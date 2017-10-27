Decolonising Academia

TO ALL STUDENTS
Please see the important communication below sent today by the Vice-Chancellor from an important academic conference in Val d'Isère
Sam Duggs
Faculty Administrator
The faculty of Steeple Bumstead University have considered the many representations made by our BAME, LGBTQQIP2SAA and Identity Fluid students on the matter of decolonising our various undergraduate degree courses. We accept that our teaching, based on the canons of western thought, the First and Second Enlightenment, a Judaeo-Christian historical framework and a Eurocentric cultural bias, will disadvantage many students for whom these components are not endogenous. We have therefore made the following changes:-
- A new Chair, the Hegelian Professor of Rap, has been created and we are looking across the Atlantic for suitable candidates. Tunky Dog's Ass, JXee and Nickel Cap Head have unfortunately been appointed to academic posts with tenure at Harvard, Yale and MIT respectively, so will not be available.Academic staff will attend crash Khoisan courses over the holiday and students are recommended to purchase the Khoe primer for the discounted price of £89.99 from the University bookshop.
- The University library has been decommissioned and converted to a multi-faith Mosque in which adherents of all faiths may worship as long as they accept Islamic restrictions on their beliefs. To promote Wimmin's Rights, we have secured separate facilities for female undergraduates to keep them apart from the men. Wimmin are also encouraged to wear the veil on campus to prevent inherent and unconscious academic bias that may occur if their faces were visible and they could be individually identified.
- We are introducing a number of new texts written in English. These include "Busted! My crack whore years" by Snaggs Turdish (123pp, large text version with illustrations) "My poetry doesn't rhyme or scan" by Inca Pointless (both sides of the A4 sheet) and "Bollocks to God" by the Bishop of Woolwich (Gay Rainbow press, 422pp, 4to).
- However, the boldest change we're making is in changing the university's use of the English language in all teaching, seminars and tutorials. English is the very symbol of a colonialist mindset, and just hearing the language used triggers many of our more sensitive students. From next term, the University will use exclusively Khoe, the most prevalent of the Khoisan click languages used in Africa, for all lectures, seminars and tutorials, and for all written assignments. With a total vocabulary of barely a thousand words, we expect this to make any writing that students are required to do much simpler. However, as it will take rather longer to explain difficult concepts, it also means cutting large parts of course content to fit the available vocabulary. We will use the Isolate syntax (|gáro = ostrich, !nábe = giraffe, kx'âa = to drink).
I myself am attending an important academic conference in the Maldives for much of next term but will return to see the final stages of the conversion of the old earl of Bumstead's seat at Palladian Hall into the Vice Chancellor's new residence. I wish you all the very best at this exciting time of change - and ts'ókwàna ɦatʃ'pitʃ'i as they say in Mogadishu!
Tarquin Bevan
Vice Chancellor
6 comments:
Raedwald: " a Judaeo-Christian historical "
There is the crack which the prisebar has been levered.,
Our society is (or was) Christian, we generously allowed Jews to live among us, thinking they were just like us. Although they have their own homeland.
But they are not, they have radically different ideas as to how a society should be ordered.
What is the difference between Weinstein raping his way through goyim girls, and Abdul also from the middle east doing the same?
The Snowflakes don't seem to realise that if they allow politically active, left-wing, vocal minorities to first dictate their thought processes and now their degree course content, the "degrees" they are paying £9000pa to get will be worth the square root of diddly-squat.
I'll give those snowflake students a feckin safe space! Round them all up in a lecture room; announce that they are all fired and they have all lost their rights to any tertiary education and that they can all feck off home to enjoy that particular "safe space" where they can contemplate their action for the next 40 years of their dull careers packing boxes for Amazon.
weirdo alert at comment one.
Very funny piece,
And sadly,getting to close to being true.
For more of the same, please visit "The University of Bums on Seats" at http://cynicalbastards.com/ubs/ akthough it is looking a bit faded now.
Bill Quango - you don't know the half of it. I'd say that the real thing exceeds this by a country mile.
Oh Radders, you are naughty. For a moment there I thought this was a satirical piece.
It's much, much worse
