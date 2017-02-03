Christian crosses to stay in Austria - and Britain

Austria is going ahead with a ban on the Niqab and Burqa in public venues - places where there is an expectation that people will show their faces. I don't think this is anti-libertarian, and I apply the same policy personally; I simply refuse to hear or recognise anyone whose face I can't see, including anyone who tries to talk to me whilst wearing mirror sunglasses. They don't exist and are ignored.
The backlash has come already in Austria, where the majority of public venues including courtrooms are graced with a Christian crucifix. Having a cross bearing Christ crucified in the judge's line of vision seems a compassionate boon to defendants, surely, as a constant reminder of love, goodness and mercy? Some judges have taken to removing them when sitting, but should I ever find myself in an Austrian court I should insist they were restored. Take every help you can. A legal attempt here (should we start terming these vexatious actions as 'Miller cases'?) to class crucifixes in the same way as Islamist head-bags* has already failed, and the crosses stay.
We also have ubiquitous crucifixes in the UK, though somewhat more discreet.
On every police helmet, pillar box, court or government building; on every government report, paper, news release and letterhead, in and on every thing in the realm that bears an image of the sovereign's crown, we have the Christian cross. Mounted on the orb that is this world, it surmounts all - world, monarch, realm and people. And it says without any ambiguity Christus regnat!
We're not quite finished yet.
*OT but true ...
==============
As a callow youth first in London at a time when Jim Davidson and his ilk regularly termed ill-favoured women as 'double baggers' in their acts, and the parlace of 'yeah with a bag over her head ...' was the disgraceful sexist banter of the public bar, I was nevertheless actually shocked to see a large market sign declaiming "Head bags - 2 for £10". Well I was from Suffolk, so how was I to know that 'Head' brand bags were a London fashion item? For several months I actually believed that Londoners had recourse to bespoke tailored full-length hats for their women ...
4 comments:
I always believed it's a courtesy to the other person to remove any form of sunglasses when speaking with them. Also that men who choose mirrored sunglasses have a personality defect, or a very small, useless penis, or both. As a motorcyclist of many years I always remove my helmet to deal with others, or at least if wearing a flip-front, raise the front of the helmet and lock it open.
As I see it, if I can do it, so can others. I too exercise my right to decline to have anything to do with faceless people. Faceless people are of course welcome to choose to have nothing to do with me. I shalln't be offended.
One hopes that the faceless head-bag wearer stays in the dusty, crane-hanging, clitoris-chopping, cock-clipping, goat-buggering, high building throwing, smells of shit, ghastly hell hole they originated in.
Good. This tells me that the worm has actually turned. Brexit. Trump. Acts of defiance as described here in this blog. They all signal the revolt against the bien pensent illiberal bastards that have infested the western world for too many decades now.
I'm disappointed. Why haven't we had G Tingey gobbling on about Christians being fascists? Or something.
Post a Comment