Freedom and democracy

What stops the young, fit and strong from stealing wealth and assets from the elderly, weak and infirm? Of course the very wealthy can afford to employ other young, fit and strong persons who will protect them just as long as their weekly wedge gives them more than killing their employer and taking their stuff. If you want to see just how this works in practice in a society devoid of law or justice, watch a few episodes of Narcos on Netflix. The drugs markets and the lawless societies in which the kingpins flourish are the true example of free markets - power, wealth, ruthlessness and inhumanity are the qualities favoured in this environment of accelerated evolution. A wholly free market would mean not only food and toilet paper but ICU beds, ventilators, vaccines and medical resources would accrue to the wealthiest or those with the biggest guns. So be careful what you wish for.
Research has shown consistently that when faced with great risk and great uncertainty, and with unknown outcomes, we humans will opt for a social safety-net model every time. We will vote for a minimum-provision-for-everyone model when none of us can be sure we will not require it ourselves. But we will also vote for the opportunity to better one's lot - whether that means keeping hens or retaining our existing store-cupboards and hoard of silver. And this model needs a functioning state that can exercise a greater power than any individuals, that can enforce law and justice and protect the weak and vulnerable. It doesn't have to be a big State, or an intrusive state, but it does have to be able to execute the collective will. Expressed through the secret ballot by universal suffrage and the right of free association.
Anyone here who really wants a wholly free market, take yourself off to Mexico or Colombia. Anyone here who really wants a socialist paradise, take yourself off to Venezuela. No? No takers? OK, so I guess we're just discussing where the floor should be in our social-democratic model, then, and the degree of freedom individuals can exercise under various condition of risk, threat and uncertainty.
That we're having to discuss such things for the first time in this new century is actually a good thing. That we've got the internet on which to do so makes this discussion different from the discussions we had in 1850 or 1917 or 1945. Excellent!
Well, I was doing just fine with all that until Raedwald wrote: "OK, so I guess we're just discussing where the floor should be in our social-democratic model, ..."
My problem is his use of the term social democracy!
Surely pretty much the same is present in Classical Liberalism, as described at length (for example) in F. A. Hayek's "The Constitution of Liberty", first published 1960, which runs to 355 pages (plus another 143 of notes, appendices and index) in my paperback edition. So Hayek did consider a vast amount of detail.
The game is indeed to decide "how much" is done by government, but social democracy is surely only a modest part of the economic/political/societal spectrum - not the totality of the acceptable.
Look at this plot for the USA's proportion of GDP that is government spending. Around the Great Recession (say from 2009 to 2012) I wondered along the lines of: 'I hope we don't need to fight a World War very soon; it would be much less affordable starting from government spending of 40% rather than starting with the 20% of WW2'.
But now the USA needs to pay off the costs of a pandemic, starting with this sort of National Debt.
We could probably absolve ourselves in the West of a great deal of debt by saying t China "Whistle for it, batstewers"
Democracy is a poor system, but better than the other systems. There seems some sort of societal satisfaction curve that is a flattish maximum in social democratic systems and tails off under communism or despotism.
Just possibly there is some peak of satisfaction somewhere. A sort of politico-economic Nirvana. But I suspect it don't exist.
But a flattish maximum means there is plenty of room for piss takers on both the right and left and top and bottom of society to take their wedge without the collective goose hissing too much. There is a great deal of ruin in the world but it rubs along fairly well.
Keeping control of the piss takers seems a useful job. Page 1 Para 1 of my law book says "In the Common Law countries a trial is NOT an exercise designed to discover the truth". There are reasons why but mostly it is downhill from there on in.
Anon 10:33 ""Whistle for it, batstewers"
We'd all be OK if they did actual stew the bats first! ;-)
Raedwald, I spend half my time in Colombia and Mexico (well, I did until last week) plus lived the best part of a decade in Venezuela...they all have theri good points and are worth saving.
No shit, Sherlock!
It's called a Mixed Economy, and social democrats, including everyone from Derek Hatton to Peter Hitchens have been making the case for it for generations.
@Raedwald: "What stops the young, fit and strong from stealing wealth and assets from the elderly, weak and infirm?"
A good question which you have (in my newish view), come part way to answering within the condensed scope of a daily blog, with the following:
"And this model needs a functioning state that can exercise a greater power than any individuals, that can enforce law and justice and protect the weak and vulnerable. It doesn't have to be a big State, or an intrusive state, but it does have to be able to execute the collective will."
But then I have only come recently, following his death, an interest in the writings of Roger Scruton.
I think I mentioned a few months back that I had bought a tome of his called "England: An Elegy". I laboured through the first few chapters constantly hoping for a chapter break to arrive, so that I could get back to moaning online.
Mostly, it underlines my lack of a decent education, but the "lockdown" (however personally ill observed) has concentrated the mind, and from the chapter entitled "The English Law", I have been riveted to each page, hoping it it would never end. It is brilliantly written, extremely engaging, but best of all, it is filling in gaps in my knowledge, that my socialist education presumably deliberately skimmed over, preferring the dreary wittering of E.P. Thompson and E. Hobsbawm et. al..
Anyway, I haven't finished, but a couple of things have come to light, that I am mulling as I write (right?). Namely the importance to the English and the English based world of equity and trust, the things that until recently have been innate across the classes of our history, and brought into focus. The idea that we are merely custodians of the land, whilst we live, we toil away at our inheritances, however modest or grand with that concept innate, rather than learned. For instance, the shared belief in the conservatism of the early Labour and Trade Union movement, neither of which were about socialism, but rather about the generational aspiration of the northern toilers of industry, to escape the dreariness of the heavy industry that was their daily toil. The escape through clubs and "the little platoons"...
Anyway, I have a long way to go, hopefully I will survive the lurgy, which I seem to have been gestating for the last few days, hopefully I won’t require the services of “Our NHS”, I already have far too much experience of, due to my Crohn’s.
… He said as he sits writing this to the sound of the Grimethorpe Colliery Band's "greatest hits".
