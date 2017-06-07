Universities must banish Islamism

The government, through HFE funding, can force an immediate change for all new undergraduates wishing to attend UK universities that will significantly curb Islamism and make Islamist speech and action as unacceptable as racism or sexism. Simply, all new students must sign a declaration abrogating the seven key indicators of Islamism, and agreeing that should they be caught expressing or arguing such views it will be grounds for immediate expulsion.
Islamism is not a matter for freedom of thought. Islamism is not a human right. Islamism is a perverse and inhuman death-cult that has no place whatsoever in a western democracy. It must be stamped out from every aspect of public life.
3 comments:
The same should apply to the entire public sphere: schools, charities, mosques and any other public-sector organisation. If they won't sign such a declaration they should be closed down.
That's (one of) the only two memorable statements* DC made whilst PM. Despite overall being one of the most useless PMs ever, it redeems him slightly in my view.
(Obviously Brexit was never his intention, so despite the stunning (still hoped for) outcome, he receives no glory for that.)
* "Too many twitters make a twat" was the other one.
Thanks to Taqiya and Kitman, they will all just sign it anyway. Can you see the average leftie Vice-Chancellor then expelling anyone? Me neither.
We need an edict of expulsion.
