corrupt links with KSA and Sunni business interests will not stand scrutiny - and they put greed for gold above the lives of the poor suffering innocents of Syria. May they have a miserable Christmas amongst their Islamist chums.
Just rejoice and spare a prayer of thanks for our brothers and sisters now rebuilding their lives in Aleppo under Syrian government protection.
|President and Mrs Assad attend a Christmas service
I hadn't quite thought of it in those terms, but I do hope you are right. Getting rid of IS is terribly difficult, as seen now in Palmyra; maybe the new President Trump will assist the Russians in disinfecting the world of this human manifestation of bubonic plague.
"...they put greed for gold above the lives of the poor suffering innocents of Syria."
Whilst simultaneously landing the survivors in Europe, and it is unlikely that many of them are Christians.
Let us hope that peace comes to Syria before much longer.
Assad is a Fascist dictator, who has killed around 300,000 of his subjects. He also played a large part in getting ISIS started, as he wanted to be able to say (and has said, over and over) that everyone who wanted him out of power was a terrorist. Throughout the war he has done as little as possible against ISIS, concentrating his fire on the more moderate elements in the opposition.
There is nothing to choose between a Fascist dictator and a religious or Marxist dictator. There is no reason to support either Fascists, or Khomeinists, or Sunni Islamists in Syria. None of them want any kind of freedom or good government for ordinary Syrians.
Don Cox--What you say about Assad is true--but the reality is that it is him or RoP scum.
And he is better. Not good--but those are the choices. There is no magic formula that ends with Santa ruling Syria as a branch of his North Pole franchise and that is it.
Don Cox: "He also played a large part in getting ISIS started,"
Unsubstantiated, probably bullshit. It's more likely that ISIS were started by the Clinton State department in an attempt to create the conditions that led to civil war and the potential to destabilise Syria and replace Assad with Saudi proxies - which is to say ISIS.
Right after Assad came to power on the death of his father, the West were crying crocodile tears 'Assad wasn't half the man his father was, he probably wouldn't be up to governing Syria", well it turns out, not so much.
It's odd, the only targets of Western attempts at 'democratisation' were secular Arabist regimes; Iraq, Libya, Syria. Why would Saudi Arabia ( cough! Huma Abedin ), I mean the US, have an interest in destroying those regimes and replacing them with theological autocracies?
Don Cox:" as he wanted to be able to say (and has said, over and over) that everyone who wanted him out of power was a terrorist."
Well, that's pretty much an axiom from the point of view of any establishment figure.
Don Cox: "There is nothing to choose between a Fascist dictator and a religious or Marxist dictator."
Other than a Fascist and Marxist dictator are identical not at opposite extremes of the bad axis. But, outside of the concerned country, it's no one's business.
It is a mystery that no Conservative could be found to point out that Conservatives support legitimate governments against revolutionaries. In Syria's case, distasteful as it may be, the legitimate government is undoubtedly that of Assad. Had we in the West whole-heartedly backed him up from the outset, the humanitarian disaster might have almost entirely avoided.
The problem in Syria is that there is no one with any power who also behaves decently. Therefore whatever we chose to do we needed to ally ourselves with someone unpleasant, and would likely have to do unpleasant things dealing with the rest. The wailing from the "we must do something" people would have been greater than that which we're hearing now.
Best course of action now is to deal with any group threatening us, and ignore the rest.
Pat: "Best course of action now is to deal with any group threatening us, and ignore the rest."
Then we probably ought to be concentrating our anti-terrorism efforts on Bradford rather than Aleppo.
The whole middle east fiasco is just the current episode of "The Great Game".
It is all about money and the greatest money pit for the last 50 years has been Gulf Oil.
We and the septics have been cozying up to the House of Saud and facilitated their every wet dream in order to get a slice of the oil money. By we I mean our elected governments. Sell em military hardware with huge maintenance contracts and spare parts in order to cover up our huge balance of payments deficits in order to keep the plebs quiet.
Get tax dosh from the petro companies who do the drilling and such like for the Saudis for the same purposes.
Who the fuck is supposed to care whether a load of brown people are slaughtered in their ancient and historic cities. It only really bothers us when the savages try to escape and come to our towns and shit in the water fountains.
Trying to pin 50 years of arming and appeasing the Saudis and their Wahhabist psycho proxies on Assad is a bit rich.
Yes there was a time when we'd be landing troops within 72 hours if somewhere Christians were being systematically wiped out. What happened to us?
