MPs get it right on Carillion - now we need action

I can find no redeeming behaviour on the part of the venal and hubristic directors of Carillion in the Commons select committees report. Greed, recklessness, irresponsibility, immorality - directors, in the words of Frank Field, more interested in stuffing their mouths with gold than with their fiscal and fiduciary responsibilities.
As I've written previously, I've seen this culpable recklessness time after time in the Construction industry - loss leading bids for contracts with a naive hope that profit can be screwed from contract variations, a prioritising of turnover over profitability, a childish drive for size. It's unforgivable and I don't forgive it.
Those who suffer are the trades, workers and sub-contractors - working people, living from contract to contract, often at the slenderest of margins strained by late payment or settlement of accounts, ordinary grafters with families and mortgages and car leases to pay. Men and women I know and like and will always defend. And those fat carousing bastards at Carillion thieved millions without compunction. Shame on them.
Equally culpable are the crooks at the big 4 audit firms - KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY - also excoriated by the Commons report. In return for fat audit fees, these crim bastards send in teams of juniors and trainees to test-check documents, interrogate computer systems and generally to record time spent and accumulate fat box files of dross to demonstrate due diligence, whilst happily ignoring a global picture of impending failure. Shame on these bastards, too.
My only solution is the American one. We don't need any more regulations, any more accounting codes, any more restrictions on doing business, any more restraints on responsible capitalism. What we have are adequate. We must not make business any harder or more onerous or burdensome. No, what we need are post-hoc retributive measures - that if a firm fails, as Carillion did, and if that failure was due to the malfeasance of directors and auditors, as it was at Carillion, it should mean long jail terms. Twenty years and more. And not for the junior trainees at the Big Four but for the directors. These bastards must face real penalties.
15 comments:
Criminal, willful negligence, should be prosecuted under the full force of the law and custodial sentences made to reflect the seriousness of the crime........in any other walk of life, it is. Thus, why are the CEO's and directors able to get away with it - well this is Britain, corporates can do as they please, Britain? should I say, 'the EU' mate.
KPMG, PwC, Deloitte and EY, corporate malpractice = "collusion", lets make another point, who gave the UK banks a 'clean bill of health' in circa 2007?
You can't lock em all up, but examples should be made of certain top execs, pour encourager les autres.
The bosses in the businesses and in the accounting companies should also suffer confusion of wealth, accrued by their criminal behaviour, regardless of whether they have tried to protect it by putting it in their wife's name or in trust or in offshore accounts.
Correction: confiscation, not confusion
What really pisses me off about this is that the directors' pension fund was in surplus while the ordinary workers fund was in huge deficit.
Talk about lining your own pockets!
Carillion didn't exemplify capitalism. It was a corrupt cronyist chop shop.
The capitalist system has tried, sentenced and executed Carrillion.
System working as normal.
I have probably commented before that one of the worst aspects of the capitalist system (generally bad) as opposed to the free market (generally good), is limited liability.
When operated within small companies, it can lead to unwise risk taking, but when operated by public companies the onus moves from doing a good job to satisfying the expectations of the shareholders.
It would be much better if liability was unlimited, it would make these directors more interested in their own personal welfare and by extension the quality of the product. If the law could take irresponsibly behaved directors to prison, they might think before taking that risk.
It is only a small part of the problem with markets, the biggest problem is of course the mafia aka the government and its taxes that punish success, and encourage failure. The habit of large companies of not paying small companies taking no account of cash flow is something that I would want to address too.
So the MP's may be right, but it is their irresponsibility, which is presumably linked to their total ignorance about how business operates, which enables them to pontificate on morals, whilst earning their crust from the hard work of these company's employees and sub-contractors.
@ right-writes
You can't really do as you suggest re unlimited liability. No company would ever come to the UK and those that are here would be making moves out. Limited liability exists is scores of countries around the world under different names such as S.A. (sociadad anonym) in Spain or Italy.
The recourse for malfeasance should be played out in courts where directors cannot hide behind Ltd. Co if it is proved that their actions were/are deliberate. Prison, loss of pension rights, and severe financial penalties (savings, investments etc) should be enough to guide the moral compasses of future directors.
That's what I like about your opinions Radders - you're not some spineless fence-sitting scrote, who tries to be all things to all men. Nah, you tell it how you see it, and as a general rule, most of use who are regular visitors to your blog tend to agree. Even I have mildly disagreed from time to time. There's always the fly in the ointment (jack ketch), but even I will concede that he is entitled to say his piece; however wrong-headed I think he is.
You are absolutely right in this case. Nail 'em up I say. This should serve to pour encourager les autres.
Government Authorities always seem to give contracts to the biggest companies that they can find rather than small ones who are quite capable of doing the job. This was my experience working 25 years of such an authority.
I remember one case where I was stopped from giving a contact to a small company and it was given to a large company who sub-contracted it to the company that I wished to use, but we paid about four times the price.
It's totally unnecessary, I read that Carillion had contracts for things like cleaning hospital windows and providing school meals. I blame the state for not giving these directly to the smaller companies who no doubt became Carillion sub contractors.
"Carillion didn't exemplify capitalism. It was a corrupt cronyist chop shop."
It exemplifies a problem with capitalism: small and medium sized companies can be very efficient and quite honest. The problem comes when a medium company starts buying other companies. This apparently is great fun and gives the CEO and his friends a sense of power.
It soon snowballs into the kind of corrupt greedfest that Carillion exemplifies.
Shareholders and accountants need to look much more critically at acquisitions. This isn't a new problem.
Don Cox
I recall the last primary school I attended. School meals courtesy of a couple of part time cooks - local ladies who walked to work. They were managed by the Headmistress, who indeed managed the entire school. And still taught. No LA or big companies in sight.
Street cleaning used to occur by employing a street cleaner who lived locally and had responsibility at his own level. That's all. Now it needs half a dozen tiers of management, whether government or privately run.
We are smothered by managerialism. And it is a response to massive over-regulation. We do need regulations to "ensure" safety, including food safety. But that regulation needs to be efficient and effective. The usual response when something goes wrong is more, more, more, regulation, rather than finding out what truly went wrong.
The unnecessary complexity of regulation enables the big boys to hide their responsibilities whilst raking off the money. Once out of the EU we have some serious cleaning up to do.
As lifelong capitalists, we at C@W have been saying the same for over a decade.
VW execs are not in jail?
WTF not?
RBS. Co-Op directors. BHS. Oxfam.Nat West and many more.
Jail time.
In the good old days if you could get some to turn King's Evidence to ensure convictions you could hang the rest. The procedures would do well on TV and if on a pay to view channel, there might be no cost to the taxpayer.
Going back to one of my first QS jobs with a builder, it was a matter of pide that with about 50 on the staff, we had our own plumber, joinery shop, carpenters, brickies and painters, and subbing was only for larger jobs.
An autocratic Guvnor was all we needed to do the business, and we did.
He only showed us his 'wealth' with a big Rover car, and was generous to a fault when the opportunity presented itself.
Moving on a few years, that all changed, and subbies began to do the work, but were getting paid later and later, and it wasn't fair at all.
So the old Mowlem crowd come Carrillion have burnt their own boats, and there'll be more.
. Even I have mildly disagreed from time to time. There's always the fly in the ointment (jack ketch)
I find myself in broad agreement with Raed, and sometimes even yourself, on a whole range of topics and more than once his observations upon the vagaries of life and the body politic have been in accord with mine own.
On today's topic I don't really have an opinion beyond a feeling we might already have the laws required and it is a case of those laws not being enforced. I'm also sure it will all be better after Brexit....(did I really need to use '/sarcasm' tags there?).
