Pakistani Muslim Child Sex abuse - 'Three Girls'

Sandy covered the Yom Kippur war for the Express in 1973 but it was her action in that year over the death of Maria Colwell of which she was most proud. Maria was killed aged 7 by an abusive stepfather, and the story floated around the news desks of the Express' black granite fortress on Fleet Street. Sandy wanted to do a piece. Her editor blocked it. "We don't do dead kids. It's not news. No one wants to read about it". It was a stance shared by every other newspaper - including the sanctimonious Guardian. Well, she fought, she manipulated and she schemed and eventually she got her way and the Express led with reports on the fate of this child at the hands of abusive adults. It was an accomplishment of which she was extraordinarily proud. The rest of the pack followed, and her Britannic Majesty's Press acquired a new duty - reflecting public outrage at child abuse.
Press reaction to the BBC's drama Three Girls this morning reminds me of this. All the while young English girls - children - were being abused, raped, enslaved by Pakistani Muslim men of little intelligence or ability working lowly occupations in Northern cities our press was silent - despite, I strongly suspect, every newsroom in the country knowing the story but 'spiking' it, as they had with the death of Maria Colwell. Now it seems the dam has broken. Julie Bindel in the Indie is amongst those now claiming to have known since 2006 what was going on. Why then, dear, did your paper not publish anything at the time?
Prepare for more of this 'Me too!' post hoc rationalisation as journos claim "I emailed someone about this, ooh, years ago. Or mentioned it in the pub. Or maybe made a joke about it......"
|Sandy in the 'French'
13 comments:
It wasn't just the newspapers. It was the police, the social services, the local government(s) the local health authorities - in fact the whole panoply of "public employees" that were (and maybe still are) wracked with hand-wringing political correctness and not wanting to "offend" minorities.
The truth will out; nothing stands up to scrutiny better than the truth. As well as jailing the perpetrators, we need a McCarthyesque with-hunt into the practices of these public employees, if only to frighten the shit out of them and discourage others from following in their path.
Lets call it like it is - Pakistani Muslims are the perpetrators and they have brought their vile practices with them.
Don't forget that immediately after the news of Rotherham came out our deputy children's commissioner rushed out a report to tell us that most child abuse was 'white on white', so nothing to worry about and definitely nothing to with the RoP.
Poisonedchalice has it bang on the money, every single public employee who knew, who was complicit, who suspected and yet did nothing, or worse actively prevented disclosure should be prosecuted with the words "aiding and abetting" mentioned frequently on the charge sheet. That includes Julie Bindel and the deputy children's commissioner too.
I couldn't watch the programme. I already loathe the scum who destroyed the lives and in some cases the bodies of young girls who were already facing a difficult (or even bleak) life.
I can't forgive the authorities who allowed it to continue either. I simply don't understand why none of the so-called "public servants" who decided and connived at suppressing the information "in the interests of community relations" (ie Pakistani votes) have not been prosecuted for, at the very least, Malfeasance in Public Duty.
Since Blair became PM this has become a horribly corrupt country. We cannot trust our politicians, police, Prosecution Service, local authorities - anyone "public servant" to behave honourably and uphold the law EQUALLY in our multicultural, fractured, country.
Prosecutions of the "public servants" who were complicit MUST follow.
Whenever I hear or read of collusion in public office I'm drawn to thoughts of 'Common Purpose'.
I fail to believe that ordinary people working in Government would be capable of standing by and watching as these horrific offences were perpetrated - rather I CAN believe that those with the authority to do something DIDN'T and that they were either part of, or under the control of, Common Purpose operatives.
To believe that ALL Government is corrupt is to acknowledge that we have collapsed as a civilised society - but to understand that Government is under the control of a fifth element? Now that's believable.
As part of any investigation into the guilt of the perpetrators we need a more thorough and more public investigation into those who covered the facts up. Exposure, conviction and eradication.
Back when Radio 5 ran its own Forums, around 2006, this issue was occasionally hinted at in posts that quickly disappeared. At the time I put it down to a few right wing trolls and the Beeb was just protecting itself from liable. Little did I know.
The Independent article uses the M word twice: "a large number of the men involved were of Pakistani Muslim origin" and "The British National Party (BNP) had been already been claiming that nasty Muslim “paedophiles” were praying on innocent white girls."
Neither the Manchester Evening News, nor the BBC in yesterday's article on their website use the word at all.
Winston Smith is working overtime.
