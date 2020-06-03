The cost of public vanity

The whole nasty, tacky, amateurish bodginess of the South Bank was epitomised for me by the Nelson Mandela bust. A big bronze head about six times scale squatted on a pedestal on the outside walkway visible from the train track. Like much of the haranguing by the liberal elite it was meant as a punishment and a rebuke as much as a tribute to the great man. So they put the poor chap not nobly gazing over the Thames but around the side, looking at the scruffy, blackened and spray painted railway arches so as to inflict him on millions of tired commuters, whom they presumably held responsible for the entire apartheid regime in South Africa. Well, one day a frustrated commuter took a hammer to the thing. It was so monolithic, even a 20oz hammer would have left no more a few slight dings, but to everyone's astonishment it knocked a huge chunk through Nelson's breastbone. Turned out it wasn't made of bronze at all but fibreglass.
Well, this was back in the day when the Standard was a newspaper and had journalists and stories and everything. The patrons said they thought they'd paid for bronze, so extortionately expensive was the thing. No, no, said the artist, I never said bronze. I said bronze finish, see? And if that bloke hadn't put a hammer through it, you'd never have noticed. As it turned out, the fake bronze bust was a perfect embellishment to the fake concert centre and the fake art gallery to which it was attached. It was all just a huge con on the public purse.
Anyway, all that was to point you in the direction of a Speccie piece by Norman Lebrecht, who loathes the place as much as I do. His solution is much kinder by far than mine. I would turn the entire place over to an upscale toilet and street food centre, which sometimes seem to be the only two visitor attractions that London gets right.
What happened to the Mandela bust? Oh it was repaired. A few times. Then someone realised that fibreglass is flammable, and burned the thing to pieces. Eventually, we paid up for a copy in real bronze set out of hammer-reach, thus perpetuating the practice of not only paying over the odds but twice for something of questionable merit.
The attractive Shell building obscured by a luvvie monolith
Couldn't agree more!
My old firm were QSs on the place, and while fees are fees, I was never proud of anything that went on there. The design is just plain ugly, (Mind you, we also did Thamesmead, so there's a pattern here somewhere)...
Such arrogance as 'brutalism', coming from pompous architects who 'designed' unpleasant places like these awful towers just North of the Blackwall Tunnel (urban rumour has it that the architect once kicked a rep down his office stairs - the sort of violent action they got away with back then), was around far too much in the sixties.
The extreme laziness and ineptitude of the architects of these monstrosities back then, esconcing bleak, bunker-like, rough concrete, which was destined to stain, collect filth, and attract even worse, is some sort of foul legacy attributable to just how much these people got it wrong, and as they were in cahoots with their LCC (GLC) 'clients' for some sort of evil-eyed 'new-classicism', they just went ahead and utterly ruined a once loved landscape.
Luckily, I won't have to see it in it's failed state again, as I'll never, ever go back to London.
It's a good story, even if there is a slight odour of urban myth about it. But what do I know?
Looking at the aerial picture on Wikipedia:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Festival_Hall#/media/File:Southbank_Centre_aerial_photo.jpg
the brutalist part doesn't look so bad, at least compared to the dross surrounding it. Most of the site is taken up by the Royal Festival Hall, which as your picture shows, is handsomely faced with stone. As a legacy of the events of 1951, even Norman Lebrecht would leave that.
Ah, Michael, you caused me much grief with Thamesmead.
My clients acquired a vacant brownfield site about half a mile from Thamesmead which we knew had once been the location of the concrete batching plant for the development. What we didn't realise was the sheer scale of below ground RC there - so much and of such resilience that breaking-out was all but impossible. So the entire vehicle depot we were building had to be redesigned twice and the falls and drainage to the 3 acres of parking about six times ...
