All rival allegiances and rival values are hateful to the
JACKSON: Ah, the officer who risked his life by single-handedly destroying...Six enemy cannon and rescuing...Ten of our men held captive by The Turk.
HERO: Yes, Sir
JACKSON: The officer about whom we've heard so much.
HERO: I suppose so, Sir
JACKSON: Always taking risks far beyond the call of duty.
HERO: I only did my best, Sir
JACKSON (to GUARD): Execute him.
JACKSON: This sort of behaviour is demoralising for the ordinary soldiers and citizens who are trying to lead normal, simple, unexceptional lives. I think things are difficult enough as it is without these emotional people rocking the boat.
By fouling, beshitting and filthily corrupting the honours system, for example, Cameron has left his greatest legacy - the destruction of an institution. A knighthood for his barber, CBEs for his wife's manicurist and hair stylist, peerages for his private office clerks. Taking the piss wasn't in it - it was the calculated destruction of an alternative institution, and with it the destruction of the value of any noble and virtuous qualities it represented.
Charities in Britain, too, were once both local and beneficial. First came their AntiLib corruption as Fake Charities - PR and lobby organisations disguised as charities and largely covertly funded by both central and local government and their offshoots to create a false demand for action or legislation. Some of these Fake Charities are funded up to over 90% by tax funding from grants and awards, with only minimal income from voluntary donations.
Then came the corruption of real charities - they were soft targets for their hijacking by AntiLib regimes that soon turned them into political lobby bodies stuffed with fat-salaried executives, with monstrous costs skimmed from donations made by a credulous but well-meaning public. AntiLib corporations even set up their own - the BBC's Children in Need, for example:
"Trust in charities fell last year to the lowest level since records began in 2005, a Populus survey of 1,000 people conducted for the Charity Commission found, after a series of scandals including stratospheric executive salaries, the collapse of Kids Company, and the suicide of Olive Cooke, who died after receiving 3,000 mailings from charities, prompting questions about data-sharing and fundraising techniques. The commission’s director called the findings a “call to action” for the sector." The Guardian reports this morning, in a rare truthful insight.
They don't need a new smartphone app. They don't need a new Director of Twitter Engagement at £64k. They don't need a TV ad campaign to virtue-signal their love of migrants. What charities need most of all is to be free from the pollution, corruption and befouling of the nauseous AntiLibs.