The more shrilly the EU begs for money, the longer we should hold out

Herr Barnier has been at it again. This time his shrill demands for money are accompanied by threats to 'shake the tree' to force businesses to relocate from the UK to the EU. This, of course, is a delusion common amongst unelected bureaucrats and petty demagogues who don't understand quite how business makes decisions. It is, however, revealing of Herr Barnier's attitude - and a taste of what we can expect after Brexit.
If the EU is planning how to discriminate against firms headquartered in the UK - even those trading with the EU on WTO terms - it is pretty certain that those measures will be implemented anyway post-Brexit. They will be faced with a nation that has two key weapons in her armoury - corporate tax rates, and state aid. When no longer constrained after Brexit from using these tools, the UK can also apply reciprocal constraints against EU firms, excluding them for example from bidding for government work and so on. A mixture of economic liberalism and targeted protectionism.
The fact is that the EU are quite desperate for British money. They will beg and whine and try all sorts of blackmail in order to force an undertaking from us. Our tactic must be quite clear; no trade deal, no money. And if we need to write-in clauses constraining Herr Barnier's tree shaking, that's useful to know.
I believe the word Barnier is looking for is "discriminate".
We know from the likes of Blair and Mandy that this is "racist", unless done in a "positive" way.
How ironic then, that the elites who called us racist are the very ones who, by their very own definition, want us to remain in a racist organisation.
The U.K. has demanded to become a "Third Country" - that is, independent, outside the EU and the European Economic Area.
EU rules require that the first importer into the EU /EEA takes responsibility to the authorities for the compliance of products with EU requirements including, for instance "sanitary and phytosanitary" standards of animal and food products. The goods do not get as far as customs for tariffs to be charged until this has been done. The importer must be either an individual or company registered in the EU. The fact that the UK starts off with identical standards to those of the EU does not, of itself, guarantee the " frictionless" access which Mrs May says she wants. As was revealed by a sharp-eyed cameraman observing some official papers in Downing Street, British policy was to " have our cake and eat it" - for our products to be treated as if we still were in the EU whilst not being bound by its rules - not a very reasonable attitude. Some companies are already setting up subsidiaries or making arrangements with Customs Clearance agents in the EU in anticipation of these requirements. In her Florence speech, Mrs May did refer to a "dispute resolution procedure" i.e a body having power to police arrangements to reduce the "friction" at the border - similar in this respect to the powers presently exercised ultimately by the European Court of Justice . This is all rather late in the day. We only have until 29 March 2019.
I was on a Ministry of Agriculture committee in 1972, charged with preparing the country grain traders and feed millers for joining the EEC. We needed a year's preparation to comply with the new system and I don't think the changes can be any less complex when travelling in the opposite direction. I wrote up my experience in four short, non technical episodes under the title " The Miller's Tale" on the website www.eurosceptic.org.uk .
They're not begging for money - they're attempting to extort it with menaces. Any pretence that these people are our friends and allies was abandoned a long time ago, now they're behaving like the Mafiosi.
We have a Budget coming up. Hammond should send a shot across their bows by reducing Corporation Tax.
Why any Brit would want to stay in this appalling organisation is beyond me.
Edward Spalton. You have a bureaucrats poisonous view of the world and life.
Let the EU try ALL their tricks. Our only danger is our own shite "leaders"--treasonous cultural Marxist scum that they are.
Unless all of that nonsense is swept away then there will be no worthwhile future anyway. Only free trade can ultimately prosper all of mankind.
You will say not--but the dictum of Mandy Rice-Davies applies as always.
If you look for problems you'll always find them but then life is a risk, before DDAY, back in June 1944 how the hell did, could, would, they foresee every problem? At some point you've got to say "GO!" Did we liberate Europe only for them to impose governmemt by diktat and bondsmanship wrapped in gilded chains [ the ECJ] for that is what it is the unelected their persecution, authoritarian governance only to their own ends WITH NO REDRESS.
