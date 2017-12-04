Monday, 4 December 2017

And so this is Christmas ..

No words today. Just a few images. 













at
Labels:

7 comments:

jack ketch said...

We can but hope that a certain POTUS doesn't retweet your latest post!
/sarcasm

Seriously, if posting videos of Mohammedan attacks is islamophobic then surely pictures of concrete blocks wrapped in garish paper is too? You should be ashamed of yourself.

4 December 2017 at 13:54
Anonymous said...

I wish I had bought shares in the company that makes concrete blocks a few years ago.
Jaded

4 December 2017 at 14:01
Anonymous said...

Let's all be grateful that they aren't adorned with pictures of drowned Syrian kids ...

4 December 2017 at 15:08
Dave_G said...


"Let's all be grateful that they aren't adorned with pictures of drowned Syrian kids ..."
more so if they're kids sacrificed by their parents for the sake of a better life for themselves eh....?

Nicking those pics for spreading around - thanks R

4 December 2017 at 15:12
mikebravo said...

Concrete block enrichment. Lovely!

4 December 2017 at 16:31
Anonymous said...

True to say I suspect that we have all had it up to here with Diversity & Multiculti sh--e.

4 December 2017 at 16:36
anon 2 said...

They made a mistake on Number Nine: it has stars on it.

4 December 2017 at 16:43

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)