If Tory Remoaners bring down the government, voters will tear the throat from the party

There must be a temptation amongst MPs closeted in the plush and rarefied atmosphere of Westminster to imagine themselves inviolable from the wrath of voters, immune from the tensions and passions in the nation clearly audible from social media. Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry, Heidi Allen, Antionette Sandbach, Dominic Grieve and others may even now be building their future infamy - a future of derision, loathing and contempt - if their jejune and anti-democratic posturing, their preening narcissistic self-regard, their contemptuous dismissal of the popular will, brings down this fragile government and disrupts the Brexit process.
If they do so, the people will turn upon the Conservative party and tear its throat out. Tories will be more rare in the Commons than LibDems. They will have consigned their own party to the dustbin of history, and destroyed for themselves and their families any personal prospect of help or support from their peers. They will be shunned like wet lepers, regarded more lowly than the ordure on our shoes, despised and spat upon.
They are playing not with their own pathetic petty careers, not with their own overweening mediocrity, but with the future of our nation. And that's bloody serious.
I only care about the Government inasmuch they they are the largest party in the Commons and have promised to bring Brexit to a conclusion in accordance with the wishes of the people in what was the largest mandate in British Political history.
If the Government falls, the rebels are dead men and women. If Brexit fails to happen then democracy in this country is dead and buried for decades, no government will have any legitimacy. Why bother voting. people will say when they ignore you anyway?
If the political class aren't going to abide by the rules, then why should we? We are supposedly governed by consent, what happens when that consent is withdrawn? You will have revolution or worse Civil war.
They should tread ever so carefully, or else they will have their own "Ceaucescu moment"
People including me spent years campaigning to leave the EU, delivering leaflets going on demos and voting UKIP and eventually scaring the "ordure" out of Cameron by threatening his votes.
In the process we have endured an awful lot, the tories are particularly heinous in this regard, with their cheating and lying, their obfuscation and their obsession with their collective navel.
But I honestly thought that our biggest problem was always the EU, rather than the government and its malleable politicians. But before we get excited and start to talk about other revolts, it should be noted that WE British have been disarmed by the government, we are defenceless.
I would say that in or out of the EU, the communitarian coup has succeeded.
right-writes
I️ am afraid that if these MPs stop Brexit they will be in the hands of their constituents. If they are in a remainer area, ie London or South East then they will be re-elected. The people who will get the chop are those in Brexit areas. We face the ghastly prospect of preening remainers being returned to parliament while Brexit supporting MPs lose their seats.
I agree that the govt will fall, Labour will get in, followed by two years of chaos. Then it’s anyones guess, either a moderate Labour coup or another election. It all looks very unpleasant and rather risky.
Look on the bright side Heseltine has shut up, and with a bit of luck, Blair and Cleg will make another push to keep us in, and their charismatic charms will make sure people stick to Brexit.
Peter Hitchens is saying we are in a pre-civil war condition. If so, it will be because of the long-term result of the globalism that the Conservative Party foisted on us - Macmillan, Heath et al. Sir James Goldsmith warned about the social consequences back in 1994 at the time of the then GATT round.
Opposition to Brentry and support for Brexit was and should still be from that part of the Left that actually cares about the working class (Professor Alan Sked the founder of UKIP), as well as the patriotic Right.
What do Conservatives conserve?
The Fish-Faced Cow is at the back of this. Her uselessness and the June fiasco are what are emboldening this shower of BluLabour shite.
Several prominent Remainiacs need to be charged with Treason & Sedition and put on long-term remand. Bliar would be a good start.
Then it should be made clear to the torytrash that they will be arrested --in the lobby of the HoC if need be--and be in the cells double-quick unless they do exactly what they are told.
That useless, treacherous cow May needs to be gone double quick also.
With great regret and a sense of foreboding, that is my conclusion also.
They are playing not with their own pathetic petty careers, not with their own overweening mediocrity, but with the future of our nation.
More so - Western leaders are playing with the future of mankind - their antagonistic attitude towards Russia (most recently 'advertised' by Mrs May at the Lord Mayor's banquet last night), support for Saudi Arabia, ignorance of the real purveyors of terror, fake news and propaganda, American hegemony, Globalists, Fiat currencies (the banksters), Soros, not to mention the deception by national 'security' operatives etc....
They are ALL conspiring to destroy everything we have - to give rise to their own total control.
It's not just Britain and Brexit we need worry about - we need to worry about the future of mankind and how we can stop these traitors in their quest for a new hegemony.
