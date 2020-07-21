I imagine it is kindness on the part of the government that allows 'Chief Nurse' Ruth May to encourage stories that she was dropped from the daily Covid briefings because she disagreed with the fact that Dominic Cummings did nothing wrong.
The alternative may be less palatable. It took only one appearance and one answer from Ms May for me to conclude that she simply wasn't up to it. At the podium she was an embarrassment. You can understand the Number 10 press office thinking - "let's have a nurse on, a nice reassuring homely nursey, spirit of the NHS, representative of the people .."
I'm not knocking nurses, but nurses are nurses, professors of epidemiology are professors of epidemiology and politicians driven and devious enough to have risen to ministerial level are, erm, politicians. And it really was better for Ms May that she was withdrawn when she was. She was never there in the first place for her scientific or public administration expertise, but as a misplaced bit of PR. Absent lions, Hilaire Belloc's Jim may have done no wrong.
2 comments:
WRONG
Cummings is vile scum & BoZo is a petty & vicious little Eton creep - look at his behaviour after the vacuous C Grayling was booted from fucking up another job!
There are still plenty of people who prefer to blame the Government for not locking down sooner, or for locking down at all, or for easing lockdown too soon, or for using a fresh local lockdown to limit an outbreak. Same for masks and social distancing. The fact that the Government is Tory and pro Brexit is just too tempting.
A few of these people may *later* be proved right, but the chances are they are simply ignorant, following whatever overblown media narrative appeals to them. So anybody who doesn't present a the agreed attitude during the national broadcast is a liability, potentially encouraging the naysayers into unwise behaviour.
It took overlong to get rid of Theresa May but Ruth May had no silent backing.
