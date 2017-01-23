English Law - our £25bn a year service asset

Anyway, that little encomium apart, the Standard recognises the importance of it all both to the City and nation;
The Justice Secretary, Liz Truss, identifies one of them today in her summit with leading law firms. She promised to protect Britain’s status as the world’s biggest legal capital — a status which is worth some £25 billion a year. More importantly, it adds to the country’s historic reputation for probity, integrity and fair dealing. English contract law has evolved over centuries and it is used in contracts between individuals and countries which have little to do with England or the UK. Then there is the reputation for professionalism of the English legal profession and the independence and quality of the judiciary — however much the judges may occasionally irritate us. And if England is the centre of the legal world, London is the centre of the centre.With English law, rather than Euro Napoleonic codes, forming the basis of North American and much of Asian-Pacific law, we are wise to pull it away from the perversion and debasement of inferior European jurisdiction. It is self healing, and the Euro errors of the last 40 years can be healed and absorbed. With TTIP dead in the water, and CETA peculiar to the Euro Napoleonic 27, we stand in good stead to continue as the world's tribunal capital. In relation to 'recast', Allen & Overy have published an opinion, but it can be summarised in their graphic
Our justice system could of course be improved, notably the efficiency of the courts. But the Government is right to do what it can to safeguard the lawyers’ position. It should sign up to the Hague Convention on Choice of Court Agreements immediately after Brexit — it cannot do so while we are in the EU — and seek a replacement for Europe’s “Recast” rule. This is crucial. Let’s look to our strengths; right now we must make the most of them.
|Brussels Regulation: Article 23
|Brussels Regulation (recast): Article 25
|"If the parties, one or more of whom is domiciled in a Member State, have agreed that a court or the courts of a Member State are to have jurisdiction to settle any disputes which have arisen or which may arise in connection with a particular legal relationship, that court or those courts shall have jurisdiction. Such jurisdiction shall be exclusive unless the parties have agreed otherwise."
|"If the parties, regardless of their domicile, have agreed that a court or the courts of a Member State are to have jurisdiction to settle any disputes which have arisen or which may arise in connection with a particular legal relationship, that court or those courts shall have jurisdiction, unless the agreement is null and void as to its substantive validity under the law of that Member State. Such jurisdiction shall be exclusive unless the parties have agreed otherwise."
3 comments:
Don't forget Radders our Admiralty Court plays an important part in the judging and settlement of many international maritime related cases.
Bill - I posted this in 2007 but for some reason can't link. My favourite ever Admiralty Court case -
"Things that make you proud to be British
The Admiralty Court is rarely as dull and dusty a place as some other seats of justice, but seldom have I seen such a perfectly titled, stated, judged and reported case as Sea Tractor - v - Tramp. And never to my knowledge has the phrase 'Lovely jubbly' been admitted as evidence in an Admiralty Court before. The law report itself is a succinct delight that paints as clear a picture of that event off the Kent mainland as if one had been on board.
Heard on the 18th of January before Mr Justice David Steel sitting with Captain Iain Gibb of Trinity House as Nautical Assessor, the judge limited the case to half a day, surely an act of wisdom and mercy in preserving the seamen on both sides from the folly of legal costs. The facts of the case can be stated baldly here, but if you have just a few more minutes I commend you to the full law report at http://www.bailii.org/ew/cases/EWHC/Admlty/2007/31.html
Sea Tractor is a small workboat / tug. Tramp is a small coaster. The value of the Tramp would not exceed £400k. Tramp had made two previous trips to Washer Wharf on the Swale. On her third trip she tried to leave the wharf without tug assistance. While she was coming off, the wind turned her head upstream and she was unable to come about. Sea Tractor was called and rapidly put her right. Sea Tractor claimed salvage, but Tramp held that it was commercial towage worth about £625.
Judge Steel patiently heard the strongly argued evidence for both sides. He concluded "I have come to the conclusion that the vessel was in an unhappy predicament and was clearly in need of tug services on salvage terms.......In brief this was a relative straightforward service to a vessel in modest danger from which she could not extract herself safely. The services were rendered by a small tug which had responded promptly but which has no claim to professional status. I have come to the conclusion that a fair but encouraging award would be in the sum of £12,500."
'Lovely jubbly,' as Sea Tractor no doubt said, 'reee-sult Rodney!'"
We'll see if British Lawdogs come through with the Brexit caper.
Otherwise the noose for the lot of them as far as I am concerned.
Post a Comment