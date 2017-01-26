EU Disinformation Unit 'clarifies' Bulgarian Snowman Story

For non-readers of Cyrillic (including me) the headline in the Bulgarian Times claims that the EU intends to ban Snowmen as racist and sexist - unless they are non-white and recognisably female.
An EU spokesman immediately branded the story as nonsense, and the EU Disinformation Unit clarified the misunderstanding as follows: (unverified)
"The Commission merely reminded the Bulgarian government of the EU Public Actions Directive, which requires that European governments and local authorities undertake service provision in line with anti-discriminatory EU law. In this case, snowmen erected by government or local government staff, or erected in public parks, or on public highways, or military bases, or any land, locus or place on land or water owned or controlled by a governmental or quasi governmental organisation, must undergo a full Risk Assessment, be constructed in accordance with a written Method Statement, with any significant costs (e.g. for carrots or pieces of coal) submitted to the EU under the State Aid regulations, including the requirement for a 'Nil' return, and that each Snowman erection must be documented in an Equal Opportunities Achievement Statement. The erecting authority must demonstrate and publish electronically how the Snowman helps achieve the EU's aims in the Year of Organic Diversity of sustainable craft development and in imprinting the semiotics of diversity.
So you will see this is no prohibition and there is no new legislation - the existing Directives, agreed democratically in secret by several commissioners democratically appointed by other commissioners - are quite adequate"
Good. Glad that's clear.
I was up and about a bit early this morning and logged on to get my favourite blog news and saw this. My first thought was April 1st. No, it's still dark outside, so it can't be that!
Anyway, at the beginning of January I was in Madeira for a weeks' holiday and during a guided tour on a mini-bus the driver pointed out the banana plantations (up to this point I was unaware that Madeira grew bananas) and he went on to explain that Madeira bananas were the nicest bananas in the world but the EU had banned the sale of them within the EU because they are too small and the wrong shape. Instead, EU countries get their bananas from Costa Rica. My first thought was that maybe the climate change department isn't talking to the food and agriculture department. Then I thought, "half the world is at war and the other half is starving and here we have a bunch of irrelevant lunatics pontificating on the size of bananas". So I aired my thoughts on this to the rest of the mini bus folks only to find they were fully paid up snowflakes who were "offended" at my rant. Well fuck 'em, that's what I say!
Very much like the "roast taters gives you cancer" story, which I notice no-one in authority has denounced yet. Digging further into that story we are told it is a EU directive that our FSA will be ratifying later this year!
Come on Theresa, if "Brexit means Brexit", we should not be accepting any more directives/laws from the EU now. We have enough bullshite to unravel as we try to escape the EU shackles with-out adding to them!
Surely, a full Risk Assessment would preclude the use of pieces of coal.
