The death of Labour

I've known quite a few Labourites down the years. In South Yorkshire being Labour was as much a part of life as the Yorkshire main coal seam 1km under our feet. These were Ian Austins to a man, believers in hard work, social responsibility, a mixed economy, a strong defence and Trident. Amongst them were the last batch of national servicemen and those who wore the pair of the UN bronze and distinctive blue and yellow ribboned campaign medals of the Korean war. They tried hard, really hard, not to say 'love' 'dear' or 'pet' when asking young women for a cup of tea, knowing but not quite understanding that this now gave offence.
In London, I knew a far greater variety of Labourites. There were communities - Irish, Jewish - who traditionally looked to the party as a collective defence against the abuses and depredations of the tribal English. There were the Windrush generation of Commonwealth immigrants who joined them for much the same reasons. There were a great mass of Londoners, minor consumers of the Welfare State, who wanted decent homes at affordable rents in which to live on their wages as bus drivers or council clerks. For the most part they were Ian Austins, too. There were the actors, poets and artists from the French and the Colony Room. Soho's last lamplighter. Those employed in higher and further education, where labour allegiance was a sort of membership worn lightly in case they should want to 'go into politics' if they failed to get that departmental headship yet again.
Of course there were the nasty Labourites, too. The bullying and grasping TU officials (including one bane of my own managerial life; when he was exposed in the 'Sun' as a serial groper and sex abuser and sacked by his own union, which he took to a tribunal, my rejoicing was great). There were the nasty local councillors bent with greed or corrupt with petty power, drunks, bullies, haters and frauds. All those who used the party as a ladder to support their own foulness. But one meets such people everywhere.
All the above one could tag as 'mostly harmless'. Many will have voted 'Leave' in the referendum. Many will only now, in this election, come to realise that their party is dead, taken-over by a cynical and dangerous cabal of Marxist opportunists who care nothing for their wishes and beliefs, who will not reward their loyalty. Even the Noncefinder General, himself not an attractive human being, has jumped ship. The Jewish Chronicle screams warnings. John Woodcock, Tom Harris and Michael McCann, former Labour bigwigs, say don't vote for Corbyn.
Lay up those silk banners. The party is disbanded. Labour is dead.
5 comments:
You would not think it was dead if you watched any election commentary on the contraption in the corner. As fas I can tell, there is the main party, which is Labour now fully revamped since all those traitors have left and St. Jeremy is just waiting for his call to office.
I believe there are a couple of others, there could be a challenge from the revamped LibDems and since Boris was able to arrange a great new deal which no attention will be paid to until it is part of international treaty law. Then there the great freedom fight Scottish, and Welsh nationalists, who are campaigning for indyref 450.
Apart from that nothing.
You should be well pleased Raedwald, if you really think that Labour is dead, the Boris form of remaining will walk it.
The Noncefinder General's resignation is not all it seems (and haven't the gushing praised for him been nauseating?)
Harvey Proctor is standing in that seat and the word in political journalist circles, according to the Speccie Coffee House Shots podcast, is that he could be losing and that we were in for another Portillo moment. Its likely that the issue of his abuse of parliamentary privilege and ruining lives would follow him round and it would have been a national issue every day.
So it looks like the moral coward bailed rather than face the potential humiliation. If it looked like Labour was in for a massive wind and he'd hold his seat he'd have gone nowhere.
You, Radders? South Yorkshire coal seam? Nay, lad, it weren't meshured i' them kilo things then, waer it?
Ah well, A s'll allas remember t'sahnd o' them miners on't ro-ad i'their clogs when't shifts changed.
And yes - Labour it waer. 'Specially when Roy Mason carried t'biggest labour majority in't cuntri.
It war years, tho, afor ah lernt that our High School Physics mistress wa' one o't biggest commies in't area. Then I understood why she allas hated me!
Spot on. The Labour Party lost its soul when Smith died. New Labour disconnected it from its roots. Ed handed it over to the militants. It is now a Grievance Party full of people doing Identity Politics on a grand scale. They populate every position of power in the Labour movement merely for its own sake. The candidates are not an attractive bunch. They will not navigate the BREXIT rapids at all well because now is not the time for “studied ambiguity”. We the people are desperate to leave. So Potemkin Labour will fail to gain power on 13 December. Magic Grandpa will then be forced out & then one of the even more unattractive apparatchiks hanging around will take power.Labour’s death spiral will then enter its terminal phase. The very concept of staying in the EU is dead. Who could possibly consider “closer & closer union” with these people? All Boris has to do is survive. The Grievance Party will crumble before our eyes.
anon 7.27 - superb!
I can never forget our ex-NCB engineer lecturer at Doncaster. Teaching us for the first time he said
"My name is Gerald Allas. Some people call me all-arse. I don't mind that. It takes a big 'ammer to drive a big nail"
