NATO - Keeping the peace in Europe for 68 Years

NATO's anniversary today could not come at a more appropriate moment. NATO, and the Atlantic Alliance, has kept the peace in Europe since the Iron Curtain came down in 1949. NATO itself arose from a 1941 meeting between Churchill and Roosevelt at which was drafted the Atlantic Charter - subsequently adopted by allies of the United Nations. No territorial aggrandisement; no territorial changes made against the wishes of the people, self-determination; restoration of self-government to those deprived of it; reduction of trade restrictions; global cooperation to secure better economic and social conditions for all; freedom from fear and want; freedom of the seas; and abandonment of the use of force, as well as disarmament of of aggressor nations.
And why such an appropriate moment? Well, it's come at exactly the time at which the EU has demonstrated yet again that it is NOT an organisation that promotes peace, but is instead a malign nascent Empire that foments conflict, war, death and dissent. Britain's reaction to the EU's inclusion of Gibraltar in the Brexit talks was entirely predictable. One could have written the Sun's headline in advance. It is an unforgivable deliberate hostile provocation from this cabal of cynical hypocrites in Brussels geared at provoking conflict - just as they have done in Ukraine, just as they did in the Balkans.
The EU is simply incapable of signing up to the aims of the Atlantic Charter; the Federast aim is wholly about expansion, not peace; "No territorial aggrandisement" is simply not a phrase they understand in Brussels. The aims of NATO and the EU are not the same - not the same at all. Which is why the EU now wants to fund its own military arm - one that can breach the Atlantic Charter provisons with impunity and no opposition.
NATO needs a strong and effective leader who has the confidence of both Washington and London. Cameron, the Boden-catalogue ditherer, the kitchen supper dilettante, a collapsed souffle of a politician, is simply not that man.
Whose benefited most from a peaceful Europe?
Next, who has just signed another [gas] pipeline effort with Russia and all the while claiming to be anti Putin?
Who organized and then, sent Lenin back to Russia?
Who managed to finagle and benefit most of all from the Marshall Plan?
Whose industries dominated, many of them contributed to the 'war effort' against the allies and still dominate the EU and are allowed to make the rules?
Why is it so easy for its companies to buy up and takeover concerns in Britain but sticks every obstacle in the way - if British business wishes to access its own markets?
Who was so keen to break up the UK postal system?
Whose building new fired coal generating plant while berating other EU nations not least the UK - to adhere to the 'green agenda'?
Who are the most duplicitous and grabbing nation in Europe, whose single currency is burying deep all of Southern Europe - whom they exhort to ever greater austerity measures?
Who refits the Greek army?
Whose banks are most totally fucked, who does the ECB primarily organize the bail outs for?
Who has subverted the IMF, with Vichy frog collusion - natch!
Which country first cemented ties with the muslim brotherhood?
Who is telling us all what to do and how high to jump?
Who proportionately sticks the least dosh into its defence spending?
Who told us that "we must do something" and then allowed the US, Brits, Dutch, Canadians to take all the casualties in Afghanistan?
On whose side did the Ukrainians fight in WWII, who has been the biggest agitator behind the scenes, formulating, double dealing, access to the EU for, the Ukraine?
Why do, our friends............... the Germans always get away with it?
NATO has been Germany's shield and protector and because the Krauts now beat you up via trade and domination via the corporate monsters our [UKs] armed forces so diminished - we are no longer a threat to the Krauts hegemony and that's the fucking idea.
Only one problem, the people of the UK decided to leave the slave Empire and again we've just about managed to spike their guns.......NATO needs to be disbanded it works too bloody well: for Germany.
The disaster Cameron facilitated in Libya is demonstration enough that he shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the post as head of NATO.
And as he demonstrated with his failed "renegotiation" with Merkel and the EU - they take no notice of anything he has to say and he has no negotiating skills whatsoever.
Putin would be quaking in his boots if Cameron became head of NATO ...... with laughter.