I was introduced to an idea several years back, that these acts were foretold and accepted by our establishment - that this would be a beneficial crisis that would add power to ‘the state’ and denude us of our civil liberties.
For anybody that used to attend the old Marlborough meetings it became obvious that there was a central group who feared that this situation would result in race strife and would achieve the establishment’s aims.
One of the most influential of this circle very obviously played down the Rotherham disgrace n his blog, and was in total acceptance of the report that followed.
This I always found strange - an anti-establishment blogger, who would normally take apart any establishment stooge - along with their reports?
But when viewed alongside my first paragraph it became clear why he did so.
It is too late now - as we’ve seen with Macron, a vote for Le Pen would have left France up to its neck in blood.
We now live in an age of fear.
[...] "The recording year of 2009-10 saw the highest number of child deaths in the period. Of all deaths in that year, the second greatest cause was “chromosomal, genetic or congenital abnormalities”.
Overall, 65 per cent of child deaths occurred before the age of one.
The Ilford Recorder reports the remarks of Child Death Overview Panel Chairman Gladys Xavier who told the meeting there were ongoing education programmes targeting Asian communities in the area to address the prevalence of incest, which the paper referred to as a “continued problem”.
The council has also asked local schools to emphasise the teaching of genetics to children.
The 2011 census found that 41 per cent of Redbridge residents identified as Asian or Asian British, and the religious makeup of the area was 36.8 per cent Christian, 23.3 per cent Muslim, and 11.4 per cent Hindu.
Concerns over consanguineous relationships in Redbridge focus around particular communities in the borough, with the report stating the practice “is most common among Pakistani communities”, and the same pattern can be observed in Redbridge. [/quote]
Under the banner: 1 in 5 child deaths in London caused by parents being close relatives
Look it up and scroll down to this comment..by Angelo carpenter:
[...] According to the BBC, this Pakistani, Muslim-inspired inbreeding is thought to explain the probability that a British Pakistani family is more than 13 times as likely to have children with recessive genetic disorders. While Pakistanis are responsible for three percent of the births in the UK, they account for 33% of children with genetic birth defects.
The risks of what are called autosomal recessive disorders such as cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy is 18 times higher, and the risk of death due to malformations is 10 times higher. Other negative consequences of inbreeding include a 100 percent increase in the risk of stillbirths and a 50% increase in the possibility that a child will die during labour.
LOWERED INTELLECTUAL CAPACITY IS ANOTHER DEVASTATING CONSEQUENCE of Muslim marriage patterns..[/quote]
It's no wonder the Metropolitan councils and the administration clamp down on 'the real figures' - the rapes the incest the diseases the cost to the UK taxpayer!! FFS!
When you listen to em, shouting their puerile appeals to victimhood and 'we is oppressed minoritee inint?'.............wonder no longer why they all act as savages with mental ages of not much older than 12, we used to call it "incestual relationships" now morphed into cosanguination............
It's a mult cult world and shariza May loves it! vote May get more and more EUrope and miscegenation with incest - how great can it get, diversity and the benefits of mass immigration!
Britain, is now lost, thank ted heath, john major, tony bliar, scameron and may will continue the tradition and aay a prayer for st jo and dope not soap.
Reminds me of the bitch so narcissistic that she rushed to be the first to proclaim that she knew all about Sir Jim, before she realised that was one claim to fame that might not fit her profile as the founder of Childline.
Children don't have votes, do they?
I recall watching and listening (now some 4+ years ago) to Joyce Thacker and clocking her as a "wrong 'un".
Why do I suspect that the extent of all this has been actively concealed by a collection of Joyce Thackers?
It's easy to demonise Common Purpose .... but in actual fact - they have not come out and defended themselves as having acted in a fashion that most would accept as responsible and honorable - have they?
Deceit, evasion etc predominate while the facilitators are paid! ... to get out of the light and lay low - many sucking on their fat pensions.
Given that the police and to a certain extent the judiciary are involved and "The Inquiry" is bloated with parachuted in freelancers buried in paperwork... A few lynchings (a metaphor...) look in order to get their attention - some in media land have an appetite for that sort of thing.... one thing you can be absolutely certain of is that the BBC won't be hiring a helicopter to do a live feed on any police visit to Joyce Thacker's house.
Another thought - how much of the 'lack of concern' over such inbreeding is as a result of those wishing to 'cash in' on their children's misfortune?
Cynical? We have to be.
Post a Comment