Wednesday, 20 September 2017

Yvette Cooper and Lily Allen

In the wake of the tube bomber suspect and his chum both having been child migrants lodged in UK homes, I'm wondering how those saintly, selfless givers Yvette Cooper and Lily Allen. who both undertook to house migrant children in their own capacious homes (in Yvette's case more than one) are getting on?

Oh. They didn't actually house any migrants, did they? That was left to ordinary folk, many elderly, whilst our gobby heroines just reaped the kudos.  

 
6 comments:

DeeDee99 said...

No-one is as hypocritical as a left-wing hypocrite.

20 September 2017 at 07:47
Anonymous said...

I read that while socialism ends when you run out of other people's money, multi-culturalism ends when you run out of other people's neighbourhoods.

20 September 2017 at 09:01
Anonymous said...

Dave_G said...


The only retribution we can take is to repeat, via every media outlet we can access, ad-nauseum, the hypocrisy of these people in the hope that their support-base wears away sufficiently that they disappear from public life.
If the media were also honest about these matters then they too would (should) take pleasure in making thes hypocrites cringe under questioning - but we all know who's side the media are on, don't we?

20 September 2017 at 09:37
barnacle bill said...

Every one of those thieving piggies should have been prosecuted like the criminals they are. Yet instead they have been allowed to keep their ill gotten wealth and places at the trough.

A plague on all of their flipping houses.

As for ToyBoy Cooper, she should have been repeatedly experiencing the dropped-soap-in-the-shower at HM's pleasure.

20 September 2017 at 10:30
Poisonedchalice said...

Its called "virtue signalling" and all liberal fascists do it.

20 September 2017 at 11:35