For Gods sake, we need another way of thinking and they [the EU] seek desperately to trade with us, the other way around - Britain to EU not so much. Evidently, that is the key ie more jobs are dependent on British cash and markets for continental goods [watch any set of UK TV adverts] sur le continent [mainly in the Fatherland] rather than the other way around.
The French will always play silly buggers, what we need is less of the charades of brinkmanship from 'le cretin des alpes' barnier............but to advise, "do you know what we say fuck you!" to actually walk away.
Edward
The problem with your arguement is its based on rules that can be changed at the drop of a hat.
Rule addendum
For a period of 10 years the UK has a licence to accept goods for the EU market
See, problem solved.
The UK already does this
The EU cant possibly replace the UKs import machinery in time.
Goods from third nations that are shipped to the UK, checked, then exported across the EU will need to be diverted to an EU port, and there isnt one with capacity.
No Radders - NO MONEY. We should not pay for a trade deal. NO MONEY. Do not weaken.
Edward Spalton - well said (or written). Factual comments like this however usually just attract shrieks of "TRAITOR" etc, on Radders (otherwise generally sound) blog. Keep trying though.
We voted in the referendum to leave the EU. It was our government that decided to also leave the single market - to become a "Third Country". That means that the EU, under WTO rules, can't discriminate against us: it has to treat us the same as any other Third Country.
The problem is that Third Country means that all the "frictionless" trade that we currently enjoy with the EU will suddenly stop as it hits all the non-tariff barriers that surround the single market.
Sure, long term, free trade is the way to go - it's just that we want the transition to be a managed process rather than a plane-crash type "event". Staying in the EEA single market by rejoining EFTA means that we avoid most of the problems, leave the EU and get the benefits of the original "Common Market" that we were sold back then.
I'm worried that the government, driven by the Tory "Ultras" is making such a complete mess of leaving that, when the true horror becomes apparent to the electorate, we will have to go crawling back to the EU and end up being manipulated into not leaving at all.
Have a look at eureferendum.com for a lot of well researched info...
gareth
I worked in the civil service once and it was full of people with Edward, Gareth and Richard North's attitude - 'there must be a rule that stops us doing this'.
During that time I saw an identical process being carried out by government in the UK and contractor in the USA. The UK process required the principle actor to be someone close to retirement whose every move was directed by one man to read the book, another man to check that he had read the book and two other men to check the first two. In the US the process was carried out by two young men trained in that specific task and certified to carry it out.
We need more 'Can Do' competence and fewer 'procedures' that rubber-stamp horse meat as beef.
Dear Anonymous,
If you had read my account of the time, you would have seen that I was actually rather impressed in hindsight by the way the Ministry of Agriculture got the trade up to speed. The Minister's chief advisor was the late Sir Emrys Jones, a very practical man from a Welsh hill farming background, well known for his fondness of getting out of Whitehall and getting some mud on his boots. It was very efficiently handled. What we did not know until after the event was that Sir Emrys himself was deeply opposed to the Common Agricultural Policy, foreseeing the problems we later experienced. Having done the best job he could for the government and the industry, he resigned and became Principal of the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester. When I asked him how he liked his new job, he said " Man. If it wasn't for the bloody students and the bloody governors, the job would be bloody perfect!"
With regard to horse meat, my recollection is that producers had followed all the correct labelling procedures and that there was criminal relabelling before it ended up in the food factories where the distinctive difference in smell was not noticeable in the frozen blocks of meat which the operatives unpacked and threw into the mixers. But I have not gone back to look it up. I once came across some cases of lead poisoning from contaminated feed ingredients but again that was deliberate criminality to sell on product which was otherwise due to be destroyed. When the crime was known, the malefactors were traced and prosecuted.
Lead is not normally present in feed ingredients, so it is not usually tested for.
I have been strongly opposed to our EEC/EU membership since 1972 ( as you would know if you had read my article) and active in campaigning against it since the Eighties. So I rather resent your tone. I just don't want to see a botched Brexit causing unnecessary economic dislocation which would almost certainly give Mr Corbyn the keys to 10 Downing Street ( amongst other things)
