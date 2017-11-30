Brexit payments; my head says yes, my heart says no.

I suspect that I am not the only EUphobic who is conflicted by the scale of the Brexit settlement. On the one hand, common sense suggests that the scale of the sum mooted is within reason, probably just half the eventual cost of the white elephant HS2, that it is worth it just to get out of their clutches, and that once we're out we can cull and purge and flush every trace of their odious Federasty from our realm. If we pay it at £10bn a year or less, it gives us the option of discontinuing payment at any time they attempt to extend their imperial grasp across the channel. Making sure we get full credit for every single thing the British past contributions have helped buy - including the contents of Herr Juncker's wine cellar - and transparent reckoning for our future shares in EIB costs (and profits) - will reduce the headline figure substantially.
On the other hand, every sinew is willing Britain to tell them to go whistle, get stuffed and pull the bones out of a wet fart. And that's because during the negotiating process the EU has revealed itself for what it really is - a bullying, vindictive, incapable cabal of crooks, fools and psychopaths using the crudest manipulation, disinformation and distortion to try to bludgeon Britain into submissive compliance. A thousand years of history revolts at being told what to do by 'lesser breeds without the Law', cavils at their impertinence. Never mind that we can take our revenge cold. That we can outgrow them, outperform them, attract international business, maintain London's financial supremacy, offer lower taxes and better returns than any one of their second and third rate economies.
However, whether heart or head rules, one thing is certain. The EU's actions have fomented nothing but emotions from hatred to distaste amongst the British people for their Federast heart. Their greed, their stupidity, their bigoted zealotry has earned them an enemy when they could so easily have made a friend of us.
Either way it is not worth it Raedwald.
In the first scenario we pay this inordinate sum of money in order for us to be permitted to talk trade with the premier failing trading bloc.
Or perhaps we pay this money for another reason, so that we can have all of those benefits without being members.
The final boot in the collective British knacker, will be, the morphing of the "Great Brexit Bill" into the "Great New Way of Complying Bill".
That's the only way that may can achieve staying in and leaving simultaneously.
All I can say, is there must be some massive prize for this treacherous tory party at the end of this sorry saga.
Apols anon at 737 is right-writes.
Same here Raedwald.
I'm disgusted that the British PM would cave in so easily to the bullying from the Berlaymont and the pressure from Big Business, which has done so much to alienate the British people with its greed.
BUT- if this is the price we are going to have to pay to get the pro-EU Establishment to deliver w hat we voted for, then so be it. But they WILL pay a price for it - contempt for our governing class has never been lower and I doubt it will escape unscathed. The Lords will suffer a clear-out and I expect some of the Quislings in the Commons will find themselves out of Parliament at the first opportunity.
The actual figure isn't just an expose of the EU's true character. It demonstrates very clearly just how much the likes of Major, Blair, Brown and Cameron betrayed us. They (particularly Blair and Brown) signed us up to make massive contributions to the EU every single year, ad infinitum.
The bill is THEIR fault, as much as it is May's. And in that context, it doesn't look so bad.
I'm sure the EU will suffer repercussions. I'm boycotting as many EU products as I can; I won't be holidaying in EU-land any time soon. And if the comment pages on various publications is right, so are many fellow Brits.
At the risk of being labelled a pedant, I am not an EUphobe. This is because a phobia denotes an irrational fear of something, and thus I don't have a irrational fear of the EU - I just effing hate it.
Personally I wouldn't have paid them a single penny of what is actually our bloody money. I always knew the EU was and is corrupt, venal, brutish, vindictive and fascist, and the fact that they display these vile characteristics on a daily basis only serves to vindicate my voting to leave and perhaps makes other, more gullible souls actually realise what I understood for a very long time.
The EU can take a running jump for all I care, I want every root, branch and trace of their presence in these Isles to be utterly eradicated.
I can't better your last sentence Radders - absolutely bang on.
No, Mr R, you're not the only one.
I'd rather the sum was expressed in units of time rather than money - how many months of "normal" EU contributions is it equivalent to? I understand that it's around 2-and-a-bit years. That's probably worth it, with my rational head on. It's 25 years since I realised we were better off out, what's another 2 if the main prize has been won?
But yes, in these negotiations the EU has revealed itself for what it is - a self-serving burocracy more interested in maintaining its own budget than in gaining a valuable trade deal for its members.
