More Assets, more money to come to UK from EU ..

It may just have escaped your notice that the EU's propaganda showhouse, called "The house of European History", is set to open in four days. With an architectural style of which Herr Speer would surely have approved, it lacks only naked blond corn-mädchen with laurel wreaths on the pediment.
Of course, the museum is empty of both objects and interpretive exhibits, save for the Nobel medal for something meretricious or the other given to the EU. It is the sole exhibit. This is for two reasons. Firstly, the construction budget over-ran initial budgets by a factor of four, to a total of €137m, swallowing the exhibits budget to pay for the building. When last I built a new museum the exhibition costs (lighting, cases, interpretation, simple interactives, audio visual etc) came to £1,500/m2 for a low key delivery. You can double that for the EU museum - which has 4,000m2.
The second reason is that the 27 can't agree how to interpret European history. What can the museum say about the Germans? I fear any interpretation of the past is doomed to failure, but that's now the business of the 27.
The question is, what of our share? Do we ask for 12% of the cost back, or demand that they now build a detached annex, under our control, in which to display just British history?
Incidentally, I publish below the EU's own table from http://www.europarl.europa.eu/news/en/news-room/20141202IFG82334/eu-budget-explained-expenditure-and-contribution-by-member-state
If you divide the total by 52 you get, erm, €350m a week. Oh, and we also passed over 75% of €4.27bn ( €3.2bn) in tariffs for goods coming in through the UK.
2 comments:
Yes vanity projects cost money, a lot of money, for no useful purpose. Good news not our money, not any more, on yer bike europe.
Typical EU cock up.
However, if you read 'the blunders of our governments' (King and Crewe) you'll see we have nothing to shout about ourselves.
Post a Comment