BREXIT IS DEAD - Der Spiegel

Der Spiegel seems pretty certain - the Germans have won, with the help of global corporatism and the Tory Party, and Brexit is dead.
We''ll come crawling back in a few years begging to be let back in, they say. And they warn that re-admission will mean Britain's utter humiliation - they want to grind our face in the dirt under the heel of the jackboot. We cocky Brits will learn who is boss.
Hey ho.
3 comments:
Bollocks.
This could end in shooting war if EUrope doesnt grow up.
They are certainly sticking the knife in, and twisting it, but the gist is about right.
The fools who pretend to govern us have not a fu**ing clue - witness Philip Hammond who thinks that Blighty can be "inside the EU customs union" without being in the EU. And my local MP, who didn't even know what a non-tariff barrier was, let alone what the implications will be if we drop out with "no deal". How can they negotiate anything when they don't even understand the basics?
We want Brexit, we need Brexit, but it's taken us 40 years to get in this deep and we are not going to be free in a single bound, unless Venezuela is our post Brexit model.
We need a process, not a Plane Crash "Event" and the least bad of the options is to leave the EU and rejoin EFTA as an interim safe haven. It already exists so we don't have to re-invent the wheel. There is even an existing Brexit plan (see EUReferendum.com)
That'll be the best way to show The Hun what's what :-)
Cheers, gareth
Post a Comment