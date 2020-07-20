The cost of the Chinese dollar

It's awkward for the left. Their liking for China's state communist regime and support for the autocracy's dictators, the dreadful old waxworks, has come under strain in recent months as the disguise has come off and the CCP has been revealed as the brutal and inhuman force driving the sino jackboot. If you haven't seen Marr interviewing the Chinese ambassador yesterday on the concentration camp transports, I recommend it. The wolf warrior's wax almost melted. He clearly hadn't expected questions such as this from a comrade of the red banner, a fellow-traveller on the lefty path. If China's behaviour has been so egregious that even the British left are deserting them, things must be serious.
After having promised extended UK citizenship rights to Hong Kong's 3m potential BNO passport holders (Brexitcorp™ need not worry - not even a tenth of that number are likely to want to come to the UK) Raab is expected to suspend the UK's extradition treaty with China later today. This, after Huawei, will encourage China to make it even more difficult for its citizens to come to the UK, either to shop or study. Whilst this may be good news for the folk living within coach-trip drop-off from Bicester Village, Covid and the Chinese hiatus are causing deep gloom in the worst of the woke re-education camps that badge themselves as 'universities' - and the Scots will be the hardest hit.
Confident of ever more money flowing from London to Scotland to pay for it, the SNP bravely offered free degrees to not only native Scots but to EU citizens. In reality, it's been the PRC that has been picking up much of the tab. The CCP clearly regards UK universities as outposts of their own ideology, safe spaces for PRC ideologues. Glasgow University depends on fees from Chinese students for 31% of its income, the Mail reports. Edinburgh is at 20%. And it's not just the re-education camps - the local student economy in everything from bedsits to Bok Choi will be hit.
Already in Scotland the free Uni thing is turning sour as native Scots are finding their access is severely limited due to the SNP's economic mismanagement. The re-education camps are going to have to downsize a few barracks blocks. And short of Wee Nippy announcing that Scotland will become a Special Administrative Region of the PRC if they vote for independence, changes must be made. I suspect EU students are about to be axed from the free access programme, with Sturgeon seeking to put the blame on London.
2 comments:
"...with Sturgeon seeking to put the blame on London." But she does this no matter what the subject.
Actually, I'm authoratively told that foreign student applications are higher than ever for the next academic year at Edinburgh.
Money has no smell. Especially when it's your mortgage on the line. We all knew about China's darker little secrets but chose not to ask questions. Now global politics is stirring the pot and we are all supposed to act like virgins. Get real, they have the money, the students eager for the Hogwarts experience, we have the ivy clad ancient stones and the illusion of respectability and somewhere to spend money.
But now we lead the civilised world in CV19 and not so attractive to the Chinese, Heidelberg and Paris look a safer bet. Bad news in the short term and possibly worse news when Chinese student discover that UK unis had sold their academic standards at the altar of Mammon.
Now in order to cover their incompetence handling Covid our politicians are trying to make a virtue out of necessity, the Chinese don't want to come here, the Yanks are being beastly as well. The rest of Europe will soak up the business and our politicians can bang the virtue drum. A mugs game, the only lead we have is Covid Incompetence Studies.
Post a comment