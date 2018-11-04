A Week of Remembrance

The wars of the last century were fought by British and Empire, later Commonwealth, troops from every corner of the globe. Our brothers in arms were Christian, Sikh, Muslim, Daoist or one of a score of other beliefs, with skins both white as milk and black as ebony and every shade between. When you're together in the line, no real soldier is a biological racist.
Today, in British units stationed around the world on this special anniversary, the newness is not the racial diversity of our armed forces - this is long established - but the women who share the dangers and privations of the men. May God watch over them all and keep them safe in their duty.
|Sikh troops on the Western Front in WWI
3 comments:
"May God watch over them all and keep them safe in their duty."
Women don't recognise 'duty', that's a male concept. And one of the reasons women are unfit to serve at the front line.
Women will compete with each other for the attentions of men, ( Just look at the photo, fer gods sake ) and men will compete with each other for the attentions of the wahmen ( just look at the photo fer gods sake )
Both dynamics will destroy the cohesiveness required of a military unit.
Why is the woman wearing a blue beret? And why is she looking so pleased about it?
At the going down of the sun and in the morning, we shall remember them.
