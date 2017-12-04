And so this is Christmas ..

We can but hope that a certain POTUS doesn't retweet your latest post!/sarcasm Seriously, if posting videos of Mohammedan attacks is islamophobic then surely pictures of concrete blocks wrapped in garish paper is too? You should be ashamed of yourself.
I wish I had bought shares in the company that makes concrete blocks a few years ago.Jaded
Let's all be grateful that they aren't adorned with pictures of drowned Syrian kids ...
"Let's all be grateful that they aren't adorned with pictures of drowned Syrian kids ..."more so if they're kids sacrificed by their parents for the sake of a better life for themselves eh....?Nicking those pics for spreading around - thanks R
Concrete block enrichment. Lovely!
True to say I suspect that we have all had it up to here with Diversity & Multiculti sh--e.
They made a mistake on Number Nine: it has stars on it.
Post a Comment
7 comments:
We can but hope that a certain POTUS doesn't retweet your latest post!
/sarcasm
Seriously, if posting videos of Mohammedan attacks is islamophobic then surely pictures of concrete blocks wrapped in garish paper is too? You should be ashamed of yourself.
I wish I had bought shares in the company that makes concrete blocks a few years ago.
Jaded
Let's all be grateful that they aren't adorned with pictures of drowned Syrian kids ...
"Let's all be grateful that they aren't adorned with pictures of drowned Syrian kids ..."
more so if they're kids sacrificed by their parents for the sake of a better life for themselves eh....?
Nicking those pics for spreading around - thanks R
Concrete block enrichment. Lovely!
True to say I suspect that we have all had it up to here with Diversity & Multiculti sh--e.
They made a mistake on Number Nine: it has stars on it.
Post a Comment