US now free to kill its own 'beautiful babies' in Mosul

With the PR-stunt bombardment of a vacant Syrian airbase over, US forces in the region can now re-target their cruise missiles and aircraft and carry on killing beautiful babies as well as their mothers and older children in Mosul. However, since Putin is way smarter than Trump and has normal sized hands to boot, don't be surprised at some cunning piece of counter-PR. Of course it's still possible that one of those US cruise missiles hit the base creche, and that Syria produces its own dead beautiful babies torn apart by US explosives.
I'm really sick to the gills of the lies. Sick of the superpower slaughter fought through proxies; sick of the mendacious game playing, sick of the horror, the death, the childish destruction. I'm sick of the official distortion, invention, omission and misrepresentation of the truth. Sick of the BBC, of the MSM, of RT, of Brietbart and of the bloody lying Guardian. Sick of twisted journalism of the sort gurgitated by Con Coughlin, by other maggot-struck dags, who lie for their paymasters in claiming to be sure of events a thousand miles over the horizon. Who the Hell do they all imagine they're lying to?
Will all you fake journalists now please re-target your own interest from this fake gas circus sideshow to what is really happening in Iraq? In Kurdistan? No, thought not.
2 comments:
Like you Radders I'm absolutely cheesed off with the "managed" news coming out of the Middle East.
I awoke this morning to find out the Don is not as smart as I thought he was. I had hoped he would hold off any knee jerk re-actions. But it appears he can be duped as well.
Certainly doesn't bode well if he thinks he can take on Putin.
I wonder how much money the Tories could raise by selling off the Beeb? Then again some progressive Lefty billionaire would probably snatch it up. Thus ensuring the continued outpouring of garbage we are subjected to.
I remeber when one of my Sunday pleasures was reading the Sunday Times for it's reasonable unbias, informative and truthful news. Nowadays I can't think of one paper that isn't a propaganda mouth piece of one kind or another.
Not even worthy of wrapping my fish and chips in!
Me too, totally sick of it all. Think I'll delete everything on my bookmark bar and start again.
Post a Comment