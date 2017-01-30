USA & Australia set the new standard for immigration

The majority of illegals held after trying to enter Australia are not Indonesians, Thais or Vietnamese but Iraqis, Iranians, Sudanese and Libyans. Australia's uncompromising migrant policy sees them held in camps on Nauru and Manus. They will not get in.
Trump's measures, though they will result in many injustices for those who are true friends of America and who have the economic capacity to contribute, are no greater than the measures that Australia already has in place. Both nations now make it easier for the UK to make migration policy more targeted - excluding nationals of the 7 banned nations, but plus Pakistan and Bangladesh, from whence much of the UK terrorist threat comes.
The outcome is that Anglophone nations are now making the point that the world is not some free, open, ownerless place in which migrants hungry for wealth unavailable in their home countries can move freely en masse and without restriction . They are making the point that nations are already owned by the people that live in them and whose ancestors have fought, bled suffered and struggled to make them what they are. The message is 'Go and make your own'. The message is 'If we want you, we'll call'
The United Kingdom now has the opportunity to join two other great anchors of the Anglophone world. And despite Trudeau's words, migrants will find it a lot harder to get into Canada than they might imagine.
BBC, Sky et all hyperventilating about the President carrying out the mandate he was elected to deliver.
As I write, Shami Chakrabarti is bleating on Sky that the ban is Islamophobic. No it isn't, it's an attempt to prevent terrorists from unstable, terrorist-breeding countries from entering the USA. If Chakrabarti believes it is Islamophobic, she's admitting that Islam breeds terrorists.
I just wish the fecking moaning snowflakes for shut up and look what Trump has done. He has only put a ninety day hold on things whilst they get their Immigration Service functioning properly.
I'm sure if they were letting a room out in the family home they would want to vet the applicants?
Or judging by their philosophy they would let the first Middle East "child" in. Then when he's raped the daughter throw her out because she's "rascist" to cry about it!
I note that none of the snowflake generation said a word when Obama closed the USA to Iraqis for 6 months in 2011. Or did that fact not fit their narrative back then - or now for that matter?
Whilst the above is all true, there is another aspect of this that rarely gets a mention, namely that walking away from the problems of your home nation never solves those issues... So theoretically there is never any end to those wanting to immigrate.
This little film gives an indication of the numbers involved:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LPjzfGChGlE
right-writes
" They are making the point that nations are already owned by the people that live in them and whose ancestors have fought, bled suffered and struggled to make them what they are."
That's what the Red Indians said when the Europeans arrived. It didn't do them much good.
Don Cox
..and then there's Clinton's speech calling for greater control of US borders:
https://youtu.be/4wxMTh_UzHM
whilst Shittlary tweets her usual hypocritical response!
Added to that is the hypocrisy of the BBC discussing fake news whilst running a banner telling of over 1 million signatures on the Trump ban - without ever considering how such polls are easily corrupted.
The wheels are rapidly coming off the NWO campaign and exposure of all these hypocrisies will bring about a massive change in public opinion.
