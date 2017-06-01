Germany will never, ever pay more than now for NATO

Many of us will have grown up with the BAOR - either as serving soldiers or like myself as army brats. There was a time when Gütersloh, Fallingbostel or Sennelager were more familiar to us than Slough, Reading or Peterborough. The BBC even had a forces radio programme, and knowing at least half a dozen BFPO numbers was par for the course. Well, BAOR disappeared without notice in 1994. The 25,000 remaining troops in Germany became BFG, now down to about 4,000 and scheduled to pull out completely by 2020, almost exactly in line with Brexit.
The change came with the fall of the wall in 1989. Before then, our lads were to play a vital role in forming a heroic but utterly pointless sacrifice in holding up the Soviet advance through Germany to France for about 72 hours. Then we all thought it an essential sacrifice. Now we wonder, why bother? Perhaps France and Germany would be better off under Russian rule. Why shed British blood in their defence?
When Trump abstained from the traditional annual G7 offering of American blood in Germany's defence last week he too must have felt the same. Germany has been financially raping Europe for thirty years, sitting on a vast pile of gold as she threatens, bullies and manoeuvres others to pay for everything, like some nightmare dining partner endlessly disputing the division of the restaurant bill.
Turkey is now a Salafist terrorist nation and belongs nowhere near NATO. In bullying the Netherlands into ignoring the veto of the Dutch people and extending full EU privileges to Ukraine, the EU has just given Putin another poke with a sharp stick. The UK will find it hard to mobilise even 6,500 troops - we need a standing army of 100,000 to put an adequate force in the field. Germany's armed forces are to all purposes entirely useless. Amidst the ruins of NATO (and oh yes it's now finished in all but name*) there's only France to defend the EU.
Merkel may gamble that she'll get away with it, and perhaps she will. But without British and American wealth and blood to pay for it. We're done.
*Also proving the rule that corporations are most likely to fail at the point at which they open a spanking glossy new multi billion dollar HQ
5 comments:
The wonder is that our government, chosen through that parody of democracy commonly known as "representative", we have been presented by our "representers" as being quite happy to accept this total rear end rogering.
And so it goes...
A further wonder is that when these "representatives" are faced with a genuine representative (Trump) they all to a man scream that he is dangerous or mad.
I would venture that he might be less than "diplomatic", but I think that I have seen enough of diplomacy for the last 50 years, to know that it is a non skill, it basically means selling your granny for a junket at the "top table" and I am sick of it.
right-writes
If Trump does pull out of the Paris Agreement too, then the EU will be left holding onto the AGW chimera all by themselves. By confirming their commitment to it at the G7, they have hobbled themselves in any bilateral trade discussions with the US. None of the EU leaders have had the foresight to realise that, by waiting until they did so, Trump gave them enough rope to bind themselves. He will use that to gain a significant advantage in any trade talks as they will have at least one hand tied to Paris. His book was not called the Art of the Deal for nothing.
Trump also called out the Germans on their trade surplus with the US as "bad, very bad" so I expect there will be even more squealing when the contents of Merkel's piggy bank starts to dwindle. At some point Germany's car manufacturers may well put even more pressure on her when two of their markets are clearly going to be under threat. As usual money talks.
I didn't grow up with the BAOR Radders as I joined the RN in the very early 70's, and the Submarine service in the mid 70's. Our task then was to prevent the incursion of Russia's submarines into the Atlantic; to stop them sinking US transports of men and materiel to Europe - in short to supply the BAOR and others in the defence of Western Europe. Looking back, I often wonder why I gave up 22 years of my life for that. What was the point?
Germany effectively stopped playing the NATO game back in 1989, they had a very backward Eastern Germany to contend with and all the problems that go with it. Having now realised that economic power was more effective and less destructive than war, they have pretty much achieved long standing German foreign policy a la Bismarck. They have still to realise their eastern ambitions, which is why using the EU as a proxy so appeals to them.
Merkel's remark that the US and Britain can longer be relied upon is, in it's way, quite true, but it sticks in the craw when you bear in mind the Berlin Airlift and the hard work we carried out to get Germany back on it's feet post 1945. Her comment is effectively saying that Britain and the US are no longer welcome in Europe and we can do this ourselves (they have overestimated their power as usual)
It's at this point where I may part company with some of you as regards our own Foreign policy, especially our relationships with European countries. English and later British foreign policy since at least Elizabeth I, has been to prevent any one country in Europe having control of the continent, at that time, and up until now that has meant primarily military might. Personally I think it's time we just left Europe to it, all our problems since 1600, with a few exceptions here and there, have been created in or caused by a European power. This is not to say that we shouldn't sow as much trouble and dissent as possible - using countries like Holland, the Visegrad states and Scandanavia to do our bidding. It is after all in their interest.
Frankly we have much more in common with the Anglosphere, and whilst I hate accepting 2nd place to the Americans, one has to accept what is funnily enough a German word - RealPolitik. The US IS the only superpower and being allied with them is better than NOT being allied with them. Two can play the economic game, and we've had much more practice at it. This is why Brexit is such good news for us, because, finally unshackled from the EU corpse we can fully realise our potential.
"But without British and American wealth and blood to pay for it. We're done. "
Russia doesn't need to be our enemy.
Russia has extremely large natural oil and gas reserves.
Which is worse? Being held ransom by Russia, or being held ransom by Saudi Arabia?
Frankly, we'd do better strengthening our relations with Russia, switching our oil purchases from SA to Russia, and in the mean time, build a brand spanking new fleet of Thorium cycle nuclear reactors - to make us energy independent twenty five years from now.
Otherwise yes, we're done!
"...the rule that corporations are most likely to fail at the point at which they open a spanking glossy new multi billion dollar HQ."
A point also made by C Northcote Parkinson, as I recall:
"Perfection of planning is a symptom of decay. During a period of exciting discovery or progress, there is no time to plan the perfect headquarters."
