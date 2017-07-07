From the Desk of Mr Barrister Tony Blair

As with Nigerian 419 scammers, Mr Barrister Tony Blair doesn't himself address anyone. Such people imagine that heading a polite written request for £5,000 or an excuse for killing 100,000 people with the words 'From the desk of ...' or 'From the office of ...' adds gravitas to their own actual insignificance. Guys, it really doesn't.
So we have Chilcot clarifying that the truth for Mr Barrister Tony Blair is what he believes it to be, and that he approached War in the same way an advocate defending a man charged with waving his todger about on the Central Line. For Mr Barrister Tony Blair, an emotional and persuasive appeal always trumps stuff like actual facts, real intelligence and credible evidence. And that probably goes for his Desk, his Office and any other objects that speak for him.
But just as learned counsel don't actually deceive the court when they aver that their client claims he was just shaking raindrops from a newly purchased Bratwurst in that tube carriage, and that this could indeed have been the case, that there exists a reasonable doubt, so Mr Barrister Tony Blair wasn't actually deceiving us when he claimed with all his emotional wringing that Iraq might represent a threat.
The difference is more than a £500 fine. Iraq is a nation drenched in innocent blood and spattered with detonated body parts, home to pain, suffering, desperation and despair, the source of Islamist hatred, and a graveyard for an entire generation. And for that we must thank the Desk of Mr Barrister Tony Blair, 419 scammer and blagger extraordinaire, a man who avoids jail as an eel eludes the hand.
Coffee needed. I've got a vomity taste in my throat.
Your last line echoes my feelings on T B-Lair, probably the only person I have ever truly hated in my life and I still do!
Bang on. I still struggle to understand why he Is immune to prosecution.
Blair is the most disgusting creature to ever occupy No.10.
There are powerful people protecting him. That's why he is immune to prosecution.
He is immune at the moment because real villains (unless brown) touch children, rather than murder hundreds of thousands of innocent bystanders.
There will come a time when we will get things into perspective and blair will have to face the music, no doubt from a villa in Uganda or something.
right-writes
I find it telling that one of New Labour's first Acts was to abolish the Death Penalty for Treason.
I understand that since all EU politicians commit treason on a daily basis, that this is one of the first laws that has to be harmonised before EU membership can happen...
Most EU member states had a death penalty for treason against the state, but that has had to be shifted so that politicians operating within the EU cannot be touched...
But hey, even the EU has standards and under the adopted ECHR terms and conditions, they have added an extra right... That of being executed for disloyalty to the union.
right-writes
In answer to the question "Why is Blair immune?" - it is because we have a political class that is corrupt to the core.
They hang together, or they'll hang apart.
How many Iraqis were killed by British troops during the anti-Saddam war ?
Certainly not 100,000. That figure is just as much advocacy as anything Blair said about Saddam's supposed weapons of mass destruction.
A more likely figure would be around 2,000 out of the total of around 190,000. Bear in mind that the British troops were sent to the more peaceful south -- Basra and neighborhood. Their main attackers were Iranian-linked militias.
Let's base the case against him on the facts. It is stronger that way.
There are still British troops in Iraq, fighting against ISIS, which has its roots in Saddam's secret service.
Don Cox
