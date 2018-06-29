Blair, Straw must face trial for rendition & torture conspiracy

I said at the time of the peak 9/11 rhetoric that you could no more have have a 'war on terror' than you could have a war on swords, or a war on light machine guns. Terror is just a weapon. You can protect yourself against a weapon, but to end the threat you must deal with those using it. And any group with a big enough grudge can use terror.
Our domestic war criminals Blair, Straw, Hoon and Irving - the holders of the four great offices of State who lied this country into an unlawful war - have also now been exposed as complicit in the most vile and despicable acts of torture.
Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee has just published its long awaited report on UK complicity in rendition and torture under Blair and Brown's governments. Not only are the facts a damning indictment of Blair's hubris and utter immorality, but the intelligence service bosses, Scarlett and Dearlove, are also exposed as deeply complicit in this disgusting business. And please don't defend torture - "When we torture people, even if we win the battle, we've already lost the war for hearts and minds, especially our own". Blair's torture policy was Not In My Name and not, I suspect, the name of the vast majority of essentially decent British people.
The Chair of the committee is one Dominic Grieve. This report has been long awaited, and perhaps those wondering why the long delays may look to Blair's machinations as in Chilcot's report and wonder if he has not adopted the same tactic here.
Blair and Straw at least must face trial over this. And both Dearlove and Scarlett, as Peter Oborne recommends in the Mail, must at the least be stripped of their kinghthoods.
It is high time we put these people in the dock to answer for these crimes.
Blair seems to be untouchable and that will make the rest of them involved in this disgraceful episode untouchable as well. Never forget that when the duplicitous, lying, shyster stepped down from the Premiership, his "Heir" Cameron stood and applauded him.
In the absence of a trial, I hope there's an assassination.
Blair.
Will we never be rid of that name?
Regrettably I can safely predict that nothing will happen to Bliar. Bear in mind that the odious reptile traitor Grieve is an ardent remainer like the Bliar. Apart from anything else no sitting PM is ever going to throw an ex Pm to the wolves for quite obvious reasons.
I agree with DeeDee99's last sentence
Raedwald, hear, hear. I'm pleased that you have reminded us of the other leading characters who were active participants in these despicable activities during the Beliar/ Brown years. These are leading members of the swamp in which they all swim and if we wish to call ourselves civilised they all need to be held to account, tried, convicted and jailed for a very long time, hopefully in a muslim infested prison.
"It is high time we put these people in the dock to answer for these crimes."
The UK establishment will always look afer its own, there's more chance of England winning the world cup than there is of the UK authorities sticking Blair on trial for his vaingloriously malignant, criminal adventures.
