Ruth, not Boris

A rapid post. It was the yoof wot done it for Corbyn. The Sun and the Mail no longer determine elections, social media does. Corbyn offered free stuff to a generation that's poorer, and has to work harder and longer for less, than their parents. The Conservatives need to capture a share of the youth vote. Boris is seen as an old establishment mugwump, not popular. He won't win.
Try Ruth Davidson. How is she rated amongst 18 - 34 voters? Find her a seat in the next ten weeks. Put her up against Corbyn.
11 comments:
Nice idea Radders, but isn't that just putting a finger in the Dyke?
Seems to me Boris is a highly intelligent, highly educated, Peter Pan type. I may be wrong but don't see him as serious PM material. He's little Frou-Frou the miniature poodle to Trump's junk yard dog and even Merkel looks a bit Rottweiler-ish by comparison (literally as well as figuratively).
Ruth Davidson has defied all the odds - not to mention the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune - up there in Jockland. She stood her ground and got some good punches in against Mrs Krankie and her gang of Nationalist thugs. I don't give a damn about her (or anybody else) being gay; so long as they're not getting in my face and yelling about it. She's been discreet and honest. I think she'd deal with the likes of Trump more convincingly than Boris ever could.
Of course it may be that under the scruffy little boy exterior, Boris is in fact Iron Man 4 with an attitude and the will to kick arses where it's needed. In which case, he'd better find a telephone box to change in, and quick, because you're right - it's social media running it all now and Boris is Establishment no matter how much he smiles and does his Hugh Grant slightly puzzled Englishman thing.
RD ticks a few boxes - do stop giggling at the back, BillyMarlene - being female, gay, young, and no-nonsense. While I detest the selection of national leaders based on whether they look good or are young if that's the fight we're in, then Boris, Gove (unfortunately) and May are just not even possibilities. Be interesting to see what Hannan could do, though.
The yoof may have done it for Corbyn, but he is not one of them ..... he's old enough to be their grandfather.
What he did resemble was a university lecturer, a figure they were familiar with and respected. He played to that gallery whilst their real lecturers were reinforcing the left-wing message.
Ruth Davidson successfully appealed to the more economically literate Scots who were sick to death of the SNP rabble rousing, attempting to force another independence referendum whilst failing to pay attention to governing the country.
It could be a mistake to assume that Davidson will appeal to English yoof.
However, Radders is right ..... it's social media that matters with the yoof and the broadcast media to older voters. So the BBC and Sky have got to be forced to drop their left-wing propagandising.
Labour didnt do that well amongst the youth...
Ashcroft polling
Don't be fooled, Ruth Davidson's success in Scotland was 100% and anti-Krankie anti SNP vote.
Catweazle is appealing to da yoof by promising things he knows he can't give. He looks old, tired and dirty but he knows how to speak passionately. That is it, nothing else. The youth, UKIP returners and idiot Remainers switched to Labour: they did it to prevent what they thought was going to be a massive May majority, I bet they are all just getting over an extreme squeaky bum episode having nearly let in a disaster-in-waiting. Corbyn got the biggest Labour % increase since WWII but May got the 4th biggest tally EVER.
Not Boris, not Davidson. Not Gove (unfortunately, as per formertory) Hannan also 'sounds too posh' (again, a pity) as with Moggs.
Just need a few people that have no 'nasty' track record, are shit-hot on social media to turn the tide, get the truth out!
Theresa May .... well where do you start? She passed the interview with flying colours, but can't do the job. I have met personalities like hers - first rate at scrabbling for power in big business or bureaucracy, who are then likewise phenomenal at defending their position, but who don't do anything with that power.
The UK could have been independent in a few weeks time, if May had not blocked it. 12 months diplomatic notice, that's all it took. Then (ie during the 12 months notice) we could have been negotiating, with an interim agreement to trade (etc) under existing arrangements. Will any Leave voter forgive the Tories? Not me anyway.
And why does the Remain establishment get away with making such a big deal about trade with the EU anyway? When the Rotterdam and Antwerp effect is removed our exports to the EU amount to about 10% of UK GDP. May, Osborne, Farron, Clegg, Rudd (both), Clarke, Heseltine, Benn, seem transfixed by the 10% whilst ignoring the benefits of leaving to the other 90%. In the case of the Remains it's the few not the many that matter to them.
Davidson had success in Scotland, and appears tough in a butch kind of way. But, as Party Leader - no! She would doubtless have minority support and generate vocal claque for her social policies, but her image is not prime ministerial, and would not command respect worldwide - an increasingly important consideration in our post-EU life. No, she would be disastrous as Leader.
It was Saint Teresa who pointed out that Tories are viewed as the nasty party by a sizeable sector of the electorate, AND BBC/Guardian etc. So there was an anti-Tory coalition in many places. Also, telling us that Corbyn was pro-IRA guaranteed him the Oirish vote, and being pro Muslim terrorists - well, you get my gist.
What exactly was the Yoof vote? Some commenter on Guido put it at 400,000 new votes which is not good but not the storming of the Winter Palace (itself a bogus put-up job) either. Don't get conned by MSM clickbait bullshit.
Does anyone have any actual figures before people start peeing themselves?
As for Davidson, I'm sick of the Ugly Female Fantasy League. Its time for men to step up.
I agree that economic odds are stacked against the young. Due to the mess of debt and malinvestment caused by 60 years of statism, socialism and corporate socialism. But shifting that will bring the whole financial house of cards down (see Doug Casey). It will fall eventually but no sense bringing it on and providing the scum of the left a chance to claim that a mess caused by socialism and interventionism is the fault of free markets--of which we have almost none.
Whilst I agree that the Conservatives need to capture a share of the youth vote I do not think that Ruth Davidson would be the right person to lead the party.
Firstly she is a remainer. Secondly I think a lot of her success was tapping into the very specific anti Sturgeon/anti Indyref#2 voters in Scotland. Thirdly she will not appeal to England’s Conservative core voters, and perhaps not even to England’s youth vote.
The Conservatives did badly not just because of the youth vote but also because they alienated their core vote through the winter fuel, pension lock and “dementia tax” policies. It is ironic that all 3 policies would have reduced the financial burden on the young !
The Conservatives made a serious mistake in not seeing the youth vote to cancel/reduce university fees coming. The writing was on the wall ever since the Lib Dems got into power as a coalition partner after the GE2010 election with an astounding 57 MPs after Mr. Clegg promised to abolish tuition fees.
The Conservatives simply need to tackle tuition fees to bring a balance back to the youth vote.
The one advantage of the election result is that Mrs. May has a reason to radically change policies.
BTW, I hope someone is checking that no students were voting both at Uni and at home ? Very easy to do with postal voting.
Ruth Davidson + DUP
I'll bring the popcorn! :)
Post a Comment