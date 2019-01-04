Friday, 4 January 2019
Reform and Renewal - Voting
This is the section of the Power Inquiry that gives me the greatest problems. In the 2015 GE, UKIP came in third, with 3.89m votes, 12.6% of the votes cast, and won not a single seat. The injustice of this was felt not only by the millions who had voted for the party - including me - but many non-voters and supporters of other parties. It seemed an incredible outcome to those in other nations, but was just one of the anomalies of the First Past the Post system in the UK. However, the shock of that 2015 result catalysed Cameron into enabling the 2016 referendum - so UKIP actually won it for us, after all.
And it's not as if the voters of Britain didn't have a chance to change it; a referendum in 2011 proposed going over to an Alternative Vote system. It was defeated 68% to 32%. And coincidentally also has its own 'Remainer' movement in the Electoral Reform Society; the majority against AV in 2011 didn't dent their commitment one iota, and they campaign today as though the vote had never happened.
Recommendation 12 was about a change to a Single Transferable Vote system, and was overtaken by this poll seven years after Power was published.
Recommendation 13 would prevent national parties from parachuting candidates into constituencies to receive safe party-based votes - and thus would reduce central Party power and increase local power. Why wouldn't we support it?
Recommendation 15 is an early example of virtue-signalling. Yes, we can all agree that the Commons should better reflect our wider society; cohorts of chums from the top public schools, of men and women who have never had a real job other than politics in their lives, of self-selecting self-servers and narcissists who want to be MPs for what it can gain them are all shiny arses we would want reduced as far as possible from the Commons chamber. But more important than colour or gender (silly, superficial and irrelevant characteristics) we should encourage more men and women of virtue, humility, talent, altruism, passion and ability to enter parliament. These are the qualities most obviously lacking in the present make-up.
Recommendation 16 is about reducing voter age. Its effect would be to create a more credulous voter base, one less capable of balanced judgement and one more likely to be swayed by unicorn promises. Why would we want to do that?
Finally, since the report was published in 2004, we have made great strides in clearing-up a corrupt and third-world standard voter registry. Michael Pinto-Duschinsky estimated that before the changes, there were 3m on the electoral rolls who should not have been there and 3m missing who should have been. IVR and stricter controls for postal voter identity, together with voter ID at elections, should be very effective in restoring the probity of the national electoral register to first-world standards. We should do nothing that would degrade the probity of the register.
Recommendation 12: A responsive electoral system should be introduced for elections to the House of Commons, House of Lords and local councils in England and Wales.
Recommendation 13: The closed list system to have no place in modern elections.
Recommendation 14: The system whereby candidates have to pay a deposit which is lost if their votes fall below a certain threshold should be replaced with a system where the candidate has to
collect the signatures of a set number of supporters in order to appear on the ballot paper.
Recommendation 15: The Electoral Commission should take a more active role in promoting candidacy so that more women, people from black and minority ethnic communities, people on
lower incomes, young people and independents are encouraged to stand.
Recommendation 16: Voting and candidacy age should be reduced to sixteen (with the exception of candidacy for the House of Lords).
Recommendation 17: The introduction of automatic, individual voter registration at age sixteen. This can be done in tandem with the allocation of National Insurance numbers.
Recommendation 18: The citizenship curriculum should be shorter, more practical and result in a qualification.
7 comments:
I rejected AV in the Referendum because it was intended to entrench the power of the Big 2 (4, if you count the LibDems and the SNP). The smaller/insurgent parties, like UKIP would have been wiped out in the first or second rounds of counting and their votes most probably transferred to one of the Big 2 - thus cementing their power and perpetuating the illusion that they were "broad church parties" whose policies encompassed those of every right/left-leaning voter. The new 50% winner threshold ensured that no smaller party would EVER win a seat. At least under FPTP, there was a hope that UKIP could break through in one or two seats .... And they would have done, if the CONs hadn't cheated.
Instead of tinkering with the existing set-up in Westminster, I want our whole Devolution settlement reviewed: a Federal UK, giving the member nations more autonomy; an English Parliament to redress the democratic deficit in my country and the Lords turned into the Federal UK's Senate. A system similar to the USA. In a federal UK, the Scots would no longer be the tail continually wagging the English dog in ENGLAND.
