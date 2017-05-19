Goodbye ECJ - and ECHR, I'll fetch your coat

Much of what Mrs May announced yesterday as manifesto commitments was geared not at voters but at our enemies in that Other place - the Lords. I think she felt comfortable enough in a majority that she could afford a few vote losers or even vote neutrals. By custom, anything included in an election manifesto is not challengeable by the Lords. She traded, I think, maybe five seats for a smooth ride out of Europe.
She made clear that there would be a clear break with the ECJ and good riddance. However, she gave the government five more years to rid ourselves of the ECHR. I know this will raise hackles, but I can understand her position. We're too busy with existential matters right now to kick out this frumpery; we must tolerate the ECHR humping our shin like a dirty little dog whilst we finish the important stuff. Then a decent kick should send it spinning ooh twenty yards.
All in all, a balance of advantages. That puerile cretin Farron looks more absurd each day and Labour have become a pantomime act that the nation finds vastly entertaining. I'll wait until 9th June, but if little Owen Jones is right, Labour's failure should presage the collapse of the European left.
5 comments:
I'm thoroughly enjoying the LibDem's failed strategy. They thought they'd raise the EU's flag and the 48% who voted Remain would flock to the LibDem standard.
They failed to understand that the 52% who voted Leave were, generally, enthusiastic and determined whereas many of the 48% were simply scared of change and swayed by Project Fear. They've melted away as Project Fear failed to materialise and the EU has demonstrated every bullying, dictatorial trait it's become known for. The illiberal, anti-democratic Fallon and Clegg deserve what they're going to get.
I'm very sad that UKIP is disappearing before our eyes and there is much in the Conservative Manifesto which I don't like - but it includes a commitment that the Government will remove us from the Common Fisheries Policy and the 1964 Fisheries Convention and will work with the fishing industry to develop a fishing policy outside the EU - so overall I will support Theresa May with fingers crossed that she and David Davis don't betray us again.
And if the LibDems, as well as Labour and the SNP lose seats I shall be happy.
Teresa May is sailing with fair winds behind her. The latest IPSOS / MORI poll shows a real hardening of attitudes towards the EU. The result today, if re-run, would be 75/25 in favour of leaving.
I hope that you are right Radders and that I am wrong, you sound much like more than a few of my nearest and dearest, I see your points and concede that, very much you could be quite correct, please, please, please let it be so.
The Limp Dicks plans to legalise weed and esp prossies would meet my approval except what Farout means by legalising the Girls is that they will be legal but their customers persecuted. The Femmi-freaks "Swedish Model". So he can stuff it.
Not that I would ever have voted for the rest of the LD crap anyway.
I'm voting for Brexit not that dozy BluLabour cow May --who I wouldn't trust to tell me the time of day.
Whilst the latest poll (Ipsos-Mori) indeed shows the LibDems on a richly deserved falling rating of 7%, it also shows Labour surging on 34% - more than Milliband's result I believe. At this rate my prediction of Corbyn as the next PM (at the head of a Lab/SNP/LD/Gr coalition) will come true. Result: currency, debt, market crisis; and no Brexit.
