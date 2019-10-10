Histrionics and small cows

The recent histrionics from both Guy Verhofstadt and Donald Tusk, surely two of the world's politicians least in control of themselves, only underlined the utter, bodging amateurishness of the whole EU. It's really no use the standing at the edge of the park holding the lead and shouting 'Come back! I order you!' as a joyful dog bounds off into the distance.
Guy Verhofstadt in particular confirms his folie de grandeur every time he gets on his hind legs with his pronouncements about 'Europe'
Some weeks ago I wrote to Der Spiegel's London correspondent about a reasonable and well considered piece he had written under the utterly false strapline 'Boris hates Europe'; he's a reasonable chap and responded "What can I say? You are right, there is a huge difference between Europe and the EU – and I hope and believe that my article makes that distinction. The cover catchline is a total different matter though. It’s not in my responsibility, and often even we writers only see it at the very last moment .." He promised to pass on the point to the magazine's subs and it seems to have had some effect - I haven't read the same error since. Someone needs similarly to point out to Guy with great patience the difference between a continent of 730m people that includes nations such as Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom and a little empire of 460m people within it. Perhaps only Father Ted would have been up to the task ...
14 comments:
“Kenton, Kenton”. (See YouTube)
Hahaha! Yes! I'd completely forgotten that one!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3GRSbr0EYYU
Impertinence?
Do you think, that if the wife of a European Union official had knocked down and killed a British boy, that Brussels would for one moment "refuse" a request from the UK that she be returned to stand trial?
Americans, the military and diplomatic staff etc., have been killing people here with impunity since WWII. It's only since social media that we have generally got to hear of such things, as they were always subject to 'D' Notices.
Now, THAT is vassal state status.
Radders, please don't delete the troll. The sheer dribbling, swivel eyed lunacy has to be seen to be believed!
I think cheesy, that would depend on who both the victim and the perp were. So if Juncker were to take a chance on driving during any given after-lunch and he was to kill a young British boy...
Not only would they try to cover it up, they would apply their armour and remain free from prosecution. Of course if Nigel did something similar to an EU official, he would be hanging from a piano wire by now.
You pays yer mone....
Anyway, if we are talking about Brits and their friends from America and the Commonwealth, many millions have died in order to save all sorts of unsavoury types that have proved themselves to be utterly disloyal. The paddies have sleeved a good few billion quid, and then decided to reward us by going to war with the UK.
I would far rather trust a Merkin than all those krauts and frogs put together.
Apparently, the latest Orders from the EU are that if they graciously "permit" us to extend our membership by a period they will dictate, they will insist that we hold another Referendum or a General Election. And the Remainers will STILL claim that the EU doesn't effectively control this country.
But anyway, that's a General Election which Parliament doesn't want to hold because most of the parasites sitting there know they're as popular as the clap (as Cummings pointed out) and many are likely to lose their seats.
As for a Referendum .... I can visualise a big red bus going around the country with the strapline:
Shall we continue to bung £1 billion a week at the EU, or fund the NHS and Social Housing?
And where are the European Union's military bases, from which it bombs whomever it pleases, as the US did Libya from UK soil? And without the consent of our so-called sovereign Parliament?
And especially since Libya wasn't even a UK enemy at that time? Although that did rather settle the matter, didn't it?
You're blind to what's staring you in the face.
JPM @ 07:20 :
The EU’s proposed WA treaty contains a clause demanding immunity from UK prosecutions for all EU employees.
Cheesy, you are an utter fuckwit. Have you learnt nothing from history?
All powerful countries come and go. Does Pax Romana or Pax Britannica rings any bells. Right now it's Pax Americana, but it won't always be that way.
That is the way of the world, but it is staring you in the face, and it is you that is blind.
What will never happen is Pax Germanica in the form of the EU. Something we are all grateful for.
Cheesy's beloved EU want 60 thou shitbag soldierboys--so they can do what Macron is trying to do to resistence in France.
Cheesy knows it--and approves because he is a traitor.
The stench of lentils and patchouli oil from Cheesy is overpowering...
Reasons why France might veto an extension request (from Politico, not particularly Brexit friendly):
"Not only would a British exit end years of sparring between London and Paris over EU policy, it would also catapult France into a position of unmatched prominence in the bloc: as the only EU member country with a seat on the United Nations Security Council, and the only one with an arsenal of nuclear weapons."
So... national self interest alive and well in the EU?
Not entirely sure who Cheesy hates more - Americans or the true British people.
Sounds like a real 'European' to me......
I think he hates himself for reasons it would likely take an army of shrinks to determine