Legally, 16 yr olds are children and children, by definition, are not considered old enough to make important decisions and run their own lives. So why on earth should they be allowed to vote. No.
And the qualifications for someone to stand for Parliament should be strengthened. They should have a minimum period of 10 years employment experience gained in the private or public sector or Armed Services - say 10 years. That would mean someone who got a PPE Degree from Oxford would be around 33 before they could enter Parliament - ending the Public School/Oxbridge/SpAd/Safe Seat route - whilst a skilled apprentice would become eligible at around age 28.
As Jack pointed out in his comment at the end of yesterday's article, the problem with localism is the corruption that could (and does) result from local people washing each others hands. I would also accept that this would also be a concern for local citizen initiated binding referendums, although slightly less so.
Even so, most of what I have read from Raedwald's re-reading of the Power Inquiry merely re-iterates how many more flaws are inherent in the representational system of democracy.
We have the corruption, we have the old school ties, we have the misrepresentations caused by choosing one version of PR over another, or the abjectly unfair FPTP system, we have the iniquities caused by the ability of a given leader to call an election at whim, which is not improved by the Clegg/Cameron stitch up. We have the professional politician, with no experience of anything but classroom theory. We have the cosy relationship between the bureaucrats and their masters, the politicians, who in reality are the junior partner, because they come and go.
We have introduced digital technology to virtually every area of human activity during the last twenty or so years, so why not for the way we manage our civic affairs?
There are 10 types of people in this world, those who understand binary and those who don't.
Contrary to the views of many remainer politicians, we did discuss every aspect of our membership of what have become the EU treaties and what they have done to our ancient system of democracy, and then we made the binary decision...
There were only 10 choices after all...
And we chose one of the "leave" options.
The Yellow Jackets are now demanding the end of Oligarchic rule of France and replaced with Direct Democracy ala Swiss. A similar situation is boiling in Germany, where Merkel has saddled the German people with insoluble problems.
Of course the Oligarchy in Paris and Brussels is going to resist, with force if necessary. As the police cannot be relied on in such circumstances, an EU army needs be formed.
DP111
Happy New Year.
Government of any society of more than 100 people may be called monarchy, dictatorship or democracy, but will in practice be oligarchy.
What is the advantage of democracy? It is not to make the government do what I wish. It is to prevent ministers attaching electrodes to my genitals. If ministers may lose power in a year or so, lose the chauffered car and the bodyguards, have no more power than you or me, may be called to account, then ministers will fear to cross some lines.
In more comfortable societies like ours at present the choice is less extreme. Not so much the use of electrodes as comfortable and profitable collusion with local interests, often to the general good. Understandings with developers or, in some cases, mafias. Turning a blind eye.
First-past-the-post is a ridiculous system and so are the various forms of proportional representation. Under the former, we often clear out the stables. Ministers lose their cars and privilege. Good service goes unrewarded. Under the latter, ministers often remain, but shuffle their bottoms to different seats around the cabinet table. Each party retains its share of power, of irritation, according to its number of votes. Very democratic, and the ministers are safe to pursue their interests.
FPTP is unjust and peremptory. It calls ministers to account. PR does not.
FPTP is dangerous; as Menken said it is the idea that the people decide what they want and deserve to get it – good and hard. Given the present opposition party's condition, that is frightening. PR lets us keep a hold on nurse for fear of finding something worse.
Take a good look at nurse. Can you even see her? How many ministers can you name? Our present state is no advertisement for FPTP. But we can dismiss them – or could if there were a decent alternative as there has been for most of my life. Under PR we could not.
"10 years employment experience gained in the private or public sector or Armed Services"
Including "public sector" in that list simply re-enables the parasites/fake charities/corrupt quangoes/BBC etc etc.
10 years employment in a business which contributes more to the tax base than it takes out, would be acceptable. Even the armed forces are a bit suspect these days, given that entry is now at least partly determined on social engineering and identity politics grounds.
I would make the case that the voting age should be raised to 21 (again?). *looks around* ok, maybe 31 might be a better move.
Post a Comment