- We currently hold about 2,900 prisoners from EU countries - almost a thousand from Poland alone. Will they be included in a Brexit right of residence deal?
- Christians form 50% of the prison population but 60% of the general population while Muslims form 15% of the prison population but only 4% of the General population over 15. Does this prove Christians are better people than Muslims? (Athiests are only marginally over-represented in prison)
Friday, 23 December 2016
Post-Brexit status of EU prisoners?
Nothing too taxing for the holiday period, but looking at the most recent parliamentary prison stats document a couple of things struck me -
8 comments:
@ younger people are becoming progressively less likely to offend
Well they offend me!. Bah Humbug.
Lady Shameless Chuckabutty thinks they should all just be let out. Especially the muzzies who have a particularly hard time at Christmas.
A couple of points occur to me which might skew the age figures older:
There appears to have been an explosion of men being convicted of abuse from alleged events of decades ago. By definition those inmates are going to be older, indeed from age ranges where long sentences are otherwise rare.
People are now being convicted of long-ago offenses because of advances in DNA. At the time the possibility of being convicted by DNA would have been either unknown or little-known. Again, these offenders are older. Offenders from the last couple of decades would have to be stunningly ignorant not to take DNA into account and either take steps to avoid leaving evidence or choose not to commit certain crimes where leaving DNA (or being seen on CCTV for that matter) would be unavoidable.
You missed out the 'black' prison/crime ratio....
Dave G if you read the report you will find the figure for blacks.
My bad.... thanks for the pointer Robert
and thanks to Radders for 2016 and his thoughtful and provocative (at times!) posts. Have a happy holiday.
Seasons greetings to all contributors too.
Dave
Guilty, M'lud. Born 1940
Maybe the more elderly lags just have not kept up to date with gaming the system of social workers, head shrinkers, and political prostitutes.