The routing of Saudi, Turkish and US backed Islamist butchers from Aleppo by united Syrian and Iranian forces, backed by Russia, will allow the devastated city's remaining Christians to celebrate a bleak Christmas this year. They may have little for a festive feast - but the gifts of life, family and hope will transcend the horrors of persecution, dreadful torture and genocide under the repressive and murderous regime of the Islamist rebels.
You just failed your aptitude test for BBC News presenter Raedwald.
Essential viewing:
Western media lies about Syria exposed (Canadian journalist Eva Bartlett)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g1VNQGsiP8M
Assad will have the last laugh as the jihadi "moderates" are bussed up to Idlib to filter through Turkey and thence to seek succour from Caroline Lucus/Angela Merkel/etc
Steve (15.29), that video of Eva Bartlett should be widely seen. I especially liked her answer to the Norwegian newspaper reporter re. how she knew the majority of Syrians were in favour of Assad.
Bashar al Assad is beholden to his Alouite persuasion, it is not clear to me, though for sure he is titular president just who it is who actually runs the Syrian army. An army, of whom many are of the Alouite faction, what is known, the Alouites fearing a Sunni uprising with or probably with tacit acknowledgement ex Bashar's inner sanctum lashed out BUT not before, the western claque and Saudi prompted; obummer, camerloon, merkel, hollande - particularly hollande who being French always regarded the 'Levant' as their own 'fiefdom'. Yes that aforementioned scum who encouraged the Sunnis and emboldened and bolstered by Iraqi thugs - did just that went to war against the democratically elected leaders of the Syrian people.
Bashar was far from perfect, having said that he was, to all intents and purposes a secular leader who just about guaranteed the rights of just about all of his citizens.
Alternative oh yeah just like Bliar but alternative to a leader who practised - leniency?
FFS! what ever were the west's proposals for 'moderate' [SUNNI? - yer aving a larf ain't yers?] government taking over from Bashar in what was after all is said and done - usurped in a coup, the jury would have hammered as, not fit for purpose other than another coup.
Teh western meejah crying foul over Alepp' should travel a short distance across the channel, there the Frogs are far more pragmatic and some downright cock a hoop over President Putin's intervention.
Now, whether you are like Obummer, the western media SJW's, snivelling fuckwit Socialists like most of the marionettes in Westminster, Brussel Bundesrat/stag, Brussels et al - weeping crocodile tears for baybees - no one ever asks what [the effin hell were they thinking?!].... are their parents doing dropping kids in a war zone...........think on that.
What you hear in the UK press is fuck all to do with Syria and far more to do with eejit totally clueless politicians and talking heads craving publicity adding their more than useless twopenneth and virtue signalling till you puke.
Syria is a civil war, no civil war has any really good outcomes, it is about slaughter and genocide and that bloke Don Cox - you are a prize pillock but nevertheless we listen to you POV, because that's what we do here, listen, speculate, formulate and try to come to some sort of conclusion, however unhappy it may be.
There will be, no conclusion for Syria should I call it the region between Latakia and east to Irbil, until the Russians and Syrian forces, Kurds skewer the beasts in Raqqa and out of Anbar who must be pincered in a vice like grip though assault on Mosul.............. and that's the next thing........Iraq will be chopped up and so too, eventually will, the area formerly known as Syria.
What the west needs to do is, is to mainly keep the fuck out of the way, then; to keep the Ottoman sultan in his box, allow the Kurds to have their own country, divided Syria into cantons and encourage everyone to jaw jaw not war war.
Oh and btw, in the UK we don't want any SYRIAN Albanian children, all refugees to be kept away from Europe unless they are of an Aramaic Christian faith.
I too have wondered why the USA's targets in the M/E have been secular, multi-faith countries - including Egypt where Mubarak was ousted, only to get the Muslim Brotherhood elected and immediate targetting of the Coptics.
Assad is not a nice man, running a liberal western democracy. But he was/is leading a multi-faith country, where minority faiths were protected and the power of nut-job Mullahs and Imams was limited. Disposing of him in favour of Islamists was only ever going to result in extermination of the minority faiths and turn Syria wholly Muslim ..... contrary to their determination to impose "diversity" on us in the West.
I'd love someone to explain.
DeeDee99: "I too have wondered why the USA's targets in the M/E have been secular, multi-faith countries .."
Even if you put aside the fact that Huma Abedin has ties to the Moslem brotherhood, and sat as an adviser to Hilary Clinton during her tenure as Secretary of State, while Libya was being demolished, and Syria was being subverted and civil war fomented by the US. Put to one side that Obama pulled US troops out of Iraq prematurely, thus giving Saudi Arabia a free hand.
All that to one side.
