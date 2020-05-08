Keir Starmer claps himself

Keir Starmer emerged from his house yesterday evening in a pre-arranged publicity event with the press. After posing for the cameras for a few seconds, Starmer is heard to ask "Have you got what you need?" before returning inside.
While Starmer was acting out his publicity stunt the Prime Minister, who perhaps loves the NHS too genuinely, too deeply and too unconditionally for the comfort of many of his party's members, joined the nation without affectation, falsehood or pretence in the weekly clap.
That's all.
All he's got to do now is fall arse-over-head on Brighton Beach, call a loyal supporter a 'bigot' and eat a banana/bacon butty, and he'll complete the set!
