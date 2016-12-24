"Russia is not a threat to the West. Our defence expenditure is ten times, and our economy 20 times, Russia’s. Putin is ruthless but not stupid – he will not take on those odds. Current western policy towards Russia has failed. Sanctions have cemented popular support for Putin even as the Russian economy resumes growth. The Russians are winning in Syria, and show no sign of letting go in Ukraine. Meanwhile there are important things we should be working on together. Islamic extremism is a much greater threat to both of us than we are to each other. The British government has been among the most vociferous hawks on Russia. Time for us to be more British; lower the volume, and think harder about where our real interests lie."Amen to that. Peace and fellowship between our Christian lands, and love to all men except the buggers trying to kill us. Have a wonderful Christmas all and thanks for another superlative year - your comments are a joy, and inspire me each day.
Saturday, 24 December 2016
Con Coughlin coughing into his cornflakes
Poor old Con Coughlin must be coughing into his Christmas cornflakes this morning. Following instructions from his FCO and MoD masters, poor old Con has being doing his best to talk-up a war with Russia all year. No incident was too trivial to be mis-interpreted, no pretext too minor for Con to rattle his lightsabre on the Telegraph's Defence desk. And all year all the poor sod's earned for his pains is laughter, mockery and regular pillorying in blogs such as this. And now his own paper mocks his efforts; former Moscow Ambassador Tony Brenton writes
11 comments:
"Have a wonderful Christmas all and thanks for another superlative year - your comments are a joy, and inspire me each day."
Thoughts fully reciprocated, Raedwald! Thank you; and Happy Jesus Christ Our Lord and Saviour's Birthday :)
"Peace and fellowship between our Christian lands, and love to all men except the buggers trying to kill us."
Amen to those sentiments.
PS. Happy and peaceful Christmas to you, and your readers.
. . and a Merry Chrimbo to you Radders. Love your blog - a daily visit site for me. Always a joy to read.
As for Russia, Coughlin is wrong yet again - so no change there then. There has been a lot of anti Russian rhetoric in the papers this year, for reasons that I cannot fathom. They appear to be the fashionable bete noire at present.
Clearly, they wrote Hitlery's emails, skewed the Brexit vote, skewed the Italian vote and probably helped Leicester City win the Premiership.
TPTB really do think we're stupid don't they!
Have a great 2017
And a very Merry Christmas to you and yours Raedwald. I enjoy my daily visit to your excellent blog and it forms a counter-point to the trashy and unbelievable MSM.
And yes, for some bizarre reason, bashing Russia has become fashionable. We should instead, be holding out the hand of friendship to unite against our common enemy, Islamification.
Amen and total agreement with all previous comments. Chritmas celebrations in Aleppo a huge present to all Christians.
A Very Happy Christmas to you Radders, and to everyone reading and posting here.
Roll on 2017 and the DJT take-over, it's going to be interesting!
Καλά Χριστούγεννα.
To just add my penn'orth - Happy Christmas to all and thank you Raedwald for this great blog!
Hear hear.
What everyone else said. A daily must read.
Amen.
Same goes, big nose. Happy Christmas all :-)
