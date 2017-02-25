Deplorables must defeat the Illiberals to preserve democracy

I think my earlier confusion about what to call the self-righteous didactic restrictive bansturbators of Guardianista bien-pensants has been solved. From now on they will simply be the Illiberals. And I am content to be counted amongst the ranks of the Deplorables - deplorable presumably because we stand for free speech, free thought, universal suffrage, secret ballots and the rule of law.
And it's the Illiberals of course who now pose the greatest threat to Western democracy. Since June last year I've catalogued on here the shock and horror of the Illiberals that the majority of the British people didn't do as they were told. Little Owen Jones joined Polly Toynbee in a profound shriek of pain. Even Roger Scruton declared that ordinary people were too stupid to make such decisions - before contritely recanting.
And Mick Hume in a good piece in the Mail lists the others who think that democracy cannot be trusted to the people; A.C.Grayling's eunuch-like whine, John Major, Gina Miller, Richard Branson, Tony Blair, Hilary Mantel, all making crass and unintelligent comments. The litany of hate, insults, abuse, crude stereotyping, the street thuggery, bullying, coercion and intimidation employed by the Illiberals and I suspect experienced in some form by all of us, in reality or online, tells eloquently the extent to which they are ready to abandon democratic and civilised behaviour for the totalitarian Illiberal jackboot.
And now the tame stooges of the Illiberals - the think tanks, academic institutes, professional associations, the RSA and so on - are beavering away to find novel means of subverting democracy so as to silence the voice of the majority.
We must stand absolutely firm. We must uphold the rule of law. We must defend free and open elections and ballots, universal adult suffrage, the secret ballot, free association and above all freedom of expression, speech and thought. Our freedoms are under prolonged and sustained assault by a fanatical enemy who will stop at nothing. We stand here against the Illiberals. We stand firm.
5 comments:
Your musings point, once again, to the MEDIA being the controlling influence.
The illiberals can have their say just like the rest of us but it is the controlled media that gives them their opportunity to spread their hate and intimidation etc.
I note with some amusement that the BBC and the DM are on the Trump hit list in the UK for 'fake news' - the DM potentially for their inability (unwillingness) to control their comments section, the BBC for..... well, being the BBC!
With a growing realisation of the public towards recognition of the sources of such fake news the media will have to change or die. We can already see the media trying to take the initiative on fake news (and failing) so perhaps there IS light at the end of the tunnel.
The light has a name - populism.
I've been using "illiberal" for a while, but as their reaction to the result of Referendum has demonstrated, they've gone far beyond illiberalism. They are seeking to control everything we do, say and think.
My new branding is Dictatorials. I'm proud to be a Deplorable in the opposite camp, along with Raedwald and the other believers in democracy, free-speech and national sovereignty ....
Raedwald, DeeDee, Nigel Farage uses the term too. Perhaps combine your branding: Illiberal Dictatorials, maybe illib-dics? :-)
May I offer a name which applies equally to the anti populist leadership and their sad uninformed conniving followers "The Deceivables"
Sorry that should read "uninformed or conniving"
Post a Comment