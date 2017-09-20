In the wake of the tube bomber suspect and his chum both having been child migrants lodged in UK homes, I'm wondering how those saintly, selfless givers Yvette Cooper and Lily Allen. who both undertook to house migrant children in their own capacious homes (in Yvette's case more than one) are getting on?
Oh. They didn't actually house any migrants, did they? That was left to ordinary folk, many elderly, whilst our gobby heroines just reaped the kudos.
No-one is as hypocritical as a left-wing hypocrite.
I read that while socialism ends when you run out of other people's money, multi-culturalism ends when you run out of other people's neighbourhoods.
The only retribution we can take is to repeat, via every media outlet we can access, ad-nauseum, the hypocrisy of these people in the hope that their support-base wears away sufficiently that they disappear from public life.
If the media were also honest about these matters then they too would (should) take pleasure in making thes hypocrites cringe under questioning - but we all know who's side the media are on, don't we?
Every one of those thieving piggies should have been prosecuted like the criminals they are. Yet instead they have been allowed to keep their ill gotten wealth and places at the trough.
A plague on all of their flipping houses.
As for ToyBoy Cooper, she should have been repeatedly experiencing the dropped-soap-in-the-shower at HM's pleasure.
Its called "virtue signalling" and all liberal fascists do it.
