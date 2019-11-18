Water, water .....

As the trickling bachl at the edge of my meadows has turned into a roaring torrent I have been watching the local news carefully, as one does. Never once have I heard anyone blaming it on the government, never once have I seen exploitative interviews with tearful victims. No one cares right now whether its climate or weather. The whole approach is incredibly stoical. It shames me to say it, but it puts the sensationalist, unbalanced and virtue-signalling whining of the UK media to shame.
In fact, the Austrians have me chuckling. Breakfast TV here is 'Good Morning, Austria!' in which the presenters take their caravan around rural Austria and interview local cake-bakers, costume makers, cider brewers, men with big moustaches and so on between serious news pieces. Today they're broadcasting from an area of the Tyrol stricken with avalanches, mudslides, floods and closed roads and they have segued seamlessly into interviewing firefighters, disaster co-ordinators and experts in making your own candles from earwax ... judge for yourself; the first three minutes are enough.
And here is a matter-of-fact information list of local closed roads, so one may plan one's journey. I'll bet SatNav hasn't caught up yet -
5 comments:
Jolly good, and I agree with much of that sentiment.
However the activity in the UK media over the recent flooding is perhaps warranted because:
a) There has been all-time record rainfall.
b) It was claimed that people flooded in the Home Counties got more help than those in the North.
c) flooding covers wider areas in flat country than it does in hilly places like Austria.
Clearly the media in Austria isn't as self-obsessed with propaganda as that of the rest of Europe and the UK in particular although I have no reason to disbelieve they wouldn't be required to toe the Government line if the occasion required it.
Does the Austrian media (TV) have the typical "I'm a celebrity Dancing on Ice Box" type programs that the UK media seems so enamoured with? Does the Austrian media take the public for 'gullible fools/idiots' like the UK does?
It would seem that the Austrians haven't fallen for the Global Warming BS potentially because they don't have a LYING media ramming it down their throats 24/7 and blaming any/every event on it.....
But, when you actually LIVE with such climate/weather problems then your own situation isn't anything worth reporting - as happens in Scotland where I live - torrential rain and/or eyebrow depth snow isn't uncommon or unusual so we hardly ever read/see reports of 'disaster'. When the major road (Edinburgh/Glasgow M8 in particular) is closed or disrupted THEN we see reporting but other wise I sit in 'awe' of the mania I see regarding flooding in the rest of the UK - most of which seems to be roads under a 'coating' (inch or so) of water......
Other than the political use of media to promote Globalist agenda we have a media obsession with anything that can create drama and (usually) exaggerates every situation beyond parody.
You're lucky to be 'out of it' Raed.
@JPM
"all time record"...... 4.5 Billion years is a long tome to keep records, let alone more recent periods. Do those 'record rainfalls' exceed anything in the CET records even?
Comparisons of any 'weather' event are only ever made to promote "the cause" - on nearly every occasion you can find prior events that exceed the 'celebrity' events - Venice for a recent example.
So it can't be blamed on climate change - only selective choice of data.
I noticed how fervently the MSM 'reported' Boris being blamed for not showing up earlier, yet none of them reported the YouTube clip of him loading the Prime Ministerial 4x4s with supplies for a village that had been cut off.
I've come to the conclusion that our 'polarisation' of the news is driven by a deeper malaise. It's conspiracy thinking in the early stages. Form a conclusion (Boris Bad, Trump Bad, Brexit Bad) and then bend all the evidence to supporting the conspiracy, and discount any contrary evidence. To be fair there are competing conspiracies (EU Bad, Clinton Bad, Bankers Bad, Big State/Big Brother).
And that's why I seldom read newspapers or watch television. I prefer to browse a range of opinions (it's not news) and not get sucked into the conspiracies.
One of the early stories during the flood concerned a woman who ran her business from her now flooded home. On checking her insurance policy she found that the insurers had recently added a clause excluding flood from the risks covered. It seems that the insurers had found out that 'They' had done something to increase the flood risk in the affected area. Now the residents were finding out too.
So, a genuinely man made disaster; and not a single carbon dioxide molecule was involved.
