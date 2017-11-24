We're really best off out of the EU's publicity scam

Actually the programme wasn't called 'Capital of Culture' until 1999. Earlier, it was named 'City of Culture' so great cities such as Florence and Glasgow could be included. I think some 58 cities have enjoyed the designation since it was initiated.
But of course such is the fame and universal recognition that the award brings that all of Europe celebrates each year the designated places, and one can ask any person on the street the two cities so designated in 2017. Or rather you can't. I suspect that only wonks know that Aarhus and Paphos are this year's cities. I haven't visited or seen pictures of either, but I know with utter certainty that both will be absolutely smothered in those ghastly blue speckly flags that signal the dominion of the EU.
It's actually quite a clever scam. The cities pay for it all themselves; all it costs the other taxpayers of the EU is a bit of publicity and boozy lunches for a commissioner or two. In return the EU gets its sovereignty proclaimed in every single city in Europe in turn. Utterly irrespective of merit. It's Italy's turn again in 2033 and if the failing, mafia-dominated crime ridden slums of Gela in Sicily, one of Europe's most dangerous, uncultured and unattractive conurbations, are chosen I would not be at all surprised.
Now they've kicked us out we ought to set up our own scheme - 'Partner City of Light' or some such, in which we pick one Euro city a year to host joint visits, artistic events, royal ballet show, talks arranged by the British Council, pictures from the national gallery sort of thing, sweetened with a bung of say £1m. In return we'd get one city a year smothered in Union flags to which we can introduce the wonders of Gregg's sausage rolls.
|Gela preparing for 2033 - the speckly flags will arrive later
I am so sorry to hear that we will no longer be eligible to be considered "cultured". I am sure that the peoples of Jaywick will be very upset, since I understand that the commissionaires had pencilled this wonderful conurbation in... or was that Milton Keynes?
Anyway I am sure that both of these fine places would under different circumstances be chosen, since they so well represent what E-Unification does....
....nothing, at huge cost both financially and socially
right-writes
It's going to make AngryMcAngryFace north of the border even more furious than normal, so I think it's a marvellous decision of the EU.
The wonderful EU she so badly wants Scotland to remain a member of in order to provide an alternative source of funding to the English if she can ever persuade the Scots to vote for "independence" has just stabbed her in the back.
Jolly Dee.
The first I heard about this news was a 'remoaner' being gleeful that the 'brexiteers' would be upset, yet another thing 'we' weren't told about on the 'bus'.
Of course, just as with President Trump, none of these vocal 'remoaners' have ever met a 'brexiteer', (well one wouldn't, would one), and if they thought about it a bit more, by their own predjudiced logic, why would thick, un-educated 'brexiteers' care about 'culture' anyway?
It's all a bit like 'twin' towns, apart from the people on the committee who cares?
