Minor earthquake in SW1

There's really only one story this weekend and it's not about politicians but about the British people. The latest Opinum poll for the Observer gives the following;
And here I have a message for my Parliamentary Party. Sweeties, you're away with the fairies. You're buggering about playing games with the Leadership contest, with Florence of Belgravia and every other hopeless idiot using it as an aid to self-love and a marker for aspiration to future ministerial preferment. You're all on the verge of being swept away by a Teal tsunami. I hope you've got other careers on which to fall back (Florence can walk back to Afghanistan for all I care).
Meanwhile dear Mr Trump is worth listening to; if you have a sensitive ear you will have detected a minor shift in tone. When speaking ad hoc and off piste, Donald is increasingly channelling his senior White House advisors. What we are hearing are the headlines lodged in his memory from secret Presidential briefings. Despite SW1 still trying desperately to pretend Nigel Farage doesn't exist and everything's still the same, the possibility that he may be the UK's next PM but one is clearly one of the US government's planned scenarios.
2 comments:
Looks like CUK have been... er... cucked.
What a well thought out campaign that was. It sure is nice to know that our professional politicians are so competent.
I am told there are a good number of them with these skills in Westminster, clearly we are blessed.
"Despite SW1 still trying desperately to pretend Nigel Farage doesn't exist and everything's still the same, the possibility that he may be the UK's next PM but one is clearly one of the US government's planned scenarios."
... and wouldn't that be fun. Can you imagine the number of exploding heads all over the shop, including the site's resident cretin "Cheerful Edward", who I suspect wouldn't be terribly cheerful if that were to happen. It would be so worth it, just to see the look on their faces and the wailing and screeching of those suffering from Farage Derangement Syndrome, just as all the globalist suffer from Trump Derangement syndrome in the States.
Most important of all, would be the return of our democracy, our sovereignty,our borders, our ability to make our own trade deals, but most of all, our pride and self respect. You can't buy that!