The Clinton Foundation has received millions, maybe billions from Sunni Islamic donors including Saudi Arabia. It is difficult not to suspect that Clinton whored the US military out to Saudi Arabia for benefit to the Clinton Foundation.
This lot who can be called Them are completely at odds with the normal person in the land. We support nothing they are doing.
Syria is, or should I now say, was the best moderate secular dictatorship in the ME, considering what is on offer in the rest of the ME, from Saudi Arabia and the rest.
Syria is/was a "beacon" of freedom of opportunity for religious minorities and women (comparatively). Christians can/could practice their faith publicly and without fear. Women can/could get an education and job, drive cars, and do just about anything.
Syria was the one country that took in hundreds of thousands of Iraqi Christians when we "liberated" Iraq. It is one the few ME countries that has freedoms for religious minorities.
But our idiot politicians thought they could do better by replacing Assad, with al Nusra and so-called freedom fighters, all fronts for al Qaeda and worse.
It was obvious that the replacement to Mubarak, Libya etc, would not be a liberal democratic regime, but a choice between a military junta and fanatic Islam. In fact, in Islamic countries, the best option is a stable moderate dictatorship. What we now have are fanatic Salafist regimes in the above, where burning churches and killing Christians is koranically sanctioned. So why expect any diffrent in Syria?
Syria is the one country that has taken hundreds of thousands of Iraqi Christians when we "liberated" Iraq. It is one the few ME countries that has freedoms for religious minorities. America and Britain wanted to replace this by Saudi Arabia funded MB regime.
I'm glad that Assad has won, with the backing of Russia. Now our Christian brothers and sisters can have a relatively peaceful Christmas.
Thank you Lord.
It is interesting to note that the minorities in Syria - the Druze, Alawites, and Christians of various denominations, did not abandon Assad. In reality, Assad is winning for precisely that reason, while ISIS, al Nusra and others such, are losing. It is not then a surprise, that most Syrian refugees swarming to Europe, are fighting fit young Sunni Muslims, with few Syrian Druze or Christians among them.
Do we really need young fighting fit Muslim Brotherhood supporters.
It is also interesting to note that among all the millions of Muslims that have crashed into Europe, there are very few Christians. How come, as one would expect a far larger number of Christians fleeing Syria to "Christian" Europe. Well, Christians in the ME have realised, that getting out from the protection of Assad, was likely to be fraught with danger for them. Also the boat ride to Greece ,was likely to be a swimming marathon (getting thrown out of the boat, once Muslims realised they were Christians. Then the position of Christians in the refugee camps of Europe, was very very dangerous.
All in all, much safer to be in Assad controlled Syria.
The US mainly,Obama and Clinton, started this was on Syria, and they couldn't care a toss about the position of minorities. As long as they could appease Saudi Arabia and Islam, thats what mattered. The UK simply went along with the US.
DP111: "It is not then a surprise, that most Syrian refugees swarming to Europe, are fighting fit young Sunni Muslims, with few Syrian Druze or Christians among them."
Good, when the Syrian situation has normalised, and hopefully 2017 will see peace returned. Syria can return to being a largely Western ( Christian ) country. As it was before the Muhammadans destroyed the remnants of the Roman civilisation that was there hundreds of years before the advent of Muhammadanism.
Those seeking asylum in Europe, once the reason for their exile has been ended, can go live back in Saudia Arabia.
APL wrote: Good, when the Syrian situation has normalised, and hopefully 2017 will see peace returned. Syria can return to being a largely Western ( Christian ) country. As it was before the Muhammadans destroyed the remnants of the Roman civilisation that was there hundreds of years before the advent of Muhammadanism.
Oh God yes. It can then join with parts of Lebanon that are still Christian, and apply for NATO membership. It is quite likely that President Trump, will invite them in. If America says yes, the rest of NATO will follow.
Think what this will mean. Tourism will take off. The region has lots to see and do- Crusader forts, Roman architecture, ancient Christian cathedrals, churches and monasteries. Places where the apostle Paul taught. Excellent weather, beautiful beaches, with eye popping mobile scenery. Great food. And best of all - no hijabs, no burqas, no Muslims.
Thank you very much for your post. I'm glad that more and more are seeing the enormity of the crime that the West has committed on the people of Syria, and then blamed it on President Assad.
And President Assad too has to be congratulated. He has stuck it out, through thick and thin, knowing that without him, the people of Syria would face an ISIS future. He has held together a country with several minorities, attacked on all sides by some of the most powerful and rich countries in the world. He could easily have flown out to Russia, but he stuck it out.
