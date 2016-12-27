Woman achievers, stress and cancer

I'm just throwing a thought, a question, out this morning. Along with the headline sudden death of this Christmas, I received in an email exchange with an old workmate news that a woman ex-colleague died of cancer last month. Nothing unusual about that, you may think, but she's either either the fourth or fifth that I know about - albeit over about twenty years.
They all had certain things in common. They were ambitious achievers, in reasonably senior positions and all worked under greater than usual stress and all have died of cancer in their 40s and 50s. The blokes all seem to be buggering on, with various ailments coming with age but not the attrition rate of the big C. And that's anecdotal, not empirical, so not science.
The science I can find tends to say there's no link between stress and female cancer but the many answers seem to indicate that I'm not the only one seeing a correlation and asking the question. Which is, does busting the glass ceiling, competing with men in a male-normative environment, and coping with above normal stress, increase the cancer risk for women?
H, who died most recently, had actually left her high-stress job more than a year ago to do something far more relaxed, that she enjoyed, in a county city that she loved. So poignant.
Nature left alone would have culled some of them before cancer, but every cause f death eliminated leaves a space to be filled by the others. Probability of death = 1, and this = sum of partial probabilities.
I subscribe to the idea that there is no such thing as equality of the sexes, men will never be equal to women, nor the other way around.
Rather, the two sexes are complementary, the two added together make a whole.
The reason that more is not made of this, I presume, is that we are all told that in the modern world that we can be anything that we want, we can even change sex.
This is about commercial productivity and over taxation, the reason that we have doubled the number in the workplace is try and further break the natural way for humans to live.
Men are specialists whereas women are generalists, men are happy to juggle with one ball, just as long as they are doing it perfectly, women will always try to juggle with at least three and they will try to get the fourth and fifth ball into the arc, not surprising that it takes its toll.
right-writes
not empirical, so not science
But equally, no need to apologise for hypothesising [and obviously, you're not] because that's how most of the great discoveries are made - following up on a hunch
even more laudable (if I may say so) you've only talked in terms of 'link' and 'correlation', so you're keeping open all the potential dynamics of any causality. It must be worth considering whether a particular type of cancer-prone person is drawn to particular fields of endeavour
[few people find that kind of reasoning hard to believe of those drawn to the arts]
right-writes,
I agree with your analysis, as a generalisation men are single-minded achievers while women will strive to manage everything thrown at them.
And my 34 year old niece is recovering from ovarian cancer. Big job in BMW UK and 2 young kids. Very scary times for her!
You may have something there Raedwald, quite a few of my sister's grammar school generation (graduated early 70's) hit the heights in the 90's and half of them are either ill or dead now.
On the male/female brain thing I remember instructing a group of female junior NCO's on ambush/anti-ambush techniques and the difference in performance was marked between them and the blokes. Male soldiers listen intently once they know the seriousness of the skill they are about to learn. The women soldiers looked bemused most of the time. The ambush is a set-piece of controlled violence, with multiple traps, which are triggered by an enemy going into panic mode. The anti-ambush is a type of tactical withdrawal where extreme violence is used against one of those trigger points i.e. you make a weakness and break out.
The girls weren't violent enough for either to be successful.
Steve
Dear Mrs OR fought a terrible battle with cancer when a high achiever. She pretty well won the physical fight back in 2000 but the traumatic consequences left her bereft of a great deal of self confidence only now returning.
Certainly a return to her top job, offered with huge incentives, was available but one we both agreed she should decline due to the stress involved. So I would subscribe willingly to your hypothesis.
We often find that when no 'scientific evidence' exists for some trend or phenomenon, it is likely to be because nobody has conducted a properly controlled scientific study.
Logically, where is the profit for Big Pharma in publishing a study that says, "If you want to reduce your chances of cancer ladies, slow down a bit, go for a walk by the river, take up knitting or something. And do it now because the seeds of this disease can be planted decades before it manifests itself as life threatening.
